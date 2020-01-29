CBSE Class 10 Hindi (Course B) Question Paper 2019 with Marking Scheme & Important Links

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Class 10 Hindi Examination for both papers Course A and Course B on March 19, 2019. We are providing here the CBSE Class 10 Hindi (Course B) Question Paper 2019 in PDF format which can be downloaded from the link given in this article. We also tried to talk to class 10 students to get their feedback and reviews about CBSE Hindi Paper. Most of the students said that the paper was easy but a bit lengthy.

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Exam 2019: Paper Analysis, Review and students feedback - Watch Video

The paper carried a total of 80 marks and additional 20 marks were kept for Internal Assessment.

Here’s a snapshot from the CBSE Class 10 Hindi B Question Paper 2019:

You may also check the marking scheme of this question paper which includes the answer hints for all questions asked in the Hindi B question paper along with the weightage allotted to all questions. With this marking scheme students can understand the appropriate format in which they should write their answers in the Board Exam to secure good marks. Link to Marking Scheme is given below:

CBSE Marking Scheme for Class 10 Hindi B Question Paper 2019

Check Latest Examination Pattern & CBSE Sample Paper for Class 10 Hindi B:

To understand the new pattern of examination and design of question paper of Class 10 Hindi B for the upcoming CBSE Exam 2020, we have prepared a detailed analysis of the exam format. With this, you may understand how questions will be asked in the exam and what will be the assessment criteria of the students' performance. Check the link provided below:

CBSE Class 10 Hindi B New Exam Pattern 2020

