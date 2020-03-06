CBSE 10th Social Science Board Exam 2020: Check Important Questions & Answers of History (Chapter 3- The Making of a Global World)

Students preparing for CBSE 10th History board exam can go through the important questions & answers of chapter 3 (The Making of a Global World). Check the compiled set of 10 questions from the chapter along with the answers. These important questions will help you in your last-minute revision and are expected in the CBSE class 10 Board Exam 2020.

Q1- Give any two examples of different types of global exchanges that took place before the seventeenth century, choose one example from Asia and one from the Americas.

Ans- The two examples of different types of global exchanges are mentioned below:

The exchange of Textiles, spices and Chinese pottery by China, India and Southeast Asia and in return gold and silver were exchanged from Europe.

The export of Gold and foods such as potatoes, soya, groundnuts, tomatoes, and chilies was from the Americas to Europe.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Board Exam 2020: Check Important Questions & Answers of History - All Chapters

Q2- Explain the Bretton Woods Agreement?

Ans- In July 1944, The Bretton Woods Agreement was finalized at Bretton Woods in New Hampshire, USA. Under this agreement, the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank were established in order to preserve global economic stability and full employment in the industrial world.

Q3- Mention the causes of The Great Depression.

Ans- There was the number of causes for The Great Depression:

The global economy post-war was very weak

There overproduction in Agriculture as compared to the lesser demand in the market

Most countries took heavy loans from the US, but American lenders who were overseas were wary about the same. When the amount of loan was decreased by the US, the countries economically dependent started facing an acute crisis.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Board Exam 2020: Check Important Questions & Answers of Civics (All Chapters)

Q4- Mention any two examples from history that will show the impact of technology on food availability.

Ans- The examples that show the impact of technology on food availability in the late nineteenth century were:

Faster railways, larger ships, and larger wagons helped in transporting food more cheaply.

Refrigerated ships helped in the transportation of perishable products

Q5- Explain what is referred to as the G-77 countries.

Ans- G-77 country is an abbreviation used for the group of 77 countries. It raised a demand for a new international economic order (NIEO). It will be a system that will give them real control over their natural resources.

Q6- Explain the impact of the Great Depression on the Indian economy.

Ans- The Great Depression impacted the Indian economy majorly. Indian imports and exports were reduced by nearly half between 1928 and 1934. More than the urban area, the agriculture sector was badly hit by the Great Depression.

Q7- Discuss the British Government’s decision to abolish the Corn Laws.

Ans-The decision of the British Government to abolish corn laws resulted in the losses of the agricultural sector but it bought progress in the industrial sector. It resulted in the import of food more cheaply in Britain which resulted in the unemployment of thousands of workers in agriculture. But the increased consumption led to the growth of the industrial sector.

Q8- Discuss the death of men of working-age in Europe because of the World War.

Ans- Due to the World War, the death of men of working age in Europe reduced the able-bodied workforce. It leads to a steady decline in household incomes and meeting living expenditure.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Previous Years' Question Papers (2012-2019)

Q9- Explain how the global transfer of disease in the pre-modern world helped in the colonization of the Americas.

Ans- The global transfer of disease in the pre-modern world helped in the colonization of the Americas because American Indians who were native were not immune to the diseases that the colonizers brought with them.

Q10- Explain the coming of rinderpest to Africa.

Ans- The coming of rinderpest in Africa caused a heavy loss of livelihood for Africans. Taking advantage of this situation, colonizing nations conquered Africa. Colonizers monopolized scarce cattle resources and forced Africans into the labor market.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus for Board Exam 2020