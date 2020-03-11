CBSE 10th Social Science Board Exam 2020: Check Important Question & Answers of History Chapter 5 (Print Culture and the Modern World)

CBSE 10th History board exam is scheduled to be on 18th March 2020. Students who have started their last-minute revision must check the important set of questions & answers of Chapter 5 (Print Culture and the Modern World). The given questions are from the latest Social Science sample paper and CBSE prescribed NCERT book. These questions are also expected in CBSE class 10 Board Exam 2020.

Q1- Why the effect of easily available printed books feared some people?

Ans- The availability of the printed books feared some of the people because they were worried about the consciousness and enlightenment that the print culture will bring among the people. The voice of reason will rise giving way to the social reforms.

Q2- Discuss the way in which the print culture assisted the growth of nationalism in India.

Ans- The growth of nationalism in India was assisted by the print culture as it gave easy access to nationalist ideas. The idea of freedom was communicated to the masses. Social reformers started putting their views through newspapers and encouraged the idea of public debates and struggle.

Q3- In what way the spreading of print culture of India in nineteenth-century affected women?

Ans- There were major educational reforms in India for women due to the print culture. Women were encouraged to be educated by their liberal husbands and fathers at home. Some even sent women to school. They also began to write in journals or newspapers.

Q4- Why Gandhiji said that the fight for Swaraj is a fight for the liberty of the press, liberty of speech and freedom of association?

Ans- Gandhi believed that the fight for Swaraj is a fight for the liberty of the press, liberty of speech and freedom of association because he considered them to be the powerful mode of expression. These forms of freedom were important for self-rule and independence.

Q5- Why Martin Luther was in favour of print and why he spoke out in praise of it.

Ans- Martin Luther spoke in favour of print and praised it because print media gave him a platform of spreading his ideas and popularizing it.

Q6- How the poor were impacted with the spread of print culture in the nineteenth century?

Ans- The poor were benefitted from the spread of print culture in India because it made the low priced books available, there were also libraries with the essays and books which talked about caste discrimination and social injustices.

Q7- Why some people in eighteenth-century Europe thought that print culture would bring enlightenment and end despotism?

Ans- Some people in eighteenth-century thought that the print culture will bring enlightenment and end despotism because the easy availability of literacy will mean that it is not only limited to the upper class. They feared the awareness and questioning that will rise against the set ideologies.

Q8- Woodblock print only came to Europe after 1295.

Ans- Woodblock print was invented in China around the sixth century. In 1295, Woodblock print came to Europe with Marco Polo. He travelled to Italy after many years of exploration in China and brought the knowledge of woodblock print with him on his return.

Q9- What was The Vernacular Press Act?

Ans- The Vernacular Press Act was passed in 1878. With this law, the government got the tyrannical rights to censor editorials in the vernacular press. In case a seditious report was published and the newspaper did not pay attention to an initial warning, then the press was seized. This law was an example of a violation of the freedom of expression.

Q10- Write a short note on The Gutenberg Press.

Ans- Johann Gutenberg established The Gutenberg Press. By 1448, Gutenberg had perfected the printing system with olive and wine presses while also using contemporary technological innovations. Bible was the first book that he printed and made 180 copies in 3 years. The Gutenberg Press was the first-ever known printing press in the 1430s.