CBSE 10th Social Science Board Exam 2020: Check Important MCQs of History (Chapter 1- The Rise of Nationalism in Europe)

Students appearing for CBSE 10th Social Science Board exam must check the important set of MCQs of History Chapter 1 (The Rise of Nationalism in Europe). The question paper will consist of multiple-choice questions of 1 mark. The given question from class 10 Social Science NCERT book. Check the MCQs which will help you in your last-minute preparation for CBSE Board exam 2020.

Q1- Who was called the Árchitect of Germany’s Unification?

Napoleon

Ottto Von Bismarck

Mazzini

Garibaldi

Ans- The correct answer is Otto Von Bismarck.

Q2- Which of the given aspects signifies the image of ‘Germania’.

Fold and Cultural Tradition

Auterity and Asceticism

Revenge and Vengeance

Heroism and Justice

Ans- The correct answer is Heroism and Justice.

Q3- When the Greek struggle for Independence begins?

1821

1797

1850

1800

Ans- The correct answer is 1821.

Q4- What the crown of oak leaves symbolise?

Peace

Heroism

Courage

Tolerance

Ans- The crown of oak leaves symbolise Heroism

Q5- Which sentence best explains the Utopian Society?

A society where everyone is equal

A society with a comprehensive constitution

An idealist society which can never be achieved

A democratic society

Ans- The correct answer is ‘An idealist society which can never be achieved’.

Q6- Which of the following treaty gave Greece a recognition of an independent nation?

Treaty of Vienna

Treaty of Versailles

Treaty of Lausanne

Treaty of Constantinople

Ans- The correct answer is ‘Treat of Constantinople’.

Q7- Romanticism refers to which movement.

Political Movement

Religious Movement

Cultural Movement

Literary Movement

Ans- The correct answer is ‘Cultural Movement’.

Q8- Who formed the secret society called ‘Young Italy’.

Metternich

Mazzini

Johann Gottfried Herder

Otto Von Bismarck

Ans- The correct answer is Giuseppe Mazzini

Q9- Before the Revolution in France in 1789, which of the following types of government were functioning there.

Monarchy

Military

Body of French Citizen

Dictatorship

Ans- The correct answer is Monarchy.

Q10- Italian Princely house ruled which of the following states before the Unification of Italy.

Sardania-piedmont

Lomabardy

Venetia

Kingdom of two Sicilies

Ans- The correct answer is Sardania- piedmont.