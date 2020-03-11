CBSE 10th Social Science Board Exam 2020: Check Important Questions & Answers of History (Chapter 4- The Age of Industrialization)

The board exam of CBSE 10th Social Science is scheduled to be on 18th March 2020. Students who will be appearing for this exam must check the important set of questions of History which are expected in CBSE Board exam 2020. The given 10 questions along with their answers are from Chapter 4 (The Age of Industrialization).

Q1- What is proto-industrialisation.

Ans- Proto-industrialisation is that phase of industrialisation which was before factories. This was known as proto-industrialization.

Q2- Why industrial production in India increased at the time of the First World War?

Ans- The reason why Industrial production in India increased during the First World War because British Mills started working as per the war requirements. Due to the increased demand, new factories were set up and old ones were running on multiple shifts.

Q3- What was the reason that the industrialists in nineteenth-century Europe prefer hand labour over machines?

Ans- Industrialists from nineteenth-century England used to prefer hand labour over machines because there was no labour shortage in the market. Handmade products also symbolized class status. It was a common belief that machine-made goods were for export to the colonies.

Q4- Why was the reason that the merchants moved to the countryside in Europe during the seventeenth and eighteenth centuries? Explain

Ans- Merchants moved to the countryside in Europe because:

Production, competition and prices was regulated by the producers

Different guilds were granted with the monopoly right to produce and trade in specific products by the rulers

Expansion of production in towns was not allowed by the powerful urban craft and trade guilds

Q5- The East India Company appointed gomasthas to supervise weavers in India.

Ans- The gomasthas were the paid servants who were appointed by The East India Company to supervise the weavers, collect supplies and to examine the quality of cloth. Their work was to ensure that the control of the cloth industry came under the British.

Q6- Answer whether it is true or false that India dominated the international market for fine textiles till the eighteenth century.

Ans- The above statement is true.

Q7- Why women workers in Britain attacked the Spinning Jenny.

Ans- Spinning Jenny was attacked by the women workers in Britain because it speeded up the spinning process which resulted in the reduced labour demand. It caused fear of unemployment among women working in the factory.

Q8- Why the port of Surat declined by the end of the eighteenth century?

Ans- The port of Surat was declined by the end of the eighteenth century because of the rising power of European companies in trade with India. It resulted in the decline of the old ports of Surat and Hoogly which was the operation point of local merchants.

Q9- What was the reason that in the seventeenth-century merchants from towns in Europe began employing peasants and artisans within the villages.

Ans- Merchants from towns in Europe began employing peasants and artisans within the villages in the seventeenth century because production in urban areas was not increasing due to the presence of powerful trade guilds. While in the countryside, there was no monopolization or regulated prices, and impoverished peasants were welcoming towards these merchants.

Q10- Imagine that you have to write an article for an encyclopaedia on Britain and the history of cotton. Write the answer taking information from the chapter.

Ans- Answer the question from your own understanding and perspective.

