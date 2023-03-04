CBSE Class 10 Science Answer Key 2023: Check Answers By Experts, Download Question Paper PDF

CBSE Class 10 Science Answer Key 2023: Check answer key of CBSE Class 10 Science Paper 2023 here. All answers are given by experts with the help of which students can estimate their final marks in CBSE Class 10 Science Exam 2023.

CBSE Class 10 Science Answer Key 2023: CBSE Class 10 Science Exam 2023 was conducted today, March 4, 2023. The exam was held for a duration of 3 hours from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. This was an important exam for class 10 students and now when the exam is over, they must be looking for the solutions to the CBSE Class 10 Science Question Paper 2023. Though the Central Board of Secondary (CBSE) will release the answer key after conducting CBSE Board Exam 2023 for all subjects of classes 10th and 12, students can check the unofficial answer key here at Jagran Josh. Our in-house experts have created answers after discussing questions asked in the CBSE Class 10 Science Question Paper 2023. All answers are accurate with the help of which students will be able to estimate their final marks in CBSE Class 10 Science Exam. You can also check the CBSE Class 10 Science paper analysis and download the CBSE Class 10 Question Paper 2023 PDF below:

CBSE Class 10 Science Answer Key 2023 (Set - 3)

1. When aqueous solutions of potassium iodide and lead nitrate are mixed, an insoluble substance separates out. The chemical equation for the reaction involved is:

(a) KI+PbNO3 --> PbI + KNO3

(b) 2KI+Pb(NO3)2 --> PbI2 + 2KNO3

(c) KI+PbNO3)2 --> PbI + KNO3

(d) KI+PbNO3 --> PbI2 + KNO3

Answer: (b) 2KI+Pb(NO3)2 --> PbI2 + 2KNO3

2. When Sodium bicarbonate reacts with dilute hydrochloric acid, the gas evolved is:

(a) Hydrogen; it gives pop sound with burning match stick.

(b) Hydrogen; it turns lime water milky.

(c) Carbon dioxide; it turns lime water milky.

(d) Carbon dioxide; it blows off a burning match stick with a pop sound.

Answer: (c) Carbon dioxide; it turns lime water milky.

3. Acid present in tomato is:

(a) Methanoic acid

(b) Acetic Acid

(c) Lactic acid

(d) Oxalic acid

Answer: (d) Oxalic acid

4. A metal ribbon 'X' burns in oxygen with a dazzling white flame forming a white ash 'Y'. The correct description of X, Y and the type of reaction is:

(a) X=Ca;Y=CaO; Type of Reaction = Decomposition

(b) X=Mg;Y=MgO; Type of Reaction = Combination

(c) X=Al;Y=Al2O; Type of Reaction = Thermal Decomposition

(d) X=Zn;Y=ZnO; Type of Reaction = Endothermic

Answer: (b) X=Mg;Y=MgO; Type of Reaction = Combination

5. The name of the salt used to remove permanent hardness of water is:

(a) Sodium hydrogen carbonate (NaHCO3)

(b) Sodium chloride (NaCl)

(c) Sodium carbonate decahydrate (Na2CO3.10H20)

(d) Calcium sulphate hemihydrate (CaSO4.1/2H20)

Answer: (c) Sodium carbonate decahydrate (Na2CO3.10H20)

6. The electron dot structure of chlorine molecule is:

Answer: (c)

7. Sodium hydroxide is termed an alkali while Ferric hydroxide is not because:

(a) Sodium hydroxide is a strong base, while Ferric hydroxide was weak base.

(b) Sodium hydroxide is a base, which is soluble in water while Ferric hydroxide is also a base but it is not soluble in water.

(c) Sodium hydroxide is a strong base while Ferric hydroxide is strong acid

(d) Sodium hydroxide and Ferric hydroxide both are strong base but the solubility of Sodium hydroxide in water is comparatively higher than that of Ferric hydroxid.

Answer: (b) Sodium hydroxide is a base, which is soluble in water while Ferric hydroxide is also a base but it is not soluble in water.

8. Opening and closing of stomata is due to:

(a) High pressure of gases inside the cells.

(b) Movement of water in and out of the guard cells

(c) Stimulus of light in the guard cells

(d) Diffusion of CO2 in and out of the guard cells

Answer: (b) Movement of water in and out of the guard cells

9. Water in the root enters due to:

(a) the function of the root to absorb water.

(b) difference in the concentration of ions between the root and the soil.

(c) excess water present in the soil

(d) diffusion of water in the roots.

Answer: (b) difference in the concentration of ions between the root and the soil.

10. Which one of the given statements is incorrect:

(a) DNA has the complete information for a particular characteristic

(b) DNA is the molecule responsible for the inheritance of characters from parents to offsprings

(c) Change in information will produce a different protein.

(d) Characteristics will remain the same even if protein changes

Answer: (d) Characteristics will remain the same even if protein changes

11. Sensory nerve of a reflex arc carries information from the receptor cells to the:

(a) spinal cord

(b) brain

(c) muscles of the effector organ

(d) bones of the receptor organ

Answer: (a) spinal cord

12. A cross between pea plant with white flowers (vv) and pea plant with violet flowers (VV) resulted in F2 progeny in which ratio of violet (VV) and white (vv) flowers will be:

(a) 1:1

(b) 2:1

(c) 3:1

(d) 1:3

Answer: (c) 3:1

13. The correct pattern of magnetic field lines of the field produced by a current carrying circular loop is:

Answer: (c)

14. Two LED bulbs of 12W and 6W are connected in series. If the current through 12W bulb is 0.006A, the current through 6W bulb will be:

(a) 0.04A

(b) 0.06A

(c) 0.08A

(d) 0.12A

Answer:

15. An alpha particle enters a uniform magnetic field as shown.

The direction of motion of the alpha particle is:

(a) towards right

(b) towards left

(c) into the page

(d) out of the page

Answer:

16. The resistance of a resistor is reduced to half of its initial value. If other parameters of the electrical circuit remain unaltered, the amount of heat produced in the resistor will become:

(a) four times

(b) two times

(c) half

(d) one fourth

Answer: (b) two times

Note: Our experts are working on the next solutions, therefore students are suggested to keep refreshing this page for more answers for the CBSE Class 10 Science Question Paper 2023.

CBSE Class 10 Science Marking Scheme

CBSE Class 10 Science Question Paper 2023 consisted of 39 questions that were to be attempted in a period of 3 hours. The paper was for total 80 marks. The question paper was divided mainly into 5 sections. Quetsions in these sections were arranged as per the following pattern:

Section A : MCQs Questions 1- 20 , each carrying 1 mark Section B: Very Short Answer Questions Questions 21- 26 , each carrying 2 marks Section A : Short Answer Questions Questions 27-33 , each carrying 3 marks Section A : Long Answer Questions Questions 34-36 , each carrying 5 marks Section A : Case Based Questions Questions 37-39 , each carrying 4 marks

Check out the following important resources to help you prepare for the next papers of CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2023:

CBSE Class 10 Result 2023 Date

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the CBSE Class 10 Result 2023 in May 2023.

You will be able to check your CBSE Class 10 Results by clicking on the links mentioned below:

CBSE Board Result 2023