CBSE 10th Social Science Board Exam 2020: Check Important MCQs of History (Chapter 2- Nationalism in India)

CBSE 10th Social Science board exam is to be held on 18th March 2020. Students appearing for this exam can check some of the important study material of History. Go through the important MCQs along with their answers of History Chapter 2- Nationalism in India. These 1 mark questions are important and can be expected in the CBSE class 10 Board exam 2020.
Q1- From the options given below, which was the appropriate reason for the formation of the party
- Wanted Congress members to ask Dominion State for India
- Wanted Congress members to ask for Poorna Swaraj for Indians
- Wanted Congress members to oppose Simon Commission
- Wanted for a member of Congress to return to Council Politics
Ans- The correct answer is ‘Wanted the members of Congress to return to Council politics.
CBSE 10th Social Science Board Exam 2020: Important Questions & Answers of History - All Chapters
Q2- In which city Jallianwala Bagh incident took place?
- Meerut
- Agra
- Lahore
- Amritsar
Ans- The correct answer is Amritsar.
Q3- Civil Disobedience Movement started with which main demand.
- Abolition of Dowry
- Abolition of Untouchability
- Abolition of Salt Law
- None of the above options
Ans- The correct answer is the Abolition of Salt Law.
CBSE Class 10 Social Science Previous Years' Question Papers (2012-2019)
Q4- Why Satyagraha was organised in Champaran in 1916?
- To oppose high land revenue
- To protest against the oppression of mill workers
- To oppose the plantation system
- To oppose the British Laws
Ans- The correct answer is To oppose the plantation system.
Q5- Which of the below-given statement is incorrect about Alluri Sitaram Raju?
- Raju believed in the principle of non-violence advocated by Gandhiji
- He used to persuade people to give up drinking
- He used to claim that he has special powers
- Alluri Sitaram Raju was inspired by the Non-Cooperation movement
Ans- The correct answer is ‘Raju believed in the principle of non-violence advocated by Gandhiji’.
CBSE 10th Social Science Board Exam 2020: Check Important Questions & Answers of Civics (All Chapters)
Q6- Why Gandhiji called off the Non-Cooperation Movement?
- Increasing pressure of the British government
- Round Table conferences
- Gandhiji’s arrest
- The Chauri Chaura Incident
Ans- The correct answer is The Chauri Chaura Incident.
Q7- Who was responsible for organising Dalits into the Depressed Class Association in 1930?
- B.R. Ambedkar
- Mahatma Gandhi
- Sardar Patel
- Sitaram Raju
Ans- The correct answer is Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.
Q8- Identify the two leaders who led the Khilafat Movement.
- Gandhiji and Sardar Patel
- Abul Kalam Azad and Jawaharlal Nehru
- Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Abul Kalam Azad
- Shaukat Ali and Muhammad AM
Ans- The correct answer is Shaukat Ali and Muhammad AM
Q9- Why Dalits were ignored by Congress for a long time?
- Because of Socialism
- Fear from Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
- Because of Industrialists
- Fear of offending the Sanatanis
Ans- The correct answer is Fear of offending the Sanatanis.
Q10- Who wrote Vande Mataram?
- Rabindranath Tagore
- Natesa Shastri
- Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay
- Abanindranath Tagore
Ans- The correct answer is Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay.