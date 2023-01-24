[Latest] Shahrukh Khan Net Worth 2023: Salary, Net Worth in Rupees (INR), Income

Who is Shahrukh Khan?

Shah Rukh Khan, also known as SRK, is a Bollywood actor, film producer, and television personality. He has appeared in more than 80 Bollywood films and earned critical acclaim for his performances. He is one of the most successful and richest actors in Indian cinema, and is often referred to as the "King of Bollywood". Shahrukh Khan’s net worth is $770 million. He has won numerous awards for his work, including 14 Filmfare Awards.

In addition to acting, Khan is also a co-owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders, a franchise in the Indian Premier League. He is also a co-owner of the Caribbean Premier League team Trinbago Knight Riders. Today, Shahrukh Khan is the fourth richest actor in the world with a net worth (in rupees) of 6281 crores INR.

Shahrukh Khan Net Worth $770 million Salary $12 million+ Date of Birth November 2, 1965 Age 57 Height 1.69 m or 5 ft 7 in Nationality Indian

Shahrukh Khan Early Career

Shah Rukh Khan began his career in the entertainment industry by appearing in several stage productions in Delhi, India. He made his television debut in the 1988 Fauji, a series about a group of soldiers in the Indian Army. He then made his film debut in 1992 with the release of Deewana. The film was a commercial success and Khan received the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut for his performance.

Following the success of Deewana, Khan appeared in several more films in the 1990s, including Baazigar, Darr, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Dil To Pagal Hai, and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. These films were major commercial successes and established Khan as one of the leading actors in Bollywood. He also won several awards for his performances, including the Filmfare Award for Best Actor for Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Dil To Pagal Hai.

During this period of his career, Khan also began to establish himself as a romantic lead, a role that he would continue to play in many of his later films. He also started to be known for his versatility as an actor, and he was praised for his ability to portray a wide range of emotions and characters.

Overall, Shah Rukh Khan's early career was marked by a string of commercial and critical successes that established him as one of the leading actors in the Indian film industry. He quickly became one of the most popular and influential figures in Bollywood. He is the richest Bollywood actor in the world.

Shahrukh Khan Net Worth and Earning Assets 2023

Shahrukh Khan’s net worth today is $770 million, which is over 6281 crores in INR. He has earned his wealth through a successful acting career, as well as through investments in a variety of business ventures. Some of his earning assets include:

Acting: SRK is considered one of the top actors in the Indian film industry, and has starred in many successful movies over the years. He charges a high fee for his acting roles, and also receives a share of the profits from the movies he stars in.

Brand endorsements: SRK endorses a wide variety of products and brands, including cars, watches, clothing, and consumer goods. These deals can pay him millions of dollars per year.

Production company: SRK owns a production company called Red Chillies Entertainment, which produces movies and TV shows.

Other business ventures: SRK has invested in several other business ventures, including a team in the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket tournament, the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Shahrukh Khan Salary

According to the media reports, Shahrukh Khan reportedly charges around 100 - 120 crores per movie. One of SRK’s fans asked about his monthly salary on the microblogging site Twitter, and the mega-star replied with a quite wholesome response.

Shahrukh Khan Houses and Real Estate Properties

Shah Rukh Khan is known for his extravagant lifestyle and has several properties. However, the exact number of houses he owns is not publicly known. SRK owns several properties in India, including a luxurious house named "Mannat" in Mumbai, which is considered one of the most expensive properties in the city. He also owns a villa in Dubai, named "Jannat", which is located in the luxurious Palm Jumeirah area. He is also reported to own a house in Pune, a house in Alibaug, and a house in London.

Shahrukh Khan Cars

SRK is known for his love of luxury cars and has a collection of several high-end vehicles. He is reported to own cars such as a Range Rover Vogue, a BMW 7 Series, an Audi a6, and a Bentley GT.

Shahrukh Khan’s Cars Maruti Suzuki Omni Lexus Convertible Range Rover Vogue BMW 7-Series BMW 6-Series Convertible Audi A6 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado BMW i8 Bentley Continental GT Hyundai Creta (older generation and new gen) Hyundai Santro

Does Shahrukh Khan have any or do charities?

Yes, Shah Rukh Khan is known for his philanthropic work and charitable donations. He has been actively involved in several charitable organizations and causes over the years. Some examples include:

The Make-A-Wish Foundation: SRK has been a huge part of the Indian chapter of the Make-A-Wish Foundation, a charity that grants wishes to children with life-threatening medical conditions.

Child Rights and You (CRY): SRK has been a long-time supporter of CRY, an organization that works to improve the lives of underprivileged children in India.

Meer Foundation: In 2018, SRK established Meer Foundation, an organization that works towards empowering women and children who are victims of acid attacks and major burn injuries.

Support for COVID-19 relief: During the COVID-19 pandemic, SRK has donated to various organizations and causes to help the people affected by the pandemic.

Overall, SRK is known for his philanthropic work and has been actively involved in several charitable organizations and causes over the years

Some Interesting Facts and Quotes of Shahrukh Khan

Here are some of the most interesting facts about Shahrukh Khan.

Interesting facts:

SRK has used the name ‘Rahul’ in nine of the films he has appeared in.

The megastar is afraid of horses. He reportedly has a phobia of horses.

He is the first Indian actor to have been awarded by UNESCO for his philanthropic works.

He is the grandson and son of freedom fighters.

He is part-Kashmiri.

Quotes:

“Success is not a good teacher, failure makes you humble. Success and failure are both part of life. Both are not permanent.”

“It’s okay to be confused. Confusion is the route to all clarity in the world.”

“Money is a good thing to run after. It is very important to be financially stable but you have to keep your wrongs and rights in mind. Don’t shy away from earning but without selling your soul.”

“There is no such thing as normal. Normal is just another word for lifeless.”

“Don’t let your fears become boxes that enclose you. Open them out, feel them, and turn them into the greatest courage you are capable of.”

To conclude, Shahrukh khan is one of the most successful and richest actors in not only in Bollywood but globally. He is the fourth-richest actor in the world with a net worth of $770 million.

