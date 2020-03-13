Search

CBSE 10th Social Science Board Exam 2020: Check Important MCQs of History (Chapter 1- The Rise of Nationalism in Europe)

CBSE 10th  History important MCQs of Chapter 1 (Rise of Nationalism in Europe) are given here. Go through the questions along with their correct answers. These MCQ questions are expected in CBSE Class 10 Board exam 2020.

Mar 13, 2020 10:02 IST
Students appearing for CBSE 10th Social Science Board exam must check the important set of MCQs of History Chapter 1 (The Rise of Nationalism in Europe). The question paper will consist of multiple-choice questions of 1 mark. The given question from class 10 Social Science NCERT book. Check the MCQs which will help you in your last-minute preparation for CBSE Board exam 2020.

Q1- Who was called the Árchitect of Germany’s Unification?

  • Napoleon
  • Ottto Von Bismarck
  • Mazzini
  • Garibaldi

Ans- The correct answer is Otto Von Bismarck.

Q2- Which of the given aspects signifies the image of ‘Germania’.

  • Fold and Cultural Tradition
  • Auterity and Asceticism
  • Revenge and Vengeance
  • Heroism and Justice

Ans-  The correct answer is Heroism and Justice.

Q3- When the Greek struggle for Independence begins?

  • 1821
  • 1797
  • 1850
  • 1800

Ans- The correct answer is 1821.

Q4- What the crown of oak leaves symbolise?

  • Peace
  • Heroism
  • Courage
  • Tolerance

Ans- The crown of oak leaves symbolise Heroism

Q5- Which sentence best explains the Utopian Society?

  • A society where everyone is equal
  • A society with a comprehensive constitution
  • An idealist society which can never be achieved
  • A democratic society

Ans- The correct answer is ‘An idealist society which can never be achieved’.

Q6- Which of the following treaty gave Greece a recognition of an independent nation?

  • Treaty of Vienna
  • Treaty of Versailles
  • Treaty of Lausanne
  • Treaty of Constantinople

Ans- The correct answer is ‘Treat of Constantinople’.

Q7- Romanticism refers to which movement.

  • Political Movement
  • Religious Movement
  • Cultural Movement
  • Literary Movement

Ans- The correct answer is ‘Cultural Movement’.  

Q8- Who formed the secret society called ‘Young Italy’.

  • Metternich
  • Mazzini
  • Johann Gottfried Herder
  • Otto Von Bismarck

Ans- The correct answer is Giuseppe Mazzini

Q9- Before the Revolution in France in 1789, which of the following types of government were functioning there.

  • Monarchy
  • Military
  • Body of French Citizen
  • Dictatorship

Ans- The correct answer is Monarchy.

Q10- Italian Princely house ruled which of the following states before the Unification of Italy.

  • Sardania-piedmont
  • Lomabardy
  • Venetia
  • Kingdom of two Sicilies

Ans- The correct answer is Sardania- piedmont.

