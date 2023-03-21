CBSE Class 10 Maths Basic Question Paper 2023: Download PDF & Check Answer Key By Experts

CBSE Class 10 Maths Basic Question Paper 2023: Central Board of Secondary Education conducted the last board exam of the 2022-23 session today, on Tuesday, March 21st, 2023 from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. The examination has gotten over a few minutes back. The 10th class Maths Standard and Basic board examination were the last exams in the 2022-23 academic session. In this article, we have provided the complete question paper PDFs of CBSE 10th Maths Basic 2023.
Class 10 CBSE Maths Basic Question Paper 2023 Preview
Unit-wise Weightage for CBSE Class 10 Maths Basic 2023
|
Unit Name
|
Marks
|
I. NUMBER SYSTEMS
|
06
|
II. ALGEBRA
|
20
|
III. COORDINATE GEOMETRY
|
06
|
IV. GEOMETRY
|
15
|
V. TRIGONOMETRY
|
12
|
VI. MENSURATION
|
10
|
VII. STATISTICS & PROBABILITY
|
11
|
Total
|
80
CBSE Class 10 Maths Basic Question Paper 2023: Pattern
- The CBSE Class 10 Maths Basic paper is divided into 5 sections: A, B, C, D, and E.
- Section A had 20 MCQs carrying 1 mark each
- Section B had 5 questions carrying 2 marks each.
- Section C had 6 questions carrying 3 marks each.
- Section D had 4 questions carrying 5 marks each.
- Section E had 3 case-based questions of 4 marks each.
- All Questions are compulsory. However, an internal choice in 2 Qs of 2 marks, 2 Qs of 3 marks and 2 Questions of 5 marks has been provided. An internal choice has been provided in the 2 marks questions of Section E.
CBSE Class 10 Maths Basic Question Paper 2023
CBSE will release the official question papers and answer keys of Class 10 later on.
Related: CBSE Class 10 Maths Question Paper 2023 (Standard)
CBSE Class 10 Maths Basic Question Paper 2023 PDF Download
Download the PDF of the CBSE Class 10 Maths Basic Question Paper 2023 below:
|
Download CBSE Class 10 Maths Basic Question Paper 2023 PDF
