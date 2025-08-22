Lawyers' Salary in America 2025: Check How Much They Earn?

WBJEE 2025 Results Announced
Lawyer salaries in the U.S. in 2025 vary significantly based on experience, specialization, employer, and location. While the average salary is around $100,000-$105,000, the median is $145,760. Entry-level roles start at $70,000-$98,000, whereas experienced and specialized lawyers (corporate, M&A, IP) can earn $150,000-$250,000+. Equity partners in elite firms can potentially earn millions, though this is rare. The overall salary range for lawyers is typically $59,000-$230,000.

Sneha Singh
Aug 22, 2025
Ever wondered how much an American lawyer earns? I did so because the legal profession in the United States is often linked with prestige and hefty paychecks. But the answer to their salary depends on several factors such as experience, specialization, employer type, and location. Let’s have a detailed look at the latest salary data.

What Is the Average and Median Salary of Lawyers in America in 2025?

According to Indeed and ZipRecruiter, the average salary of lawyers in the U.S. ranges between $100,626 and $105,389 per year. However, the median salary is higher at $145,760 (as per U.S. News & World Report).

How Much Do Entry-Level and Senior Lawyers Earn?

Entry-level lawyers in smaller cities typically earn about $70,000 to $98,000 per year.

Experienced attorneys in large cities such as New York, California, Illinois, and Massachusetts can earn between $150,000 to 230,000 annually.

Does Specialization Affect a Lawyer’s Salary?

Yes, specialization plays a huge role in determining pay. Have a quick look at the table below, showcasing different categories of lawyers' salaries in America: 

Category

Salary Range (per year)

Entry-level lawyers

$70,000 – $98,000

Mid-level / Experienced

$150,000 – $230,000

Corporate / M&A lawyers

$150,000 – $250,000

IP lawyers

$150,000 – $250,000+

Criminal & personal injury

$85,000 – $200,000

Public interest lawyers

Below $80,000

Government lawyers

Up to $195,100

Equity partners (elite firms)

$1M – $10M+

Do Any Lawyers in America Earn Millions?

Yes, but only at the very top. Equity partners at high-end law firms tend to earn $1 million per year and star partners at elite firms can earn $10 million or more per year. These examples are uncommon and usually require years of complicated experience, a strong client network, and successful outcomes for high-profile litigation.

What Is the Overall Salary Range for Lawyers in the U.S.?

Most American lawyers in 2025 earn between $59,000 and $230,000 per year. The sweet spot for many falls between $100,000 and $145,000 annually.

Sneha Singh
Sneha Singh

Content Writer

    Sneha Singh is a US News Content Writer at Jagran Josh, covering major developments in international policies and global affairs. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Amity University, Lucknow Campus. With over six months of experience as a Sub Editor at News24 Digital, Sneha brings sharp news judgment, SEO expertise and a passion for impactful storytelling.

    ... Read More

    FAQs

    • What is the median lawyer salary in America in 2025?
      +
      The median salary is $145,760 per year.
    • Do government lawyers earn less than private lawyers?
      +
      Yes. Federal lawyers have a capped salary of $195,100 in 2025, which is lower than private sector earnings.
    • Which type of lawyer earns the most in the U.S.?
      +
      Corporate lawyers, M&A specialists, and IP lawyers are among the top earners. Equity partners at elite law firms can earn over $1 million annually.
    • What is the starting salary of a lawyer in America?
      +
      Entry-level lawyers in smaller cities earn between $70,000 and $98,000 per year.

