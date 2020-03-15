Search

CBSE 10th Social Science Board exam 2020: Important MCQs of History (Chapter 5- Print Culture and the Modern World)

CBSE 10th History important MCQs of Chapter 5 (Print Culture and the Modern World) are given here. Go through the important questions and prepare for CBSE Class 10 Board exam 2020.

 

Mar 15, 2020 18:24 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
CBSE 10 History Chapter 5 MCQ
CBSE 10 History Chapter 5 MCQ

The important MCQs of CBSE 10th History are given here. The 10 questions are from Chapter 5 (Print Culture and the Modern World). The exam of CBSE class 10 Social Science is scheduled to be on 18th March 2020. Students who are on their last-minute revision must go through the given questions. These questions are taken from the NCERT textbook and the latest Social Science sample paper.

Q1- Who developed the first printing press?

  • Johann Gutenberg
  • Erasmus
  • Kitagawa Utamaro
  • Marco Polo

Ans- The correct answer is Johann Gutenberg.

CBSE 10th Social Science Board Exam 2020: Important Questions & Answers of History - All Chapters

Q2- Which of the material was used in ancient India for writing manuscripts?

  • Vellum
  • Palm Leaves
  • Paper
  • Parchments

Ans- The correct answer is Palm Leaves.

Q3- The condition for which of the revolution was created by the Print Culture.

  • Russian Revolution
  • French Revolution
  • American Revolution
  • Glorious Revolution

Ans- The correct answer is the French Revolution.

CBSE 10th Social Science Board Exam 2020: Check Important Questions & Answers of Civics (All Chapters)

Q4- In what way did the Nationalist newspaper inspire the Nationalism in India?

  • By publishing the speeches of famous Nationalist leaders
  • By giving encouragement to Indian authors
  • Through writing various articles in the newspapers
  • Encouraging Nationalist activities through press

Ans- The correct answer is- Encouraging Nationalist activities through the press.

Q5- Penny magazine was only for

  • Women
  • Poor People
  • Children
  • Old people

Ans- The correct answer is women.

Q6- Which of the following movement was led by Martin Luther’s writings and ideas?

  • Renaissance movement
  • Intellectual Movement
  • Reformation Movement
  • Counter-Reformation Movement

Ans- The correct answer is the Reformation Movement.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Previous Years' Question Papers (2012-2019)

Q7- Identify the oldest Japanese book from the given options.

  • Diamond Sutra
  • Dipa Vamsa
  • Sutta Pitaka
  • Maha Vamsa

Ans- The correct answer is Diamond Sutra.

Q8- Marcopolo bought back the knowledge of woodblock printing to Italy from which place?

  • Japan
  • India
  • Sri Lanka
  • China

Ans- The correct answer is China.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus for Board Exam 2020

Q9- Which French Novelist from 18th Century declared, ‘The Printing Press is the most powerful engine of progress’.

  • Voltaire
  • Rousseau
  • Montesquieh
  • Mercier

Ans- The correct answer is Mercier.

Q10- Identify the following point which refers to the Print Revolution.

  • The revolt by people against the printed matters
  • The invention of the printing press
  • Handwritten manuscripts for printed books
  • Shift from hand printing to mechanical printing

Ans- The correct answer is the shift from hand printing to mechanical printing.

Related Stories