UPSMFAC Admit Card 2025 Released at upsmfac.org, Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF Link Here

Uttar Pradesh State Medical Faculty Admit Card 2025: The Uttar Pradesh State Medical Faculty (UPSMFAC) has activated the link to download the admit card for all Nursing and Paramedical exam scheduled to be conducted in September 2025. The admit card contains the details, such as examination dates. Candidates can download their admit card by providing the Roll Number or Enrollment Number combined with additional information such as the examination month and year and your academic year. The UPSMFAC admit card contains important information such as full name of candidate provided during registration, photograph of candidate for identity verification, the candidate's father's name, and category of candidate (General, OBC, SC, ST) Uttar Pradesh State Medical Faculty Admit Card 2025 Link Active The UPSMFAC Admit Card 2025 has been released for all the examinations scheduled to be conducted in September 2025. The UPSCFAC will conduct the examination between September 9, 2025 and September 23, 2025. Candidates can click on the direct link below to download the Uttar Pradesh State Medical Faculty Admit Card 2025

Uttar Pradesh State Medical Faculty Admit Card 2025 Direct Download Link

What are Detail Mentioned on UPSMFAC Admit Card 2025?

Before downloading the UPSMFAC Admit Card, candidates must verify all the details mentioned in the admit card and in case of any discrepancy, candidates must immediately report to the authorities. Check the list below for all details mentioned in admit card

Candidate's Name

Category of Candidate

Name of Course

Enrollment Number

Examination Centre Name

Roll Number

Course Code

Photo and Signature of Candidate, etc.

How to Download the UPSMFAC Admit Card?

Candidates can download the UPSCMFAC Admit Card by clicking on the direct link provided in this article or they can follow the simple steps listed below