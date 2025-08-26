CBSE Class 12 Home Science Sample Paper 2025-26, Download Model Paper PDF FREE

CBSE Class 12 Home Science Sample Paper 2025-26: The latest sample paper for the current school year 2025–2026 has been made available by the Central Board of Secondary Education. Students can download the sample paper for free, along with the grading scheme. Sample papers are important for students since they act as practice tests. Using sample papers, students can learn about the question type and overall mark weighting. Additionally, using sample papers might help students study and prepare for tests. Board exam preparation might be difficult, but you can approach your study in the proper way if you use the right techniques. The whole Home Science sample paper and the marking guidelines published by the CBSE Board are included in this article. Read the complete article for the latest update and get a free link to download Home Science PDF.

CBSE Class 12 Home Science Sample Paper 2025-26 General Instructions: 1.All questions are compulsory. 2.There are 32 questions in this paper. 3.Question paper is divided into three sections- A, B and C. 4.Section A has question no.1 to 14 multiple choice questions and are of 1 mark each. 5.Section B has question no.15 to 21 of 2 marks each and question no. 22 to 25 of 3 marks each. 6.Section C has question no. 26 to 30 of 4 marks each and question no. 31 and 32 of 5 marks each. 7.Internal choices are given in some questions. 8.Support your answers with suitable examples wherever required. SECTION A (MULTIPLE CHOICE QUESTIONS) 1.Which of the following helps to create Rhythm in a dress? (A) Gathers in waist (B) Right kind of texture (C) Different unusual shapes (D) Same design on each side

2. For an elderly person with dentures, which type of diet would ensure adequate nutrition?

(A) Clear liquid diet (B) Regular diet (C) Soft diet (D) Low-protein diet

3.A low-cost strategy to combat vitamin A deficiency in rural areas would involve- (A) Promoting sanitation and hygiene (B) Including fortified foods in daily diets (C) Encouraging home gardening (D) Distribution of vitamin A capsules

4. What is the goal of the Sustainable Access in Rural India (SARI) project? (A) Enhancing rural healthcare access through mobile clinics (B) Setting up tele-centres to provide e-services (C) Implementing renewable energy solutions in remote areas (D) Developing infrastructure for rural entrepreneurship

5. In the pre-arrival stage of the guest cycle, what is the most critical action for front office staff? (A) Assigning housekeeping duties (B) Ensuring the cleanliness of rooms (C) Managing check-out procedures

(D) Confirming room reservations and rates

6. Which of the following is the main feature of hospital laundry? (A) Pressing and perfect folding (B) Cleanliness and disinfection (C) Starching and ironing (D) Cleanliness and Aesthetic appeal

7. A case requiring specialized surgery that cannot be managed at a district hospital is referred to another facility. Which healthcare level will handle this case? (A) Primary level (B) Secondary level (C) Tertiary level (D) Community health center

8. Which of the following is true about ISO 9000 standards? (A) Mandatory for all organizations worldwide. (B) Focus on environmental management standards. (C) Concerned with the quality management of an organization. (D) Focused on food safety and hygiene regulations.

9. What is a key feature of community radio?