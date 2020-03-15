CBSE 10th Social Science Board Exam 2020: Check Important MCQs of History (Chapter 4- The Age of Industrialisation)

CBSE 10th Social Science exam will be conducted on 18th March 2020. Go through the important set of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) from History Chapter 4 (The Age of Industrialisation). These questions are taken from the latest Social Science sample paper as well as the NCERT textbook. The given questions are also be expected in CBSE Class 10 Board exam 2020.

Q1- What was the reason for the increased Indian industrial growth after the First World War?

Britishers opened new factories in India

New technological changes were taking place

India became independent

There was a vast home market for Indian mills to supply

Ans- The correct answer is- There was a vast home market for Indian mills to supply

Q2- Identify the trade from which the early entrepreneurs make a fortune.

Trade-in tea

China Trade

Textiles Trade

Industries

Ans- The correct answer is China Trade.

Q3- What was the reason that the Handloom cloth production expanded steadily in the 20th Century?

The intricate design of the handloom cloth could not be easily copied by the mills

Indians used to prefer the Handloom material

Handloom material was cheaper

The usage of Handloom material encourages National pride

Ans- The correct answer is- The Intricate design of the Handloom cloth could not be easily copied by the mills.

Q4- Nationalist Indian Manufacturers used advertisement to:

Make Indian Good popular

Increase the sale of products

Spread the message of Swadeshi

Impress people around

Ans- The correct answer is- Advertisement was used to spread the message of Swadeshi.

Q5- Mark the European Managing Agency from the given options.

Andrew Yule

Elgin Mill

Tata Iron and Steel Company

Birla Industries

Ans- The correct answer is Andrew Yule.

Q6- Where First Indian Jute Mill was set up?

Bombay

Bengal

Madras

Bihar

Ans- The correct answer is Bengal.

Q7- Which of the below-given factor helped in the production of Handloom Cloth production.

Import Duties

Government Regulations

The imposition of Export duties

Technological changes

Ans- The correct answer is Technological Changes.

Q8- In 1874, at which place the first weaving and spinning mill was set up?

Calcutta

Bombay

Madras

Kanpur

Ans- The correct answer is Madras where the first weaving and spinning mill was set up in 1874.

Q9- Which of the below-mentioned innovations helped the weavers in increasing productivity and compete with the mill sector?

Flying Shuttle

Roller

Cotton Gin

Spinning Jenny

Ans- The correct answer is Flying Shuttle.

Q10- What was the main function of Jobber?

To create jobs for the industrialists

Helping the middlemen in getting artisans for the company

To get new recruits for the industrialists

Advising the companies on the issues related to the weavers

Ans- The correct answer is- To get new recruits for the industrialists.

