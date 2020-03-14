CBSE 10th Social Science Board Exam 2020: Check Important MCQs of History (Chapter 3- The Making of a Global World)

Students preparing for CBSE 10th History exam will find the given MCQs helpful. The mentioned MCQs are from Chapter 3- The Making of a Global World. These questions are taken from class 10 Social science Sample paper as well as the NCERT textbook. Go through the important MCQs and prepare well for CBSE Class 10 Board exam 2020.

Q1-Identify the one who adopted the concept of an assembly line to produce automobiles.

Cuppola

S. Naipaul

Samuel Morse

Henry Ford

Ans- The correct answer is Henry Ford.

Q2- The spreading disease of cattle plague is known as

Rinderpest

Bubonic Plague

Chicken Pox

Cattle Fever

Ans- The correct answer is Rinderpest.

Q3- Until the 18th century which of the two countries were considered the richest in the world?

China and Japan

India and China

England and Italy

England and France

Ans- The correct answer is India and China.

Q4- Identify the reason which made the transport of perishable products over long distances possible.

Airline services

Refrigerated ships

Steam ships

Improved Railways

Ans- The correct answer is refrigerated ships.

Q5- Why the World Bank was set up?

To finance post-war construction

With the purpose of financing rehabilitation of refugees

To Finance Industrial Development

To help third world countries

Ans- The correct answer is ‘to finance post-war construction’.

Q6- Identify the most important and relevant cause of The Great Depression.

Agricultural overproduction which led to the fall in prices of the agricultural goods

A decline in Agricultural production

Closure of Banks and Factories

Loss of employment which led to poverty

Ans- The correct answer is Agricultural overproduction which led to the fall in the prices of the Agricultural goods.

Q7- What was the reason that Europeans were attracted most to Africa?

Because of its natural beauty

Because of its Land resources and mineral wealth

For Investment opportunities

For the recruitment of labour

Ans- The correct answer is for its vast land resources and mineral wealth.

Q8- Identify the correct response out of the following:

The Silk Route helped in commercial and cultural exchange

The silk route was acting as a link between different countries

The Silk route acted as a route for westbound Silk cargos from China

All of the Above

Ans- The correct answer is all of the above. All the three mentioned responses are correct.

Q9- Which of the group of powers were collectively known as the Axis power during the 2nd World War.

France, Japan, Italy

Japan, Germany, Turkey

Austria, Germany, Italy

Germany, Italy, Japan

Ans- The correct answer is Germany, Italy, Japan.

Q10- Which factor compelled the Africans to work for wages?

Loss of Livestock

Poverty

Oppression by the outsiders

Willing to work for the wages

Ans- The correct answer is Loss of Livestock.