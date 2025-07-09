Which is the Fastest Missile in the World? List of Top 5 Fastest Missiles in the World

What is the first thing that comes to mind when talking about missiles? The striking design, the unmatched speed, the unparalleled range and the immense power it possesses. It takes a lot of effort for many companies to design such a missile that can bear such incredible capabilities. Every aspect must be carefully designed and tested, from the aerodynamics to the propulsion system, to ensure optimal performance. And do you know what kind of missiles have these characteristics? The Fastest Missiles in the world. If looking at the different types of missiles based on speed, then there are three types of missiles: Subsonic (Mach 1), Supersonic (Above Mach 1 but below Mach 5), and Hypersonic (>Mach 5). In this article, we’ll take a look at the fastest missiles in the world, which can reach speeds greater than Mach 5, making them incredibly difficult to intercept or defend against.

List of Top 5 Fastest Missiles in the World According to the latest data, here are the top 5 fastest in the world. Rank Missile 7 BrahMos‑II 6 Kinzhal (Kh‑47M2) 5 RS-28 Sarmat 4 Minuteman 3 3 Trident 2 2 DF-41 1 Avangard #1. Avangard: Nuclear-capable Hypersonic Boost-Glide Missile Source: Sputnik India Origin and Possession: Russia

Designation: Alternate names Project 4202 and Yu-74

Classification: Hypersonic Glide Vehicle (HGV)

Potential Payload: Can carry a nuclear warhead with a 2 MT yield

Hypersonic Performance: Reported to achieve a speed of Mach 20 (approx. 6.8 km/s)

Significant Range: Exceeds 6,000 kilometres.

Development Stage: In development

The Avangard is a nuclear-capable hypersonic boost-glide vehicle developed by Russia and launched as one of six next-generation weapons in 2018. With a range exceeding 6,000 km and an approximate weight of 2,000 kg, it can deliver both nuclear (reportedly over 2 megatons) and conventional payloads. This HGV is launched by a ballistic missile, currently the SS-19 "Stiletto", with plans to transition to the R-28 "Sarmat". Initially intended for the RS-26 "Rubezh", the silo-based Sarmat was chosen due to Rubezh delays. After reaching a suborbital apogee of about 100 km, the Avangard separates and glides towards its target within the atmosphere. It is reported to achieve speeds up to Mach 20 (6.28 km/s) and possess manoeuvrability; its unpredictable flight path poses a significant challenge for interception after the initial boost phase.

#2. DF-41: China’s Road-Mobile ICBM Source: The War Zone Origin & possession: China

Alternate Names: Dong Feng-41, CSS-X-20

Class: Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM)

Basing Options: Road-mobile, Rail-mobile, Silo

Physical Dimensions: Length (20 – 22 meters), Diameter (2.25 meters), and Launch Weight (80,000 kg)

Payload Capacity: 2,500 kg

Warhead Capability: Up to 10 nuclear warheads; capable of carrying MIRVs (Multiple Independently Targetable Reentry Vehicles)

Propulsion: Three-stage, solid propellant

Range: 12,000 – 15,000 km

Status: In development In the #2 comes Dong Feng-41 (DF-41 or CSS-20), which is developed by China. It is China’s longest-range road-mobile ICBM, with a reach of up to 15,000 km and the capability to carry multiple independently targetable warheads (MIRVs).

According to the latest reports, the Dong Feng-41 is 21-22 metres long and 2.25 metres in diameter with a launch weight of 80,000 kg. Additionally, it utilises a three-stage solid propellant engine. There are also claims that it can accommodate up to 10 MIRVs with a 2,500 kg payload, likely including penetration aids. It achieves an estimated accuracy of around 100m CEP by combining inertial guidance with possible stellar or satellite updates. #3. UGM-133 Trident II D5: Solid-Fuelled Submarine-Launched ICBM Source: Missile Threat - CSIS Origin: United States

Alternate Name: Trident 2

Possessed By: United States, United Kingdom

Class: Submarine Launched Ballistic Missile (SLBM)

Basing: Submarine-launched

Physical Dimensions: Length (13.42 meters), Diameter (2.11 meters) with a launch weight of 59,090 kg

Payload: Up to 8 MIRV Mk 4 or Mk 5 warheads, 2,800 kg capacity

Warhead Options: W76 (100 kT yield) or W88 (475 kT yield)

Propulsion: Three-stage solid propellant

Range : Minimum 2,000 km, Maximum 12,000 km

Status: Operational

On #3 arrives the Trident II, which is a solid-fuel, submarine-launched, three-stage solid-fuel ICBM deployed by the US and UK on their Ohio and Vanguard-class submarines. For your information, this ballistic missile boasts a 12,000 km range and a 2,800 kg payload capacity. It also utilises a Post-Boost Vehicle to deliver up to eight MIRV warheads (Mk 4 with 100 kT W76 or Mk 5 with 475 kT W88), making it capable of striking hardened targets. Its inertial navigation system, supported by a stellar reference system, ensures 90m CEP accuracy. The missile is 13.42 m long, 2.11 m in diameter, and weighs 59,090 kg at launch. #4. Minuteman III: USA’s Three-stage Solid Fuel ICBM Source: Armedconflicts.com Origin: United States of America

Type: CRAFT - Missiles & Rockets

Manufacturer: Boeing Company

Dimensions : Approximately 18.201 meters (59 ft. 8 9/16 in.) tall and 1.8288 meters (6 ft.) in diameter.

Materials: Constructed primarily of steel and titanium alloys, with sections incorporating glass fibre and aluminium honeycomb. The nosecone features a sprayed-on ablative coating, and some areas of the airframe utilise cork ablative panels.

Alternate Name: Minuteman III Missile

Placing itself in the #4 place is the LGM-30G Minuteman III, which is a U.S.-made, silo-launched American ICBM, operational since the early 1970s and currently the sole land-based leg of the US nuclear triad. Boeing designed and manufactured this surface-attack missile. Additionally, it is also the first US missile equipped with MIRVs, and according to the latest data, its current arsenal is estimated at 440 missiles. This three-stage, solid-fuel missile is 18.2 m long, 1.85 m in diameter, and weighs 34,467 kg. Achieving hypersonic speed around Mach 23, it features a range of 13,000 km and carries one nuclear warhead owing to arms control treaties. Furthermore, Minite III is positioned in fortified silos with underground command and airborne support ensuring quick-launch capabilities and exceptional reliability.

#5. RS-28 Sarmat Source: Missile Threat - CSIS Origin: Russia

Class: Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM)

Alternate name: SS-X-30 Satan II

Basing: Silo-based

Physical Dimensions: Length (35.3 meters), Diameter (3.0 meters), and a launch weight 208,100 kg

Payload: 10,000 kg or MIRV (Multiple Independently Targetable Reentry Vehicles) or glide vehicles

Warhead: Nuclear, with options for MIRV or glide vehicles

Propulsion: Three-stage, liquid-fueled

Range: 10,000-18,000 km

Status: In development In last place comes the powerful RS-28 Samrat, a liquid-fuelled ICBM under development in Russia since the 2000s, which is designed to replace the ageing SS-18 Satan. This "heavy" ICBM is a three-stage missile with an 18,000 km range and a launch weight of 208.1 tonnes. Measuring 35.3 metres long and 3 metres in diameter, it can carry a 10-tonne payload with options for up to 10 large warheads, 16 smaller ones, a mix of warheads and countermeasures, or hypersonic glide vehicles.

6. Kh‑47M2 Kinzhal Source: Defence24 Origin: Russia

Russia Class: Air‑launched hypersonic aero‑ballistic missile (ALBM)

Air‑launched hypersonic aero‑ballistic missile (ALBM) Alternate name: AS‑24 “Killjoy”

AS‑24 “Killjoy” Basing: Air‑launched (MiG‑31K, Tu‑22M3M, potentially Su‑57)

Air‑launched (MiG‑31K, Tu‑22M3M, potentially Su‑57) Physical Dimensions: Approx. 8 m length, 0.9–1.0 m diameter; launch weight ~3,800–4,300 kg

Approx. 8 m length, 0.9–1.0 m diameter; launch weight ~3,800–4,300 kg Payload: ~480 kg conventional or nuclear warhead (5–500 kt)

~480 kg conventional or nuclear warhead (5–500 kt) Warhead: Nuclear or high-explosive, single warhead

Nuclear or high-explosive, single warhead Propulsion: Solid-propellant rocket motor, based on Iskander SRBM

Solid-propellant rocket motor, based on Iskander SRBM Speed: Mach 10–12 (12,350–14,700 km/h)

Mach 10–12 (12,350–14,700 km/h) Range: 1,500–2,000 km (up to 3,000 km when air-launched from Tu‑22M3)

1,500–2,000 km (up to 3,000 km when air-launched from Tu‑22M3) Guidance: Inertial with GLONASS updates; can perform evasive maneuvers

Inertial with GLONASS updates; can perform evasive maneuvers Status: In operational service since 2017; combat‑tested in Ukraine The Kh‑47M2 Kinzhal is Russia’s premier air-launched hypersonic missile, designed to strike critical targets at Mach 10+ speeds. Based on the ground-launched Iskander, Kinzhal is modified for high-altitude carrier jets like the MiG‑31K and Tu‑22M3M. At ~8 m long and ~4 ton weight, it carries a 480-kg conventional or nuclear warhead (yield up to 500 kt).

Upon release, it accelerates rapidly to Mach 4 then cruises between Mach 10–12 (~12,350–14,700 km/h), making interception a major challenge. Its guidance merges inertial navigation with GLONASS updates, while maneuver capabilities further complicate interception. With a range of 1,500–2,000 km (possibly 3,000 km from bombers), it targets high-value assets—dubbed “carrier-killers”—including bunkers, missile batteries, and warships. Entering service in December 2017, Kinzhal has seen operational deployment in Ukraine since 2022, earning a reputation as one of the most formidable hypersonic weapons in Russia’s arsenal. 7. BrahMos‑II (BrahMos‑2) Source: Eurasian Times Origin: India/Russia

India/Russia Class: Hypersonic air- & surface-launched cruise missile

Hypersonic air- & surface-launched cruise missile Alternate name: BrahMos Mark II (BrahMos‑II K)

BrahMos Mark II (BrahMos‑II K) Basing: Ship, submarine, aircraft, and land-mobile launchers

Ship, submarine, aircraft, and land-mobile launchers Physical Dimensions: Estimated ~1.33 ton total weight (air-launched variant)

Estimated ~1.33 ton total weight (air-launched variant) Payload: Likely conventional high-explosive (~300–500 kg)

Likely conventional high-explosive (~300–500 kg) Warhead: Single conventional warhead

Single conventional warhead Propulsion: Scramjet air-breathing engine during cruise phase

Scramjet air-breathing engine during cruise phase Speed: Mach 7–8 (~9,800 km/h)

Mach 7–8 (~9,800 km/h) Range: ~1,500 km (initially limited by MTCR but soon expanded)

~1,500 km (initially limited by MTCR but soon expanded) Guidance: Advanced inertial/scramjet guidance; platform not finalized

Advanced inertial/scramjet guidance; platform not finalized Status: In development; flight tests expected 2026–2028