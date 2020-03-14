CBSE 10th Social Science Board Exam 2020: Check Important MCQs of History (Chapter 2- Nationalism in India)

CBSE 10th Social Science board exam is to be held on 18th March 2020. Students appearing for this exam can check some of the important study material of History. Go through the important MCQs along with their answers of History Chapter 2- Nationalism in India. These 1 mark questions are important and can be expected in the CBSE class 10 Board exam 2020.

Q1- From the options given below, which was the appropriate reason for the formation of the party

Wanted Congress members to ask Dominion State for India

Wanted Congress members to ask for Poorna Swaraj for Indians

Wanted Congress members to oppose Simon Commission

Wanted for a member of Congress to return to Council Politics

Ans- The correct answer is ‘Wanted the members of Congress to return to Council politics.

Q2- In which city Jallianwala Bagh incident took place?

Meerut

Agra

Lahore

Amritsar

Ans- The correct answer is Amritsar.

Q3- Civil Disobedience Movement started with which main demand.

Abolition of Dowry

Abolition of Untouchability

Abolition of Salt Law

None of the above options

Ans- The correct answer is the Abolition of Salt Law.

Q4- Why Satyagraha was organised in Champaran in 1916?

To oppose high land revenue

To protest against the oppression of mill workers

To oppose the plantation system

To oppose the British Laws

Ans- The correct answer is To oppose the plantation system.

Q5- Which of the below-given statement is incorrect about Alluri Sitaram Raju?

Raju believed in the principle of non-violence advocated by Gandhiji

He used to persuade people to give up drinking

He used to claim that he has special powers

Alluri Sitaram Raju was inspired by the Non-Cooperation movement

Ans- The correct answer is ‘Raju believed in the principle of non-violence advocated by Gandhiji’.

Q6- Why Gandhiji called off the Non-Cooperation Movement?

Increasing pressure of the British government

Round Table conferences

Gandhiji’s arrest

The Chauri Chaura Incident

Ans- The correct answer is The Chauri Chaura Incident.

Q7- Who was responsible for organising Dalits into the Depressed Class Association in 1930?

B.R. Ambedkar

Mahatma Gandhi

Sardar Patel

Sitaram Raju

Ans- The correct answer is Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

Q8- Identify the two leaders who led the Khilafat Movement.

Gandhiji and Sardar Patel

Abul Kalam Azad and Jawaharlal Nehru

Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Abul Kalam Azad

Shaukat Ali and Muhammad AM

Ans- The correct answer is Shaukat Ali and Muhammad AM

Q9- Why Dalits were ignored by Congress for a long time?

Because of Socialism

Fear from Dr. B.R. Ambedkar

Because of Industrialists

Fear of offending the Sanatanis

Ans- The correct answer is Fear of offending the Sanatanis.

Q10- Who wrote Vande Mataram?

Rabindranath Tagore

Natesa Shastri

Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay

Abanindranath Tagore

Ans- The correct answer is Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay.

