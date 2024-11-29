Richest People in India: India is home to many billionaires who have built their wealth through business, technology, and industry.
According to Forbes' India’s 100 Richest List, Mukesh Ambani remains the wealthiest person in India, with a net worth of $115.3 billion, down from $119.5 billion in 2024—a decrease of $4.2 billion.
Gautam Adani is second with $67 billion, down from $116 billion in 2024—a significant fall of $49 billion. In third place is Shiv Nadar, founder of HCL, with $38 billion, slightly down from $40.2 billion in 2024—a decrease of $2.2 billion.
These top billionaires lead India's business world in sectors such as energy, telecommunications, and technology. In this article, we'll look at India’s top 10 richest individuals as of 2025.
ALSO READ| Which is the Richest City in India? List of Top 10 Richest Cities in India
List of 10 Richest People in India in 2025
India's billionaire landscape has witnessed significant growth in 2025, solidifying its position as the world's third-largest hub for billionaires. The nation now boasts 284 billionaires, marking an increase of 13 new entrants compared to the previous year.
Collectively, the wealth of these Indian tycoons has reached a staggering ₹98 trillion (approximately $1.1 trillion - $1.2 trillion), a sum that not only surpasses the entire GDP of Saudi Arabia but also represents about one-third of India's own GDP.
This impressive financial surge reflects a 10% year-on-year growth in the collective wealth of Indian billionaires. Here is the list of the 10 Richest People in India in 2025:
|
Rank
|
Name
|
Net Worth (USD)
|
Age
|
Global Rank
|
Primary Industry
|
1
|
Mukesh Ambani
|
$92.5. Billion
|
68
|
15
|
Oil, Gas, Retail, Telecom
|
2
|
Gautam Adani
|
$56.3 Billion
|
63
|
24
|
Infrastructure, Energy
|
3
|
Shiv Nadar
|
$35.5 Billion
|
79
|
48
|
Information Technology
|
4
|
Savitri Jindal & Family
|
$34.5 Billion
|
75
|
49
|
Steel & Power
|
5
|
Dilip Shanghvi
|
$24.9 Billion
|
69
|
77
|
Pharmaceuticals
|
6
|
Cyrus Poonawalla
|
$23.1 Billion
|
84
|
81
|
Vaccine Manufacturing
|
7
|
Kumar Mangalam Birla
|
$20.9 Billion
|
58
|
95
|
Conglomerate (Birla Group)
|
8
|
Lakshmi Mittal
|
$19.2 Billion
|
75
|
116
|
Steel (ArcelorMittal)
|
9
|
Radhakishan Damani
|
$15.4 Billion
|
70
|
122
|
Retail (DMart)
|
10
|
Kushal Pal Singh
|
$14.5 Billion
|
93
|
124
|
Real Estate (DLF)
Source: Forbes India
ALSO READ| Which is the Fastest Missile in the World? List of Top 5 Fastest Missiles in the World
Richest Person in India in 2025
Here's the list of the 10 richest people in India in the year 2025.
1. Mukesh Ambani
- Age: 68 Years
- Net Worth: $117.20 Billion
- Source: Diversified
In 2025, Mukesh Ambani retains his title as the richest person in India, boasting a net worth of $117.20 billion. As the chairman of Reliance Industries, his vast empire encompasses sectors such as oil, telecom, and retail.
According to Forbes, he is the sole Asian member of the prestigious $100 billion club. Ambani's wealth continues to grow as he diversifies into 5G technology and green energy, solidifying his status not only as the wealthiest Indian but also as a significant player in the global business arena.
2. Gautam Adani
- Age: 63 Years
- Net Worth: $68.1 Billion
- Source: Adani Group
Gautam Shantilal Adani's remarkable net worth of $61.8 billion is attributed to the Adani Group's efforts. Under his guidance, this multinational conglomerate dominates India's port operations and development sector.
Notably, Adani's wife, Priti Adani, chairs the Adani Foundation, established by him in 1996. The group's interests span ports, airports, power generation and transmission, and renewable energy, among others.
ALSO READ| Top 10 Richest Actors In The World
3. Shiv Nadar
- Age: 79 Years
- Net Worth: $37.9 Billion
- Source: HCL Enterprise
Shiv Nadar's remarkable wealth, totalling $37.90 billion, is largely attributed to his ownership of HCL. The company has garnered acclaim for its significant contributions to the IT sector, serving esteemed clients such as Cisco, Microsoft, and Boeing.
In 2008, the Indian government honoured Mr. Nadar with the Padma Bhushan, the nation's third-highest civilian award, acknowledging his outstanding contributions. In addition to his business acumen, Mr. Nadar is recognised as a committed philanthropist, exemplified by his substantial donation of Rs. 1,161 crore in late 2022.
4. Savitri Jindal & family
- Age: 75 Years
- Net Worth: $37.8 Billion
- Source: O.P. Jindal Group
Savitri Jindal, a prominent figure in Indian politics and entrepreneurship, holds the prestigious title of emeritus chair at the O.P. Jindal Group. Savitri Jindal, widow of founder Om Prakash Jindal, chairs the Jindal Group, which focusses on steel, power, cement, and infrastructure.
Her four sons, Prithviraj, Sajjan, Ratan, and Naveen Jindal, manage various business sectors within the group, including JSW Sports, which plays a significant role in fostering a dynamic sports ecosystem in India. Savitri Jindal proudly holds the title of India's wealthiest woman.
5. Dilip Shanghvi
- Age: 69 Years
- Net Worth: $26.4 Billion
- Source: Sun Pharmaceuticals
At 67 years old, Dilip Shanghvi has accumulated a wealth of $26.40 billion through his groundbreaking efforts at Sun Pharmaceutical Industries. Under his guidance, Sun Pharmaceutical achieved a historic milestone as the first Indian pharmaceutical company to reach a valuation of $5 billion.
Shanghvi's growth trajectory included a significant acquisition of Ranbaxy Laboratories for $4 billion in 2014, marking a transformative step in the company's evolution.
6. Cyrus Poonawalla
- Age: 84 years
- Networth: $25.30 Billion
- Source: Vaccines
Cyrus Poonawalla, born into a family of horse breeders, revolutionised the vaccine industry by establishing the Serum Institute of India in 1966. Under his visionary leadership, the company grew to become the world's largest vaccine manufacturer, producing over 1.5 billion doses annually in Pune, India.
His son Adar, CEO and a UK-educated businessman, spearheaded an $800 million investment to develop a state-of-the-art facility for COVID-19 vaccine production. Serum's Covishield vaccine, developed in collaboration with AstraZeneca and Oxford University, played a crucial role in India's pandemic response.
Beyond his vaccine empire, Poonawalla's business interests include a significant stake in Poonawalla Fincorp, a listed financial services company, and a share in The Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Pune, showcasing his diverse entrepreneurial spirit.
7. Kumar Birla
Source: Business Today
- Age: 58 years
- Net Worth: $22.3 billion
- Source: Aditya Birla Group
Kumar Mangalam Birla is a well-known name in industries such as cement, textiles, and aluminium, as well as telecom, financial services, and paint. He is the fourth-generation CEO of the Aditya Birla Group, with a revenue of $66 billion.
More than half of its revenue comes from outside India, where it operates in 40 countries. Kumar Birla, who is a Chartered Accountant by profession, completed his graduation from London Business School. He inherited his family empire at the age of 28 when his father died in the year 1995.
8. Lakshmi Mittal
Source: Forbes
- Age: 75 Years
- Net worth: $18.80 billion
- Source: Steel (ArcelorMittal)
Lakshmi Mittal is the chairman of ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steel and mining company, which generates $68 billion in revenue. Coming from a family with a strong steel background, he initially branched out from his siblings to establish Mittal Steel, which later merged with France's Arcelor in 2006.
In 2019, the company, in partnership with Nippon Steel, completed a $5.9 billion acquisition of Essar Steel, previously owned by former billionaires Shashi and Ravi Ruia. In 2021, Mittal stepped down as CEO, passing the role to his son, Aditya Mittal, while continuing to serve as the executive chairman of ArcelorMittal.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation