CBSE 10th Social Science Board exam 2020: Important MCQs of History (Chapter 5- Print Culture and the Modern World)

The important MCQs of CBSE 10th History are given here. The 10 questions are from Chapter 5 (Print Culture and the Modern World). The exam of CBSE class 10 Social Science is scheduled to be on 18th March 2020. Students who are on their last-minute revision must go through the given questions. These questions are taken from the NCERT textbook and the latest Social Science sample paper.
Q1- Who developed the first printing press?
- Johann Gutenberg
- Erasmus
- Kitagawa Utamaro
- Marco Polo
Ans- The correct answer is Johann Gutenberg.
CBSE 10th Social Science Board Exam 2020: Important Questions & Answers of History - All Chapters
Q2- Which of the material was used in ancient India for writing manuscripts?
- Vellum
- Palm Leaves
- Paper
- Parchments
Ans- The correct answer is Palm Leaves.
Q3- The condition for which of the revolution was created by the Print Culture.
- Russian Revolution
- French Revolution
- American Revolution
- Glorious Revolution
Ans- The correct answer is the French Revolution.
CBSE 10th Social Science Board Exam 2020: Check Important Questions & Answers of Civics (All Chapters)
Q4- In what way did the Nationalist newspaper inspire the Nationalism in India?
- By publishing the speeches of famous Nationalist leaders
- By giving encouragement to Indian authors
- Through writing various articles in the newspapers
- Encouraging Nationalist activities through press
Ans- The correct answer is- Encouraging Nationalist activities through the press.
Q5- Penny magazine was only for
- Women
- Poor People
- Children
- Old people
Ans- The correct answer is women.
Q6- Which of the following movement was led by Martin Luther’s writings and ideas?
- Renaissance movement
- Intellectual Movement
- Reformation Movement
- Counter-Reformation Movement
Ans- The correct answer is the Reformation Movement.
CBSE Class 10 Social Science Previous Years' Question Papers (2012-2019)
Q7- Identify the oldest Japanese book from the given options.
- Diamond Sutra
- Dipa Vamsa
- Sutta Pitaka
- Maha Vamsa
Ans- The correct answer is Diamond Sutra.
Q8- Marcopolo bought back the knowledge of woodblock printing to Italy from which place?
- Japan
- India
- Sri Lanka
- China
Ans- The correct answer is China.
Q9- Which French Novelist from 18th Century declared, ‘The Printing Press is the most powerful engine of progress’.
- Voltaire
- Rousseau
- Montesquieh
- Mercier
Ans- The correct answer is Mercier.
Q10- Identify the following point which refers to the Print Revolution.
- The revolt by people against the printed matters
- The invention of the printing press
- Handwritten manuscripts for printed books
- Shift from hand printing to mechanical printing
Ans- The correct answer is the shift from hand printing to mechanical printing.