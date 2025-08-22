Lawyers' Salary in America 2025: Check How Much They Earn?

Ever wondered how much an American lawyer earns? I did so because the legal profession in the United States is often linked with prestige and hefty paychecks. But the answer to their salary depends on several factors such as experience, specialization, employer type, and location. Let’s have a detailed look at the latest salary data.

What Is the Average and Median Salary of Lawyers in America in 2025?

According to Indeed and ZipRecruiter, the average salary of lawyers in the U.S. ranges between $100,626 and $105,389 per year. However, the median salary is higher at $145,760 (as per U.S. News & World Report).

How Much Do Entry-Level and Senior Lawyers Earn?

Entry-level lawyers in smaller cities typically earn about $70,000 to $98,000 per year.