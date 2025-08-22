Which is the First Digitally Literate State in India?

Kerala is now formally recognized as India's first digitally literate state, having successfully undertaken the ambitious 'Digi Keralam' initiative. Announced by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, this milestone represents a major step forward for the state in closing the digital divide and harnessing the potential of technology to empower its citizens. The campaign started from the Pullampara panchayat in Thiruvananthapuram district, which had trained its whole population to use smartphones and avail digital services. The model was scaled and replicated across the state as part of the 'Digi Keralam' campaign. Massive Survey and Identification of Digital Illiterates More than 80 lakh rural and urban local body households were surveyed throughout the state to gauge levels of digital literacy. Of these, over 21 lakh were recognized as being digitally illiterate. The campaign sought to train and assist them in acquiring basic digital competency.

Comprehensive Training Program The program employed a three-module approach as per directions from the Union government to provide deep and uniform digital literacy. Training encompassed:

Simple smartphone functions such as turning on/off, saving contact numbers, and calling

Operating common apps including WhatsApp (voice calls), YouTube, and Google Search

Making online utility bill payments for LPG and electricity Integration of Elderly and Marginalized Groups The good thing about this program was that it was made accessible. Special consideration was given to senior citizens and populations of disadvantaged groups. Particularly, the number of trainees over 90 years of age who attended the program was above 15,000 people, which is an excellent testimony to the all-encompassing orientation of the campaign.



The very idea of Digi Keralam was made feasible by virtue of mammoth contributions of more than 2.57 lakh volunteers. These volunteers are officers of NSS, NCC, NYK as well as school children and college students, Kudumbashree workers, SC/ST motivators and library council members, which constitutes well-developed community involvement. Effect and Advantages This is because of the campaign; a large number of citizens, especially the older citizens have now become digitally literate to the extent that they pay bills online, access social media, and some of the current digital services offered by the government. This self-sufficient digital literacy has led to the rise in their participation and independence. National Digital Literacy Rate vs Kerala The unbelievable 100 percent digital literacy level of Kerala is well compared with the national average of only 38 percent. It is a pointer to the e-governance transformation leadership in the state coupled with digital inclusion.