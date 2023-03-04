CBSE Class 10 Science Paper Analysis 2023: Exam Review, Student Feedback, Question Paper, Answer Key & More

CBSE Class 10 Science Paper Analysis 2023: CBSE Class 10th Science exam was conducted today, March 4, 2023. A number of students who appeared in the Science exam found the paper a bit tough. Check this article for the detailed analysis, question paper pdf and answer key.

CBSE Class 10 Science Question Paper Analysis 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Saturday (March 4, 2023) conducted the class 10 Science examination across the country. Millions of candidates appeared for the CBSE Class 10 Science Exam 2023. The exam was held for a duration of three hours between 10:30 AM and 1:30 PM. Additional 15 minutes of reading time was also allotted to the students to read the question paper. Most of the students found the Science paper a little more difficult than the CBSE sample paper, all questions were from the prescribed syllabus though. Check out this article for a detailed paper analysis that includes student feedback, expert review, and difficulty level of the CBSE Class 10 Science Paper 2023. Also, download CBSE Class 10 Science Question Paper 2023 in PDF here and check the answer key by subject experts.

CBSE Class 10 Science Exam 2023 Key Highlights

Board Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Official website cbse.gov.in Class 10th Subject Science Date March 4, 2023 Time 10.30 AM to 01.30 PM Difficulty level Moderately Difficult

Paper Pattern of CBSE Class 10 Science Question Paper 2023

The CBSE Class 10 Science Paper consisted of 39 questions for 80 marks. All questions were compulsory. However, internal choices were provided in some questions of all sections except section A. Students had to write the paper in 3 hours.

The paper was divided into five sections:

Section Type of Questions Marks per Question A MCQs (1-20) 1 mark B Very Short Answer Questions (21-26) 2 marks C Short Answer Questions (27-33) 3 marks D Long Answer Questions (34-36) 5 marks E Case Based Questions (37-39) 4 marks

CBSE Class 10 Science Exam Review 2023: Students’ Reactions

Class 10 students of the CBSE board found the Science exam not so easy. Most of the students said that the paper had a few tricky questions in sections C and D. “Numerical questions from chapter Electricity were a little complex”, said a class 10 student. According to general feedback from class 10 students, the difficulty level of the CBSE Class 10 Science Paper 2023 was moderate to difficult.

Expert Analysis of CBSE Class 10 Science Exam 2023

Like class 10 students, experts also found the CBSE Class 10 Science paper moderately difficult with having a few Higher Order Thinking Skill type questions. However, experts also mentioned that one having a clear conceptual understanding and thorough knowledge of NCERT would have easily managed to solve all questions. On the good side, nothing in the paper was asked outside the prescribed syllabus and 95% of questions were simple and direct. The paper could have troubled only those who had not read the NCERT book thoroughly.

CBSE Class 10 Science Question Paper & Answer Key 2023

We have provided the question paper link below along with the answer key for the CBSE Class 10 Science Board Exam 2023. Students who appeared in the CBSE Class 10 Science Exam 2023 can check their answers with the help of the answer key provided here to gauge their expected marks in the CBSE Class 10 Science Exam.

CBSE Class 10 Science Question Paper 2023 PDF CBSE Class 10 Science Answer Key 2023 (by Experts) - To be updated soon

CBSE Class 10 Result Date 2023

CBSE Class 10 Board Exam Results are expected to be declared in May 2023.

You will be able to check your CBSE Class 10 Results by clicking on the link below:

