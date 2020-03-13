CBSE 10th Social Science Board Exam 2020: Check Important MCQs of History (Chapter 1- The Rise of Nationalism in Europe)

Students appearing for CBSE 10th Social Science Board exam must check the important set of MCQs of History Chapter 1 (The Rise of Nationalism in Europe). The question paper will consist of multiple-choice questions of 1 mark. The given question from class 10 Social Science NCERT book. Check the MCQs which will help you in your last-minute preparation for CBSE Board exam 2020.
Q1- Who was called the Árchitect of Germany’s Unification?
- Napoleon
- Ottto Von Bismarck
- Mazzini
- Garibaldi
Ans- The correct answer is Otto Von Bismarck.
CBSE 10th Social Science Board Exam 2020: Important Questions & Answers of History - All Chapters
Q2- Which of the given aspects signifies the image of ‘Germania’.
- Fold and Cultural Tradition
- Auterity and Asceticism
- Revenge and Vengeance
- Heroism and Justice
Ans- The correct answer is Heroism and Justice.
CBSE 10th Social Science Board Exam 2020: Check Important Questions & Answers of Civics (All Chapters)
Q3- When the Greek struggle for Independence begins?
- 1821
- 1797
- 1850
- 1800
Ans- The correct answer is 1821.
Q4- What the crown of oak leaves symbolise?
- Peace
- Heroism
- Courage
- Tolerance
Ans- The crown of oak leaves symbolise Heroism
Q5- Which sentence best explains the Utopian Society?
- A society where everyone is equal
- A society with a comprehensive constitution
- An idealist society which can never be achieved
- A democratic society
Ans- The correct answer is ‘An idealist society which can never be achieved’.
CBSE 10th Social Science Board Exam 2020: Important Questions and Answers For History (Chapter 1- The Rise of Nationalism in Europe)
Q6- Which of the following treaty gave Greece a recognition of an independent nation?
- Treaty of Vienna
- Treaty of Versailles
- Treaty of Lausanne
- Treaty of Constantinople
Ans- The correct answer is ‘Treat of Constantinople’.
Q7- Romanticism refers to which movement.
- Political Movement
- Religious Movement
- Cultural Movement
- Literary Movement
Ans- The correct answer is ‘Cultural Movement’.
Q8- Who formed the secret society called ‘Young Italy’.
- Metternich
- Mazzini
- Johann Gottfried Herder
- Otto Von Bismarck
Ans- The correct answer is Giuseppe Mazzini
CBSE 10th Social Science Board Exam 2020: Important Questions & Answers For History (Chapter 2- Nationalism in India)
Q9- Before the Revolution in France in 1789, which of the following types of government were functioning there.
- Monarchy
- Military
- Body of French Citizen
- Dictatorship
Ans- The correct answer is Monarchy.
Q10- Italian Princely house ruled which of the following states before the Unification of Italy.
- Sardania-piedmont
- Lomabardy
- Venetia
- Kingdom of two Sicilies
Ans- The correct answer is Sardania- piedmont.