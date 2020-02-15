CBSE Class 10 English Board Exam 2020: Check Chapter- Wise Important Questions & Answers of All Poetry Chapters

The important questions & answers of CBSE class 10 English are given here. The combined set of questions are from the poetry chapters of the book ‘First Flight’. Students giving CBSE class 10 English board exam 2020 scheduled to be on 26th February can practice from the given NCERT and sample paper-based questions.

Important Questions & Answers (Dust of Snow by Robert Frost)

Q1- Explain what is a “dust of snow”? How and what changed the poet’s mood?

Ans- In the poem, the “dust of snow” can mean a freckle of snow or it can also mean the little white flowers that are found on the hemlock tree. This dust of snow changed the poet’s mood. He was sad earlier and this little thing changed his mood to joy.

CBSE 10th English Board Exam 2020: Check Chapter-wise Important Questions & Answers for All Prose Chapters

Q2- In what way does Frost present nature in this poem?

Ans- Robert Frost has presented nature in a very unconventional manner. Usually in other nature poems, we come across birds such as nightingales but Frost has used a crow in this poem. Similarly, the poet has mentioned about a poisonous hemlock tree. Through this tree, Frost wanted to symbolise the feelings of sadness and regret.

Important Questions & Answers ( Fire and Ice)

Q1- There are plenty of ideas about how the world will ‘end’. Do you think the world will actually end someday? Have you ever thought what will happen if the sun got so hot that it ‘burst’, or grew colder and colder?

Ans- Answer this question on the basis of your own understanding of the poem and how you perceive the idea of the world ending.

Q2- For Frost, what do ‘fire’ and ‘ice’ means? Here are some ideas:

Ans- In the poem Fire’ stands for lust, conflict, greed, avarice and fury. While ‘Ice’ means coldness, indifference, cruelty, intolerance, rigidity, insensitivity, and hatred.

Important Questions & Answers (A Tiger in the Zoo)

Q1- Read the extract below and answer the given questions.

“He should be lurking in shadow,

Sliding through long grass

Near the water hole

Where plump deer pass.”

a. Who wrote the poem “A Tiger in the Zoo”

Ans- Leslie Norris

b. The tiger should be lurking in the shadow

Ans- For his prey

c. The deer frequents the water hole to

Ans- For drinking water

d. The phrase ‘lurking in the shadow’ here means

Ans- Staying hidden and not coming to the forefront

Q2- Do you think zoos are required to protect and conserve some species of animals? Are they useful for educating the public?

Ans- Some species can be much safer in a zoo than in a forest because they can be easily hunted by other wild animals. But, the zoo is not the best substitute for a forest, as it takes away their natural home. Wildlife sanctuaries and parks are much more feasible options, where animals can roam freely in their natural habitat.

CBSE Class 10 English Language and Literature Marking Scheme for Sample Paper 2020

Important Questions and Answers (How to Tell Wild Animals)

Q1- In what way does the poet suggest that you identify the lion and the tiger? When can you do so, according to him?

Ans- In the poem, the poet suggests that there is a large and tawny beast in the jungle in the east and it advances towards us, then it is an Asian lion. We can identify it when it roars directly at us while we are dying with fear. And when while roaming we come across a wild beast and if it is yellow in colour with black stripes, it is a Bengal tiger. We can identify it when it eats us.

Q2- Does ‘dyin’ really rhyme with ‘lion’?

Ans- No, dying doesn’t really rhyme with the lion.

Q3- Do you think that the words ‘lept‘ and ‘lep’ in the third stanza are spelt correctly? Why does the poet spell them like this?

Ans- No, these words are spelt incorrectly. The correct spelling is ‘leapt’ and ‘leap’.The poet has spelt these words like this in order to maintain the rhythm of the poem.

Important Questions and Answers (The Ball Poem)

Q1- What does the poet means by “in the world of possessions”?

Ans- In the poem, “in the world of possessions” means the world where everything and every action is made or happens to possess something, whether it is the possession of land, property, money, or any other materialistic thing.

Q2- What according to the poet the boy is learning from the loss of the ball? Try to explain this in your own words.

Ans- According to the poet, from the loss of the ball, the boy is learning how to stand up in a world full of possessions. In this world he will lose things, he will buy some more to replace the ones he has lost, but would never be able to buy back the thing that he had lost.

Q3- Do you think that the boy in the poem has lost anything earlier? Pick out the words that suggest the answer.

Ans- No, it doesn’t seem that the boy had lost anything earlier. The words in the poems that suggest this are ‘senses first responsibility in a world of possessions’.

Important Questions and Answers (Amanda!)

Q1- How old you think Amanda is in the poem? Mention how you know this.

Ans- In the poem, Amanda is 9-10 years old girl. The instructions (most probably from her mother) seems like typical ones that are for 9-10 years old girl.

Q2- What Amanda thinks she can do if she were a mermaid?

Ans- If Amanda were a mermaid in the sea, then she would drift easily and slowly on a languid emerald sea. She will become the sole inhabitant of the relaxed green sea.

Q3- Do you think Amanda is an orphan? Why does she say so?

Ans- No, in the poem Amanda is not an orphan. She says that because she wants to be alone and doesn’t want anyone giving instructions to her.

Important Questions and Answers (Animals)

Q1- Do you think that humans kneel to other humans who lived thousands of years ago? Discuss this in groups.

Ans- Yes, humans used to kneel in front of other humans who lived thousands of years ago. There used to be religious sermons and ceremonies in the ancestor’s memory and they were worshipped by kneeling in front o them.

Q2- The word ‘turn’ in the first line, “I think I could turn and live with animals…”. What is the poet turning from?

Ans- The poet is turning away from other humans who are more complicated and false than animals.

Q3- What are the three things that humans do and animals don’t.

Ans- The three things are:

Humans work and sweat to make a living and then whine about it while animals don’t

Humans are awake at night and cry for wrongdoings but animals sleep peacefully

Humans discuss their duties to God and sick others while animals don’t

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Board Exam 2020: Check Important Questions & Answers of History - All Chapters

Important Questions & Answers (The Trees)

Q1- In the poem, where are the trees? What do their roots, their leaves, and their twigs do?

Ans- The trees are in the poet’s house. Their roots work all night so that they can disengage themselves from the cracks in the veranda floor. The leaves of the tree make efforts to move towards the glass and the small twigs get stiff with exertion.

Q2- Poet compares the branches of the tree to what?

Ans- The poet compares the branches of the tree that have been under the roof to those newly discharged patients who look half-dazed as they move towards the hospital doors. They wait to get out of the hospital.

Q3- When the trees move out what happens to the house?

Ans- The glass is broken and the smell of the leaves still reaches the rooms of the house.

Important Questions and Answers (Fog)

Q1- In the poem, how does the fog come?

Ans- The fog arrives on the little cat feet.

Q2- What Sandburg thinks the fog is like?

Ans- As per Sandburg, the fog is like a little cat.

Q3- What‘it’ in the third line refers to?

Ans- In the third line of the poem, ‘it’ refers to the fog. The fog has covered the city and it looks like as if it is looking over the city like a cat.

Important Questions and Answers (The Tale of Custard the Dragon)

Q1- In the poem, why did Belinda tickle the dragon?

Ans- Belinda tickles the dragon because Custard, the Dragon was very scared. It cried for a safe cage.

Q2- Why Custard, the dragon cry for a nice safe cage? Why is the dragon called “cowardly dragon”?

Ans- Custard was crying for a safe and nice cage because it was a coward. The dragon is called a ‘cowardly dragon’ because everybody else in the house was brave.

Q3- Name the characters in this poem and list them with their pet names.

Ans- The characters in the poem are a little black kitten, Belinda, a little grey mouse, a little pet dragon, a little yellow dog and a pirate. Their pet names are:

Kitten- Ink

Mouse- Blink

Dog- Mustard

Dragon- Custard

Important Questions and Answers (For Anne Gregory)

Q1- What is the colour of the young woman’s hair? What she says she can change it to? Why would she want to do so?

Ans- The young woman’s hair in the poem is of yellow colour. She says that she will dye her hair to brown, carrot or black colour. She wants to change the colour of her hair so that the young men in despair will love her only and not her yellow hair.

Q2- What young man means by “great honey-coloured /Ramparts at your ear?” Why does he say that young men are “thrown into despair” by them?

Ans- In the poem, the “great honey-coloured/Ramparts at your ear” refers to the beautiful yellow coloured hair that falls at the woman’s ear and covers it. He says that the young men are “thrown into despair” because of it as they look so beautiful on the woman and it enhances her beauty thoroughly.

Q3- Objects have qualities which make them desirable to others. Can you think of some objects (a car, a phone, a dress…) and say what qualities make one object more desirable than another? Imagine you were trying to sell an object: what qualities would you emphasise?

Ans- Answer these questions from your own perspective. Your explanation must be on point and must show clearly the qualities of the chosen object.