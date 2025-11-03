Check Women's ODI World Cup Winners List
TS Inter Exams 2026: New Rules and Improvement for Students and Parents Must Know

By Anisha Mishra
Nov 3, 2025, 15:27 IST

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has introduced new rules and fees for the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) 2026. Key changes include a revised fee structure with a nominal increase and a new charge for English practicals, with the payment deadline set for November 14. Additionally, the board has updated policies for improvement exams and relaxed eligibility rules for failed students, offering more flexibility for the exams starting in late February.

TS Inter Exams 2026: New Rules and Improvement for Students and Parents Must Know

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has announced significant revisions to the examination fee structure and key policy changes for the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) 2026. Students appearing for both 1st and 2nd Year exams must pay close attention to the updated fee schedule, which includes a nominal hike and a new charge for English practicals, and be aware of the extended deadline of November 14.

Furthermore, the board has brought in significant provisions regarding improvement attempts and a major relaxation of eligibility rules for failed students, offering relief and flexibility ahead of the exams scheduled to begin in late February.

Check: TS Inter Exam 2026 Timetable

Examination Fee Revisions and Payment Deadline

The TGBIE has adjusted the examination fees, with a nominal hike across most streams and the introduction of a new practical fee for English.

Category

Details

Fee (₹)

Fee Payment Deadline

Last date to pay IPE 2026 exam fee without late fee

November 14

New Fee Structure Highlights

    

TS Inter 1st Year Arts and Science streams

Theory fee increased from ₹520 to

530

English Practical Exam

New fee introduced

100

TS Inter 2nd Year General Candidates

Total revised fee (before other practicals)

630

TS Inter 2nd Year Science and Vocational Candidates

Total fee (includes ₹530 for theory, ₹240 for science practicals, and ₹100 for English practicals)

870

IPE 2026 Examination Schedule

The TGBIE has already released the tentative timetable for the 2026 Board exams.

  • Class 11 (1st Year) exams are scheduled to begin on February 25.

  • Class 12 (2nd Year) exams are scheduled to begin on February 26.

  • The complete timetable is available for reference on the official website, tgbie.cgg.gov.in.

Major Policy Changes and Provisions

The board has introduced crucial changes concerning passed, failed, and malpractice-booked students:

I. Improvement Exam Rules

  • Eligibility Window: Candidates who passed the two-year Intermediate course in 2024 and afterwards can improve their performance.

  • Attempts: Students are allowed a maximum of two chances for improvement within two years.

  • Last Chance: Passed candidates from IPE March 2025 can utilize IPE March 2026 as their last chance for improvement, provided they have not already exhausted their two attempts.

  • Requirement: Those seeking improvement must appear for all subjects, including practicals.

  • Result Retention: Successful candidates have the option to retain the current result or the past performance, whichever is more beneficial. The board emphasizes that there is no provision for best marks in individual papers.

II. New Opportunity for Failed Students

  • End of the 5-Year Rule: The TGBIE has scrapped the mandatory 5-year completion rule, which previously barred students from reappearing after five years.

  • Unlimited Chances: Candidates who failed and did not clear all subjects within the previous five-year limit are now allowed to appear for the failed exams, regardless of how old their attempt was.

III. Malpractice Cases

  • Regular science candidates (2nd year, general stream) and vocational students (1st and 2nd year) who were booked under malpractice must appear for both theory and practicals once their eligibility to write the exam is restored.

Check| 

