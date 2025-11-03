TS Inter Exams 2026: New Rules and Improvement for Students and Parents Must Know

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has announced significant revisions to the examination fee structure and key policy changes for the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) 2026. Students appearing for both 1st and 2nd Year exams must pay close attention to the updated fee schedule, which includes a nominal hike and a new charge for English practicals, and be aware of the extended deadline of November 14.
Furthermore, the board has brought in significant provisions regarding improvement attempts and a major relaxation of eligibility rules for failed students, offering relief and flexibility ahead of the exams scheduled to begin in late February.
Examination Fee Revisions and Payment Deadline
The TGBIE has adjusted the examination fees, with a nominal hike across most streams and the introduction of a new practical fee for English.
|
Category
|
Details
|
Fee (₹)
|
Fee Payment Deadline
|
Last date to pay IPE 2026 exam fee without late fee
|
November 14
|
New Fee Structure Highlights
|
TS Inter 1st Year Arts and Science streams
|
Theory fee increased from ₹520 to
|
530
|
English Practical Exam
|
New fee introduced
|
100
|
TS Inter 2nd Year General Candidates
|
Total revised fee (before other practicals)
|
630
|
TS Inter 2nd Year Science and Vocational Candidates
|
Total fee (includes ₹530 for theory, ₹240 for science practicals, and ₹100 for English practicals)
|
870
IPE 2026 Examination Schedule
The TGBIE has already released the tentative timetable for the 2026 Board exams.
-
Class 11 (1st Year) exams are scheduled to begin on February 25.
-
Class 12 (2nd Year) exams are scheduled to begin on February 26.
-
The complete timetable is available for reference on the official website, tgbie.cgg.gov.in.
Major Policy Changes and Provisions
The board has introduced crucial changes concerning passed, failed, and malpractice-booked students:
I. Improvement Exam Rules
-
Eligibility Window: Candidates who passed the two-year Intermediate course in 2024 and afterwards can improve their performance.
-
Attempts: Students are allowed a maximum of two chances for improvement within two years.
-
Last Chance: Passed candidates from IPE March 2025 can utilize IPE March 2026 as their last chance for improvement, provided they have not already exhausted their two attempts.
-
Requirement: Those seeking improvement must appear for all subjects, including practicals.
-
Result Retention: Successful candidates have the option to retain the current result or the past performance, whichever is more beneficial. The board emphasizes that there is no provision for best marks in individual papers.
II. New Opportunity for Failed Students
-
End of the 5-Year Rule: The TGBIE has scrapped the mandatory 5-year completion rule, which previously barred students from reappearing after five years.
-
Unlimited Chances: Candidates who failed and did not clear all subjects within the previous five-year limit are now allowed to appear for the failed exams, regardless of how old their attempt was.
III. Malpractice Cases
-
Regular science candidates (2nd year, general stream) and vocational students (1st and 2nd year) who were booked under malpractice must appear for both theory and practicals once their eligibility to write the exam is restored.
