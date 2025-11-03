TS Inter Exams 2026: New Rules and Improvement for Students and Parents Must Know

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has announced significant revisions to the examination fee structure and key policy changes for the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) 2026. Students appearing for both 1st and 2nd Year exams must pay close attention to the updated fee schedule, which includes a nominal hike and a new charge for English practicals, and be aware of the extended deadline of November 14.

Furthermore, the board has brought in significant provisions regarding improvement attempts and a major relaxation of eligibility rules for failed students, offering relief and flexibility ahead of the exams scheduled to begin in late February.

Check: TS Inter Exam 2026 Timetable

Examination Fee Revisions and Payment Deadline

The TGBIE has adjusted the examination fees, with a nominal hike across most streams and the introduction of a new practical fee for English.