CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam Analysis 2023: Check Expert Opinion, Student Reaction, Question Paper, Answer Key & More

CBSE Class 1 0 Maths Paper Analysis 2023: CBSE Class 10th Maths exam has been conducted today, March 21, 2023. Check detailed paper analysis by students and experts here along with question papers PDF and answer keys by experts.

CBSE Class 10 Maths Question Paper Analysis 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the class 10 Maths examination today, March 21, 2023, all across the country. Lakh of candidates appeared for the CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam 2023. The exam started at 10:30 AM and concluded at 1:30 PM. Students were also given additional 15 minutes to read the question paper. For most of the students who appeared for the Maths exam today, the paper was well balanced. Though a few found it difficult as compared to the last year’s paper, they managed to solve it in 3 hours. Check the detailed paper analysis for both CBSE Class 10 Maths Standard and Basic question papers here. The analysis will provide complete details about the paper's difficulty level, the type of questions asked, students’ response and teachers' reactions. You can also download the CBSE Class 10 Maths Question Papers 2023 in PDF along with the answer keys by subject experts here.

CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam 2023 Overview

Board Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Official website cbse.gov.in Class 10th Subject Maths (Standard) & Maths (Basic) Date March 21, 2023 Time 10.30 AM to 01.30 PM Difficulty level Maths (Standard) - Moderately Easy Maths (Basic) - Easy & Lengthy

Pattern of CBSE Class 10 Maths Question Paper 2023

Paper pattern was same for both Maths (Standard) and Maths (Basic). The CBSE Class 10 Maths Paper consisted of 38 questions for 80 marks. All questions were compulsory while internal choices were provided in some of them. Time allowed to complete the paper was 3 hours.

The CBSE Class 10 Maths Paper 2023 was divided into five Sections A-E:

Section A - 20 MCQs - 1 mark each

Section B - 5 very short answer questions - 2 marks each.

Section C - 6 short answer questions - 3 marks each.

Section D - 4 long answer questions - 5 marks each.

Section E - 3 case based questions - 4 marks each

Internal choices were provided in: l 2 questions of 2 marks l 2 questions of 3 marks l 2 questions of 5 marks l 2 marks questions of Section E

CBSE Class 10 Maths Paper Analysis 2023: Students’ Reaction

As per the Students’ reactions, the Class 10 Basic Maths paper was easy to crack while the difficulty level of the Standard Maths paper was comparatively higher than the basic one.

Major points from the students’ reactions are mentioned below:

Most students found the basic paper easy but a little lengthy. However, they said they managed to complete the paper in 3 hours as they were able to solve all questions with a flow.

Students who wrote the Standard Maths paper were also satisfied with the exam as they found it a well balanced paper with a mix of easy and tricky problems.

The paper could be completed with good knowledge of NCERT.

Practise of CBSE sample paper and practice paper helped in completing the paper on time.

CBSE Class 10 Maths Paper Analysis 2023: Expert Review

Experts as well as teachers reported that the CBSE class 10 Maths paper was well balanced with the time and number of questions. Both standard and basic papers would have been a good attempt for students who took the respective exam.

Following is the detailed analysis of CBSE Class 10 Maths Paper 2023 provided by experts:

MCQs were very easy and are going to add maximum marks for students

The questions in Sections B and C were simple and straightforward. However, writing the step-by-step solutions would have taken a long time.

Section D included some tricky questions but all of them could be solved if a student was thorough with the NCERT.

Some questions in the paper were directly repeated from the previous years’ exams.

The case studies in Section C required a thorough understanding of the concepts.

The basic paper, as the name justifies, was much easier to solve than the standard version.

Section-wise analysis of CBSE Class 10 Maths Paper 2023:

Section Total No. of Questions Marks Per Question Difficulty Level (Standard Paper) Difficulty Level (Basic Paper) Section A 20 1 Easy Easy Section B 5 2 Easy Easy Section C 6 3 Tricky Easy Section D 4 5 Tricky Easy Section E 3 with sub-parts(Internal choice between 2 mark questions) 4 Easy Easy

CBSE Class 10 Result Date 2023

CBSE Class 10 Board Exam Results are expected to be declared in May/June 2023.

You will be able to check your CBSE Class 10 Results by clicking on the link below:

CBSE Board Result 2023

CBSE Class 10 Result 2023

