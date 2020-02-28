CBSE Class 10 Hindi Exam 2020: Check Important Topics & Correct Format for Essay Writing Question

Essay writing is an important question in CBSE Class 10 Hindi Exam 2020. This question can help you earn good marks if written properly. But it is observed that students often miss the essence of the subject of essay and go beyond the word-limit to increase the length of their answer. However, essay should be concise with correct format. In Class 10 Hindi paper, students are given the clues or outlines on the basis of which they are asked to write an essay. Students should include all these clues in a correct format and use of right keywords. Here are few tips to help you write the essay in CBSE Class 10 Hindi Paper 2020 correctly to score full marks. We will also mention some important topics which can be asked for essay writing in the tomorrow’s Class 10 Hindi Paper.

In CBSE Class 10 Hindi A paper, question of essay writing is included in Section D which is the writing section. Essay writing question alone carries 10 marks out of the total 20 marks of this section. Thus, it is an important question and students must know the right way to attempt this question so that they may score full marks.

Topics which may be asked for Essay Writing question in Class 10 Hindi Paper

If we analyse the previous years’ CBSE Class 10 Hindi Question Papers then we can see that topics of essay writing are more related to the social or international issues. These issues may relate to our personal lives or the nature. Some essay topics from previous years’ question papers are mentioned below:

कमरतोड़ महंगाई

स्वच्छ भारत अभियान

बदलती जीवन शैली

महानगरीय जीवन

पर्वों का बदलता स्वरूप

बीता समय फिर लौटता नहीं

विदेशी आकर्षण

मुसीबत में ही मित्र की परख होती है

प्रकृति का प्रकोप

विज्ञापन की दुनिया

भ्रष्टाचार मुक्त समाज

Some topics suggested by experts of subject are:

बाल मज़दूरी

विद्यार्थी और अनुशासन

बेरोज़गारी

शहरों में बढ़ते अपराध

महँगाई की मार

प्रदूषण की समस्या

Tips to write a perfectly engaging essay in CBSE Class 10 Hindi Exam 2020

For writing essay in CBSE Exams there are some general rules which must be taken care of to score well in this question. Some general rules and tips which are as follows:

i. Choose your subject/topic from the given options wisely.

ii. Now think about that topic before writing the essay.

iii. Divide your essay into three parts.

First part - Introduction: Try to introduce the topic of the essay narrating a brief story which creates anticipation in the reader about what he/she will get to know next in your essay.

Try to introduce the topic of the essay narrating a brief story which creates anticipation in the reader about what he/she will get to know next in your essay. Second Part - Topic in Detail: Write all possible details and information about the given topic in this part. It must include well-structured paragraphs which are totally interconnected in context with the idea of the essay.

Write all possible details and information about the given topic in this part. It must include well-structured paragraphs which are totally interconnected in context with the idea of the essay. Third Part - Conclusion: In this part conclude your essay with an appealing and satisfactory conclusion. Sum up the main idea of essay here.

iv. Use language and style to suit the subject/topic.

v. While writing the essay, include new paragraph for each new piece of information.

vi. Use idioms or poems wherever possible to make it attractive and engaging.

vii. Do not miss the theme of the subject anywhere in the essay.

viii. Essay should be written in 200-250 words.

Keeping all these tips and rules in mind and practicing all important topics will surely help you write a crisp and perfect essay and secure good marks in tomorrow’s CBSE Class 10 Hindi Exam.

