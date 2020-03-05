CBSE 10th Social Science Board Exam 2020: Important Questions & Answers For History (Chapter 2- Nationalism in India)

CBSE 10th Social Science Exam is scheduled to be on 18th March 2020. History is among the four subjects that will be covered in this paper. Students who are on their last-minute revision for History must check the compiled set of important questions and answers. The given questions are from the 2nd chapter (Nationalism in India) and are taken from the NCERT textbook, Sample paper, and some other resources. Go through the important 10 questions and prepare well for CBSE class 12 Board Exam 2020.

Q1- Why Gandhiji withdrew from the Non-Cooperation Movement?

Ans- Gandhiji withdrew from the Non-Cooperation Movement because of incidents of violence. The main incident was the Chauri Chaura which took place in 1922. In that people clashed with the police and set a police station on fire. It made Gandhiji realized that the people were not yet ready for a mass struggle and that satyagrahis were needed to be properly trained for non-violent demonstrations.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Board Exam 2020: Check Important Questions & Answers of History - All Chapters

Q2- Explain the idea of Satyagraha.

Ans- Satyagraha means a unique method of mass agitation which is based on the power of truth. Satyagraha is synonymous with non-violent agitation. Gandhiji believed that practicing non-violence will become the cause of National Unity.

Q3- Discuss the famous incidence of Jallianwala Bagh.

Ans- Jallianwalla Bagh incident took place on 13 April 1919. On that particular day, a crowd of villagers were in Amritsar and attending a fair gathered in the enclosed ground of Jallianwalla Bagh. Since the fair was outside the city, villagers were unaware of the martial law that had been imposed. Dyer entered the ground area and blocked all the exit points. He opened fire on the crowd, killing hundreds of people.

Q4- Explain the role of Alluri Sitaram Raju in Andhra Pradesh during the 1920s.

Ans- Alluri Sitaram Raju who was from Andhra Pradesh claimed that he possesses a variety of special powers. He found Gandhiji’s Non-Cooperation Movement inspirational. He persuaded people to wear khadi and to give up drinking. But Sitaram Raju also believed in the power of force and asserted that India can be liberated only by the use of force and not non-violence. He used guerrilla warfare for achieving swaraj.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Board Exam 2020: Check Important Questions & Answers of Civics (All Chapters)

Q5- Discuss in what way the Salt March became an effective symbol of resistance against colonialism.

Ans- The Salt March became the symbol of resistance against colonialism. The reason was that it was a common commodity used by both rich and poor. The silent and peaceful salt march was effective because it indicated the true meaning of swaraj and non-violence. Salt March also led to the Civil Disobedience Movement in 1930.

Q6- Imagine yourself a woman who is participating in the Civil Disobedience Movement. Explain what the experience meant to your life.

Ans- Answer this question on the basis of your own understanding and perspective.

Q7- In what way the First World War helped in the growth of the National Movement in India.

Ans- The British army conducted forced recruitment from rural areas in India at the time of the First World War. Reasons such as high custom duties and imposed income tax were some of the reasons that led the national movement of India to head towards a stronger, more definitive direction.

Q8- Why Political Leaders differ sharply over the question of separate electorates?

Ans- Political leaders differ sharply over the question of separate electorates because of the difference of opinion that they had on caste and minority issues.

Q9- Why the growth of nationalism in the colonies is linked to an anti-colonial movement.

Ans- People’s freedom was affected due to colonisation. The realization and sense of oppression became a common bond for different people which resulted in the growth of nationalist ideals.

Q10- What was the reason that Indians were outraged by the Rowlatt Act.

Ans- The Rowlatt Act was passed hurriedly giving the government autocratic powers that will repress political activities. It also allowed detaining political prisoners without a trial, for two years. The unlawful act was undemocratic and oppressive which made Indians outraged against this act.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Previous Years' Question Papers (2012-2019)

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus for Board Exam 2020