CBSE 10th Social Science Board Exam 2020: Important Questions and Answers For History (Chapter 1- The Rise of Nationalism in Europe)

CBSE 10th History board exam important questions and answers are given here. In this article, we are covering the first chapter of the NCERT History textbook ‘India and the Contemporary World- II’. Go through the important set of questions from the chapter ‘The Rise of Nationalism in Europe’. Practicing these questions will help you in scoring well in the CBSE class 10 Social Science Board Exam 2020.

Q1- Mention the steps taken by French revolutionaries that created a sense of collective identity among the French people?

Ans- The important steps that the French revolutionaries took was with the purpose to create a collective identity among the French people. They were Ideas of la patrie (the fatherland) and le citoyen (the citizen) which created the notion of a united community enjoying equal rights under a constitution. A new French flag was set up to replace the royal standard. Uniform laws were made by the central administrative system for the entire nation, and the French language was promoted as a National language.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Board Exam 2020: Check Important Questions & Answers of History - All Chapters

Q2- Which of the following aspect best signifies this image of ‘Germania’?

Heroism and Justice Folk and Cultural Tradition Austerity and Asceticism Revenge and Vengeance

Ans- Heroism, and Justice signify the image of ‘Germania’.

Q3- How was the history of nationalism in Britain unlike the rest of Europe?

Ans- The History of Nationalism in Britain was unlike the rest of Europe because it was forced down on the masses. The various ethnic nationalities were in one way or another were forced to join the English state to form the United Kingdom of Great Britain. Hence, Nationalism in Europe didn’t come from people’s desire of uniting but was more influenced by people in power.

Q4- Why did nationalist tensions emerge in the Balkans?

Ans-Balkans saw the Nationalist tensions because of the idea of romantic nationalism. All the various Slavic communities in Balkan began to strive for independent rule. One of the other reasons was the hold of imperial power over the Balkans which made the situation worse.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Board Exam 2020: Check Important Questions & Answers of Civics (All Chapters)

Q5- Briefly trace the process of German unification.

Ans- The process of German Unification is mentioned in the points below:

The process of German unification was continued by Prussia after liberals and middle-class Germans were defeated by aristocrats and military.

Its chief minister Otto von Bismarck carried out the process and he got help from the Prussian army and bureaucracy.

Prussia fought three wars with Austria, Denmark, and France

These wars resulted in Prussian victory as well as German unification

Q6- Who were Marianne and Germania? What was the importance of the way in which they were portrayed?

Ans- Marianne and Germania were two female allegories for the French and the German nation. They symbolized the personification of ideals like 'liberty' and 'the republic'. Their portrayal was of importance because it will make people identify with their symbolic meaning which will also instill a sense of national unity in them.

Q7- Who was the architect of Germany’s Unification?

Ans- The architect of Germany’s Unification was Otto Von Bismarck.

Q8- Write a note on:

The Role of Women in Nationalist Struggles

Guiseppe Mazzini

Ans- The points are explained below:

The Role of Women in Nationalist Struggles- Artistic representations portraying French Revolution show men and women participating equally in the movement. The idea of liberty is personified as a woman showing women’s active participation in the movement.

Artistic representations portraying French Revolution show men and women participating equally in the movement. The idea of liberty is personified as a woman showing women’s active participation in the movement. Guiseppe Mazzini- He was a revolutionary of Italy who played an important role in promoting the idea of unified Italy.

Q9- What changes were introduced by Napoleon to make the administrative system more efficient in the territories ruled by him?

Ans- Napoleon introduced several changes in order to make the administrative system more efficient.

He abolished the privileges by birth

Napoleon bought the Civil Code of 1804 which is also known as Napoleonic Code

He also abolished the Feudal system

Q10- What does the crown on allegory of ‘Germania’ signify?

Ans- The crown signified Heroism.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Previous Years' Question Papers (2012-2019)

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus for Board Exam 2020