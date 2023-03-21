JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Jury!

CBSE Class 10 Maths Basic Question Paper 2023: Download PDF & Check Answer Key By Experts

CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam Paper 2023 (Basic): CBSE Board conducted the Class 10th Maths Basic Board Exam today, on Tuesday, March 21st, 2023 from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm.  Download CBSE Class 10 Maths Basic Question Paper PDF and Answer Key here.

CBSE Class 10 Maths Basic Question Paper 2023: Central Board of Secondary Education conducted the last board exam of the 2022-23 session today, on Tuesday, March 21st, 2023 from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. The examination has gotten over a few minutes back. The 10th class Maths Standard and Basic board examination were the last exams in the 2022-23 academic session. In this article, we have provided the complete question paper PDFs of CBSE 10th Maths Basic 2023.

CBSE Class 10 Maths Basic Paper Answer Key 2023 

Class 10 Maths Question Paper and Answer Key: Key Highlights

Board

CBSE

Subject

Maths Basic

Exam Date

21 March 2023

Marking Scheme Status

Not Released

Official Website

cbse.gov.in

Class 10 CBSE Maths Basic Question Paper 2023 Preview 

Class 10 CBSE Maths Question Paper 2023 Preview 

Unit-wise Weightage for CBSE Class 10 Maths Basic 2023

Unit Name

Marks

I. NUMBER SYSTEMS

06

II. ALGEBRA

20

III. COORDINATE GEOMETRY

06

IV. GEOMETRY

15

V. TRIGONOMETRY

12

VI. MENSURATION

10

VII. STATISTICS & PROBABILITY

11

Total

80

CBSE Class 10 Maths Basic Question Paper 2023: Pattern

  • The CBSE Class 10 Maths Basic paper is divided into 5 sections: A, B, C, D, and E.
  • Section A had 20 MCQs carrying 1 mark each
  • Section B had 5 questions carrying 2 marks each.
  • Section C had 6 questions carrying 3 marks each.
  • Section D had 4 questions carrying 5 marks each.
  • Section E had 3 case-based questions of 4 marks each.
  • All Questions are compulsory. However, an internal choice in 2 Qs of 2 marks, 2 Qs of 3 marks and 2 Questions of 5 marks has been provided. An internal choice has been provided in the 2 marks questions of Section E.

CBSE Class 10 Maths Basic Question Paper 2023

CBSE will release the official question papers and answer keys of Class 10 later on. 

CBSE Class 10 Maths Basic Question Paper 2023 PDF Download

Download the PDF of the CBSE Class 10 Maths Basic Question Paper 2023 below: 

Download CBSE Class 10 Maths Basic Question Paper 2023 PDF

