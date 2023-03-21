CBSE Class 10 Maths Answer Key 2023: Check Solutions By Experts, Download Question Paper PDF

CBSE Class 10 Maths Answer Key 2023: Check answers for all questions asked in the CBSE Class 10 Maths Standard Question Paper 2023. All questions have been solved by subject experts.

CBSE Class 10 Maths Answer Key 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has successfully conducted the Class 10 Maths Exam today, March 21, 2023. The exam was held for a duration of 3 hours from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. With this, the CBSE Board Examinations for Class 10 conclude today and the results can be announced in the month of May. With Maths being one of the major subjects and the most important one also, today’s paper was considered a big one in CBSE Class 10 Board Exams. Now, when the exam is over, students must be searching for the answer key for CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam 2023. We at Jagran Josh, leave no stone unturned to bring you the most essential study materials. Here, again we have brought you the CBSE Class 10 Maths Answer Key 2023 that will help you know the correct answers to all questions asked in the exam. This answer key is scripted by the subject experts. Though the official answer key for CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam 2023 will be released later before the declaration of CBSE Results, students can check the solutions prepared by our in-house experts. With the help of this answer key, you will be able to estimate your final marks in CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam 2023. You can also check the CBSE Class 10 Maths paper analysis and download the CBSE Class 10 Question Paper 2023 PDF below:

CBSE Class 10 Mathematics Question Paper and Answer Key: Key Highlights

Board CBSE Subject Mathematics (Standard) Exam Date 21 March 2023 Marking Scheme Status Not Released Official Website cbse.gov.in

CBSE Class 10 Maths Answer Key & Marking Scheme 2023

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release question papers and answer keys (marking scheme) in the new academic session. Till then, you can check the CBSE Class 10 Maths answer key prepared by our subject experts. You can check the correct answers here in this article.

CBSE Class 10 Maths (Standard) Paper Answer Key 2023

SECTION - A

1.The pair of linear equations 2x = 5y + 6 and 15y = 6x - 18 represents two lines which are

(a) intersecting

(b) parallel

(c) coincident

(d) either intersecting or parallel

Answer: (c) coincident

2.In the given figure, TA is a tangent to the circle with centre O such that OT = 4 cm, ∠OTA = 30°, then length of TA is:



(a) 2√3 cm

(b) 2 cm

(c) 2√2 cm

(d) √3 cm

Answer: (a) 2√3 cm

3.The ratio of HCF to LCM of the least composite number and the least prime number is:

(a) 1:2

(b) 2:1

(c) 1:1

(d) 1:3

Answer: (b) 2:1

4.If a pole 6 m high casts a shadow 2√3 m long on the ground, then sun's elevation is:

(a) 60°

(b) 45°

(c) 30°

(d) 90'

Answer: (a) 60°

5. In the given figure, ΔABC~ΔQPR. If AC=6 cm, BC=5 cm, QR=3 cm and PR=x; then the value of x is:

(a) 3.6 cm

(b) 2.5 cm

(c) 10 cm

(d) 3.2 cm

Answer: (a) 3.6 cm

6. The distance of the point (- 6, 8) from origin is :

(a) 6

(b) - 6

(c) 8

(d) 10

Answer: (d) 10

7. The next term of the A.P. : √7, √28, √63 is:

(a) √70

(b) √80

(c) √97

(d) √112

Answer: (d) √112

8. (sec2θ - 1) (cosec2θ - 1) is equal to :

(a) - 1

(b) 1

(c) 0

(d) 2

Answer: (b)

9. Two dice are thrown together. The probability of getting the difference of numbers on their upper faces equals to 3 is :

(a) 1/9

(b) 2/9

(c) 1/6

(d) 1/12

Answer: (c) 1/6

10. A card is drawn at random from a well-shuffled pack of 52 cards. The probability that the card drawn is not an ace is :

(a) 1/13

(b) 9/13

(c) 4/13

(d) 12/13

Answer: (d) 12/13

11. The roots of the equation x2 + 3x - 10 = 0 are:

(a) 2,-5

(b) -2,5

(c) 2,5

(d)-2,-5

Answer: (a) 2,-5

12. If ⍺, β are zeroes of the polynomial x2 - 1 then value of (⍺ + β) is:

(a) 2

(b) 1

(c) -1

(d) 0

Answer:

13. If ⍺, β are the zeroes of the polynomial p(x) = 4x² - 3x-7, then (1/⍺+ 1/β) is equal to :

(a)7/3

(6) -7/3

(c) 3/7

(d)-3/7

Answer:

14. What is the area of a semi-circle of diameter 'd'?

(a) 1/16𝝅d2

(b) 1/4𝝅d2

(c) 1/8𝝅d2

(d) 1/2𝝅d2

Answer:

15. For the following distribution:

Marks Below 10 20 30 40 50 60 Number of Students 3 12 27 57 75 80

The modal class is:

(a) 10-20

(b) 20-30

(e) 30-40

(d) 50-60

Answer:

16. In the given figure, PT is a tangent at T to the circle with centre O. If ∠TPO=25°, then x is equal to:

(a) 25°

(b) 65°

(c) 90°

(d) 115°

Answer:

17. In the given figure, PQ||AC. If BP=4 cm, AP=2.4 cm and BQ=5 cm, then length of BC is:

(a) 8 cm

(b) 3 cm

(c) 0.3 cm

(d) 25/3 cm

Answer:

18. The points (-4, 0), (4, 0) and (0, 3) are the vertices of a:

(a) right triangle

(c) equilateral triangle

(b) isosceles triangle

(d) scalene triangle

Answer:

DIRECTIONS: In the question number 19 and 20, a statement of Assertion (A) is followed by a statement of Reason (R). Choose the correct option out of the following:

19. Assertion (A): The probability that a leap year has 53 Sundays is. Reason (R): The probability that a non-leap year has 53 Sundays is 5

(a) Both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true and Reason (R) is the correct explanation of Assertion (A).

(b) Both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true and Reason (R) is not the correct explanation of Assertion (A).

(c) Assertion (A) is true but Reason (R) is false.

(d) Assertion (A) is false but Reason (R) is true.

Answer:

Keep refreshing this page to get answers for all questions of CBSE Class 10 Maths (Standard) Paper 2023.

Also Read: