Lawyers' Salary in America 2025: Check How Much They Earn?

Ever wondered how much an American lawyer earns? I did so because the legal profession in the United States is often linked with prestige and hefty paychecks. But the answer to their salary depends on several factors such as experience, specialization, employer type, and location. Let’s have a detailed look at the latest salary data.
What Is the Average and Median Salary of Lawyers in America in 2025?
According to Indeed and ZipRecruiter, the average salary of lawyers in the U.S. ranges between $100,626 and $105,389 per year. However, the median salary is higher at $145,760 (as per U.S. News & World Report).
How Much Do Entry-Level and Senior Lawyers Earn?
Entry-level lawyers in smaller cities typically earn about $70,000 to $98,000 per year.
Experienced attorneys in large cities such as New York, California, Illinois, and Massachusetts can earn between $150,000 to 230,000 annually.
Does Specialization Affect a Lawyer’s Salary?
Yes, specialization plays a huge role in determining pay. Have a quick look at the table below, showcasing different categories of lawyers' salaries in America:
|
Category
|
Salary Range (per year)
|
Entry-level lawyers
|
$70,000 – $98,000
|
Mid-level / Experienced
|
$150,000 – $230,000
|
Corporate / M&A lawyers
|
$150,000 – $250,000
|
IP lawyers
|
$150,000 – $250,000+
|
Criminal & personal injury
|
$85,000 – $200,000
|
Public interest lawyers
|
Below $80,000
|
Government lawyers
|
Up to $195,100
|
Equity partners (elite firms)
|
$1M – $10M+
Do Any Lawyers in America Earn Millions?
Yes, but only at the very top. Equity partners at high-end law firms tend to earn $1 million per year and star partners at elite firms can earn $10 million or more per year. These examples are uncommon and usually require years of complicated experience, a strong client network, and successful outcomes for high-profile litigation.
What Is the Overall Salary Range for Lawyers in the U.S.?
Most American lawyers in 2025 earn between $59,000 and $230,000 per year. The sweet spot for many falls between $100,000 and $145,000 annually.
