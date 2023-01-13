[Latest] Sharad Yadav Net Worth 2023: Salary, Net Worth in Rupees (INR), Income

Who Was Sharad Yadav?

Sharad Yadav was a veteran Indian politician. He has been a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha, the upper house of the Indian parliament, and the Lok Sabha, the lower house of the Indian parliament. Sharad Yadav’s net worth is $983,314. He was a member of the Janata Dal (United) party and has served as its president. He was known for his work in the fields of agriculture and rural development.

Yadav was born on July 1, 1947, in the village of Babai, Hoshangabad district, Madhya Pradesh, to parents Nand Kishore Yadav and Sumitra Yadav. He graduated from Jabalpur's Robertson College with a Bachelor of Science in biology and a Bachelor of Engineering in electrical engineering.

He worked as an engineer, educator, and agriculturalist. Sharad Yadav’s net worth in rupees is eight crore INR.

Sharad Yadav Net Worth 8 crores INR Moveable Assets 1,58,78,690 Immovable Assets 6,56,55,000 Date of Birth 1st July 1947 Age 75 Nationality Indian

Sharad Yadav Early Career

Sharad Yadav has been interested in politics since he was in elementary school. He later joined the Bharatiya Lok Dal and was a part of many political movements in Madhya Pradesh.

Yadav began his political career in the 1970s as a member of the Lok Dal Party, a regional political party in India. He was elected to the Lok Sabha for the first time in 1974. In the 1980s, he became a member of the Janata Dal party, which was formed through the merger of several regional parties, including the Lok Dal. He was re-elected to the Lok Sabha six more times, including in 1977, 1989, 1991, 1996, 1999, and 2009.

In 1986, he was elected to the Rajya Sabha, the upper house of the Indian parliament, representing the state of Bihar. He served as the Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution, and as the Union Minister of Rural Development in the Government of India.

In the early 2000s, he played a key role in the formation of the Janata Dal (United) party, which was formed through the merger of the Janata Dal (United) and the Samata Party. He served as the President of the Janata Dal (United) since its inception. He was re-elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2004.

In 2017, he got expelled from the Janata Dal (United) party for “anti-party” activities. He later formed his own party, "Loktantrik Janata Dal,” and became a Member of Parliament from the JDU party in the Rajya Sabha.

Sadly, the politician passed away on January 12, 2023, from a cardiac arrest, leaving a fortune behind for his family.

Sharad Yadav’s net worth today is 8 crores INR.

Sharad Yadav Net Worth 2023

Sharad Yadav’s net worth is 8 crore rupees. According to his affidavit filed in 2019, he has immovable properties worth Rs. 6,56,55,000. His movable assets are worth Rs 1,58,78,690, including Rs 90,000 in cash, Rs 1,27,40,578 in bank deposits, Rs 10,73,000 in postal savings, Rs 2,46,612 in insurance policies, and jewelry worth Rs 17,28,500.

Sharad Yadav Houses and Real Estate Properties

Sharad Yadav has four houses to his name. The total cost of all four of his homes amounts to Rs 4,48,25,000.

What Cars Does Sharad Yadav Own ?

Sharad Yadav’s net worth is 8 crores of INR, and despite this, he did not own a car. Because of his simplicity, he was referred to as the Chanakya of Janata Dal politics.

Some Interesting Facts About Sharad Yadav

Here are some of the most interesting facts about Sharad Yadav.

Interesting facts:

Sharad Yadav was seen as a politician who was honest and free of corruption.

In the late 1990s, Yadav was accused of accepting bribes from two businessmen. In 1999, the accusations were withdrawn.

Yadav was critical of the proposal that would have given women the right to run for one-third of the parliamentary seats.

He was one of three lawmakers honored in 2013 for being excellent parliamentarians.

In conclusion, Sharad Yadav was a veteran Indian politician who had a long and accomplished career in Indian politics. He has served as a Member of Parliament in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha and has held important positions in the government, including as a Union Minister. He is known for his work in the fields of agriculture and rural development and played a key role in the formation of the Janata Dal (United) party.

