CBSE Class 10 Social Science Board Exam 2020: Check Important Questions & Answers from Chapter 4 of Geography (Agriculture)

Ques 1 Mohan owns a farm in Uttar Pradesh; he wishes to cultivate either Jute or Sugarcane. He shall cultivate which crop out of these two keeping in mind the conditions required for their growth? Explain..

Ans: He should cultivate Sugarcane as the geographical conditions it requires are available in Uttar Pradesh.

Sugarcane grows well in hot and humid climate Requires a temperature of 21°C to 27°C Needs annual rainfall between 75cm. and 100cm. Irrigation is required in the regions of low rainfall. It can be grown on a variety of soils and needs manual labour from sowing toharvesting.

All these conditions are available in Uttar Pradesh.

Ques 2 Establish the difference between Commercial farming and Subsistence farming with the help of a suitable example.

Ans: A. Commercial Farming

Use of higher doses of modern inputs like HYV seeds, fertilizers, etc. Commercialization of agriculture varies from region to another Plantation is also a type of commercial farming Use of well-developed network of transport and communication High productivity for commercial purpose

B. Subsistence Farming

Is practiced on small patches of land Labour intensive farming Use of primitive tools Dependent on Monsoons Called as ‘Slash and burn’ agriculture. Low productivity (Any two to be mentioned in each unit)

Example: Rice is a commercial crop in Haryana and Punjab but in Odisha it is a subsistence crop.

Ques 3 “The Government of India has introduced various institutional and technological reforms to improve agriculture in the 1980s and 1990s.” Support this statement with examples.

Ans: Institutional Reforms

A Comprehensive Land Development Programme was initiated. Provision of crop insurance against drought, floods, cyclone, fire and disease. iii. Establishment of Gramin Banks , Cooperative Societies and Banks for providing loan facilities to the farmers at lower rates of interest. Kissan Credit Card (KCC) introduced. Accident Insurance Scheme (PAIS) introduced. The government announced Minimum Support Price, remunerative and procurement prices to reduce exploitation.

Technological Reforms

HYV seeds / Chemical Fertilizer/ Pesticides were provided. Methods of Irrigation modernized. iii. Latest agricultural equipments introduced. Special weather bulletins and agricultural programme for farmers were introduced on Radio and Television.

Ques 4 Compare ‘intensive subsistence farming’ with that of ‘commercial farming’ practiced in India.

Ans:

In Intensive subsistence farming pressure of population on land is high whereas in commercial farming population pressure is low. In intensive subsistence farming labour intensive farming is used whereas in commercial farming mechanized form of farming is used. In intensive subsistence farming there is low capital investment whereas in commercial farming high capital investment is seen. In intensive subsistence farming farmers produce for their own consumption whereas in commercial farming production is mainly for the market. In intensive subsistence farming multiple cropping is practiced whereas in commercial farming single cropping is practiced. In intensive subsistence farming land holdings are small whereas in commercial farming land holdings are large.

Ques 5 Name one staple crop of India and the regions where it is produced.

Ans: Rice is a staple food crop of India. It grows in the plains of north and north-east India, coastal areas and the Delta regions.

Ques 6 Describe the geographical conditions required for the growth of rice.

Ans: Rice is a kharif crop which is grown in the plains of north and north-eastern India, coastal areas and the deltaic regions. It requires high temperatures (above 25°C) and high humidity with annual rainfall above 100 cm. In areas with less rainfall, it grows with the help of irrigation via canals and tubewells.

Ques 7 Name some fibre crops of India and how they are obtained?

Ans: Cotton, jute, hemp and natural silk are the four major fibre crops grown in India. The first three are derived from the crops grown in the soil, the latter is obtained from cocoons of the silkworms fed on green leaves specially mulberry. Rearing of silk worms for the production of silk fibre is known as sericulture..

Ques 8 Explain the concept of Intensive Subsistence Farming.

Ans: This type of farming is practised in areas of high population pressure on land. It is labourintensive farming, where high doses of biochemical inputs and irrigation are used for obtaining higher production.

