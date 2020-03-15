CBSE 10th Social Science Board exam 2020: Important MCQs of History (Chapter 5- Print Culture and the Modern World)

The important MCQs of CBSE 10th History are given here. The 10 questions are from Chapter 5 (Print Culture and the Modern World). The exam of CBSE class 10 Social Science is scheduled to be on 18th March 2020. Students who are on their last-minute revision must go through the given questions. These questions are taken from the NCERT textbook and the latest Social Science sample paper.

Q1- Who developed the first printing press?

Johann Gutenberg

Erasmus

Kitagawa Utamaro

Marco Polo

Ans- The correct answer is Johann Gutenberg.

Q2- Which of the material was used in ancient India for writing manuscripts?

Vellum

Palm Leaves

Paper

Parchments

Ans- The correct answer is Palm Leaves.

Q3- The condition for which of the revolution was created by the Print Culture.

Russian Revolution

French Revolution

American Revolution

Glorious Revolution

Ans- The correct answer is the French Revolution.

Q4- In what way did the Nationalist newspaper inspire the Nationalism in India?

By publishing the speeches of famous Nationalist leaders

By giving encouragement to Indian authors

Through writing various articles in the newspapers

Encouraging Nationalist activities through press

Ans- The correct answer is- Encouraging Nationalist activities through the press.

Q5- Penny magazine was only for

Women

Poor People

Children

Old people

Ans- The correct answer is women.

Q6- Which of the following movement was led by Martin Luther’s writings and ideas?

Renaissance movement

Intellectual Movement

Reformation Movement

Counter-Reformation Movement

Ans- The correct answer is the Reformation Movement.

Q7- Identify the oldest Japanese book from the given options.

Diamond Sutra

Dipa Vamsa

Sutta Pitaka

Maha Vamsa

Ans- The correct answer is Diamond Sutra.

Q8- Marcopolo bought back the knowledge of woodblock printing to Italy from which place?

Japan

India

Sri Lanka

China

Ans- The correct answer is China.

Q9- Which French Novelist from 18th Century declared, ‘The Printing Press is the most powerful engine of progress’.

Voltaire

Rousseau

Montesquieh

Mercier

Ans- The correct answer is Mercier.

Q10- Identify the following point which refers to the Print Revolution.

The revolt by people against the printed matters

The invention of the printing press

Handwritten manuscripts for printed books

Shift from hand printing to mechanical printing

Ans- The correct answer is the shift from hand printing to mechanical printing.