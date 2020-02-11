CBSE 10th Board Exam 2020: Important Questions & Answers of English Language & Literature (Chapter 2- Nelson Mandela Long Walk to Freedom)

Students who have started their revision for CBSE class 10 English can check the important set of questions & answers from chapter 2 (Nelson Mandela Long Walk to Freedom). The given long & short questions are from NCERT and English Sample paper. Practice your answers from the questions which are expected to be asked in CBSE 10 Board Exam 2020.

Q1- For what Mandela thank the international leaders for?

Ans- Mandela was feeling honored to be the host to the world nations because it was not long ago when the South Africans were considered outlaws. He thanked the International leaders who came and witnessed his work as President.

Q2- Where the ceremonies took place? Mention any public buildings in India that are made of sandstone?

Ans- The ceremonies were held in sandstone amphitheater which was formed by the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

Some of the examples of public buildings in India which are made of Sandstone are:

Parliament House in Delhi

Supreme Court in Delhi

Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi

Madras High Court in Chennai

Q3- What ideals were set by Nelson Mandela for the future of South Africa?

Ans- Mandela pledged to liberate all South Africans from suffering, deprivation, poverty, gender, and other discrimination. He set high hopes for South Africa where no one will ever face any form of discrimination again.

Q4- What Mandela means when he says he is “simply the sum of all those African patriots” who had gone before him?

Ans- Through this statement, Mandela means that he can identify with the sacrifices of all those noble and courageous men who contributed and fought for the collective freedom of the African people.

Q5- Why such a large number of international leaders attended the inauguration? In what way it signified the triumph?

Ans- South Africa was in the grips of apartheid before Nelson Mandela became the President. The country was declared an outlaw by other nations. Nelson Mandela abolished apartheid and rebuilt the diplomatic relations with other countries. To celebrate this historic moment in South Africa, many International leaders attended the inauguration and celebrated the victory of peace.

Q6- Explain in what way Mandela’s ‘Hunger For Freedom’ changed his life?

Ans- Mandela early in his youth realized that not only his but the freedom of all blacks were curtailed. The desire of living in a non-racial society changed him into a virtuous and self-sacrificing man. To fulfill this purpose, he joined the African National Congress which changed him from a frightened young man into a bold man.

Q7- Discuss how Mandela’s understanding of freedom change with age and experience?

Ans- At an early age, Mandela thought that he was born free. He believed that he was free as long as he obeyed his father and abided by the customs of his tribe. But he slowly understood that it is not just him who's freedom is compromised but the freedom of all the blacks. After realizing this, he leads the path of Hunger For Freedom.

Q8- Nelson Mandela mentions‘Twin Obligations’. Explain

Ans- The twin obligations that Mandela speaks is the obligations to his parents, his wife and children, his family; and other obligation is towards his country, his people and his community.

Q9- Does“depths of oppression” create “heights of character”? In what way Mandela illustrate this?

Ans- It is true that the “depths of oppression” create “heights of character”. Mandela believed that the decades of oppression and brutality had an unintended effect of creating many African patriots. Thus, he believed that the greatest wealth of South Africa is its people.

Q10- At the beginning of his speech, Mandela states “an extraordinary human disaster”. What did he mean by this? What is the “glorious … human achievement” he mentions at the end?

Ans- Nelson Mandela mentions ‘extraordinary human’ at the beginning of his speech referring to the inhuman practice of apartheid. At the end of his speech, the ‘glorious human achievement’ that he spoke of refers to the establishment of the first democratic and non-racial government in South Africa.

