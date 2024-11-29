Richest People in India: India is home to many billionaires who have built their wealth through business, technology, and industry. According to Forbes' India’s 100 Richest List, Mukesh Ambani remains the wealthiest person in India, with a net worth of $115.3 billion, down from $119.5 billion in 2024—a decrease of $4.2 billion. Gautam Adani is second with $67 billion, down from $116 billion in 2024—a significant fall of $49 billion. In third place is Shiv Nadar, founder of HCL, with $38 billion, slightly down from $40.2 billion in 2024—a decrease of $2.2 billion. These top billionaires lead India's business world in sectors such as energy, telecommunications, and technology. In this article, we'll look at India’s top 10 richest individuals as of 2025. ALSO READ| Which is the Richest City in India? List of Top 10 Richest Cities in India

List of 10 Richest People in India in 2025 India's billionaire landscape has witnessed significant growth in 2025, solidifying its position as the world's third-largest hub for billionaires. The nation now boasts 284 billionaires, marking an increase of 13 new entrants compared to the previous year. Collectively, the wealth of these Indian tycoons has reached a staggering ₹98 trillion (approximately $1.1 trillion - $1.2 trillion), a sum that not only surpasses the entire GDP of Saudi Arabia but also represents about one-third of India's own GDP. This impressive financial surge reflects a 10% year-on-year growth in the collective wealth of Indian billionaires. Here is the list of the 10 Richest People in India in 2025: Rank Name Net Worth (USD) Age Global Rank Primary Industry 1 Mukesh Ambani $92.5. Billion 68 15 Oil, Gas, Retail, Telecom 2 Gautam Adani $56.3 Billion 63 24 Infrastructure, Energy 3 Shiv Nadar $35.5 Billion 79 48 Information Technology 4 Savitri Jindal & Family $34.5 Billion 75 49 Steel & Power 5 Dilip Shanghvi $24.9 Billion 69 77 Pharmaceuticals 6 Cyrus Poonawalla $23.1 Billion 84 81 Vaccine Manufacturing 7 Kumar Mangalam Birla $20.9 Billion 58 95 Conglomerate (Birla Group) 8 Lakshmi Mittal $19.2 Billion 75 116 Steel (ArcelorMittal) 9 Radhakishan Damani $15.4 Billion 70 122 Retail (DMart) 10 Kushal Pal Singh $14.5 Billion 93 124 Real Estate (DLF)

Source: Forbes India

1. Mukesh Ambani
Age: 68 Years
Net Worth: $117.20 Billion
Source: Diversified In 2025, Mukesh Ambani retains his title as the richest person in India, boasting a net worth of $117.20 billion. As the chairman of Reliance Industries, his vast empire encompasses sectors such as oil, telecom, and retail. According to Forbes, he is the sole Asian member of the prestigious $100 billion club. Ambani's wealth continues to grow as he diversifies into 5G technology and green energy, solidifying his status not only as the wealthiest Indian but also as a significant player in the global business arena.

2. Gautam Adani
Age: 63 Years
Net Worth: $68.1 Billion
Source: Adani Group Gautam Shantilal Adani's remarkable net worth of $61.8 billion is attributed to the Adani Group's efforts. Under his guidance, this multinational conglomerate dominates India's port operations and development sector. Notably, Adani's wife, Priti Adani, chairs the Adani Foundation, established by him in 1996. The group's interests span ports, airports, power generation and transmission, and renewable energy, among others.

3. Shiv Nadar
Age: 79 Years
Net Worth: $37.9 Billion
Source: HCL Enterprise Shiv Nadar's remarkable wealth, totalling $37.90 billion, is largely attributed to his ownership of HCL. The company has garnered acclaim for its significant contributions to the IT sector, serving esteemed clients such as Cisco, Microsoft, and Boeing.

In 2008, the Indian government honoured Mr. Nadar with the Padma Bhushan, the nation's third-highest civilian award, acknowledging his outstanding contributions. In addition to his business acumen, Mr. Nadar is recognised as a committed philanthropist, exemplified by his substantial donation of Rs. 1,161 crore in late 2022. 4. Savitri Jindal & family
Age: 75 Years

Net Worth: $37.8 Billion
Source: O.P. Jindal Group Savitri Jindal, a prominent figure in Indian politics and entrepreneurship, holds the prestigious title of emeritus chair at the O.P. Jindal Group. Savitri Jindal, widow of founder Om Prakash Jindal, chairs the Jindal Group, which focusses on steel, power, cement, and infrastructure. Her four sons, Prithviraj, Sajjan, Ratan, and Naveen Jindal, manage various business sectors within the group, including JSW Sports, which plays a significant role in fostering a dynamic sports ecosystem in India. Savitri Jindal proudly holds the title of India's wealthiest woman.

5. Dilip Shanghvi
Age: 69 Years
Net Worth: $26.4 Billion
Source: Sun Pharmaceuticals At 67 years old, Dilip Shanghvi has accumulated a wealth of $26.40 billion through his groundbreaking efforts at Sun Pharmaceutical Industries. Under his guidance, Sun Pharmaceutical achieved a historic milestone as the first Indian pharmaceutical company to reach a valuation of $5 billion. Shanghvi's growth trajectory included a significant acquisition of Ranbaxy Laboratories for $4 billion in 2014, marking a transformative step in the company's evolution. 6. Cyrus Poonawalla
Age: 84 years

Networth: $25.30 Billion
Source: Vaccines Cyrus Poonawalla, born into a family of horse breeders, revolutionised the vaccine industry by establishing the Serum Institute of India in 1966. Under his visionary leadership, the company grew to become the world's largest vaccine manufacturer, producing over 1.5 billion doses annually in Pune, India.

His son Adar, CEO and a UK-educated businessman, spearheaded an $800 million investment to develop a state-of-the-art facility for COVID-19 vaccine production. Serum's Covishield vaccine, developed in collaboration with AstraZeneca and Oxford University, played a crucial role in India's pandemic response. Beyond his vaccine empire, Poonawalla's business interests include a significant stake in Poonawalla Fincorp, a listed financial services company, and a share in The Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Pune, showcasing his diverse entrepreneurial spirit. 7. Kumar Birla Source: Business Today
Age: 58 years

Net Worth: $22.3 billion
Source: Aditya Birla Group Kumar Mangalam Birla is a well-known name in industries such as cement, textiles, and aluminium, as well as telecom, financial services, and paint. He is the fourth-generation CEO of the Aditya Birla Group, with a revenue of $66 billion.