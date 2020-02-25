CBSE English Board Exam 2020: Wondering Which Section to Solve First? Here’s the answer

CBSE 12th English Board Exam 2020 will be conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education on 27th February 2020 (Thursday). Now there is very less time left for the preparation of CBSE Class 12 English Paper and most of the students are focusing more on revision. Nowadays students are frequently asking questions like "Which section to solve first in CBSE Class 12 English Paper?” or What are some tips for writing answers in CBSE board exams?” or “Is there any specific way to write answers in CBSE boards for class 12?” and in this article, you will get answers to all such questions.

Here we have provided CBSE Model Answers Sheets (commonly known as CBSE Toppers’ Answer Sheet) of previous CBSE Board Exams. These Model Answers Sheets are published by CBSE itself. Here we have mentioned some important observations from CBSE Class 12 English Model Answers Sheets, however, students can also analyse these answer sheets and learn more details.

CBSE 12th English Board Exam 2020: Model Answer Sheet of 2019

Let’s have a look at CBSE Model Answer Sheet to previous year subject topper (who score full marks in the paper).

Download Model Answer Sheet of 2019

Here you can see that students started sequentially solving the paper. But this is not always the case.

Let's have a look at the Model Answer Sheet of 2018.

Download CBSE Model Answer Sheet (or CBSE Toppers Answer Sheet)

CBSE 12th English Board Exam 2020: Model Answer Sheet of 2018

Here you can see that the student (who scored full marks) started attempting the question paper from the literature section (or Section C).

You can also download the Model Answer Sheet (published by CBSE) from the links given below

To sum up

Students should start solving from the section on which they have good command. If they know the answers of the Literature section well then they should start attempting from the Literature section and if they have good command over the questions of the Writing Section then they should start attempting the Writing Section.

