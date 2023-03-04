CBSE Class 10 Science Paper Analysis 2023: Exam Review, Student Feedback, Question Paper, Answer Key & More

CBSE Class 10 Science Question Paper Analysis 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Saturday (March 4, 2023) conducted the class 10 Science examination across the country. Millions of candidates appeared for the CBSE Class 10 Science Exam 2023. The exam was held for a duration of three hours between 10:30 AM and 1:30 PM. Additional 15 minutes of reading time was also allotted to the students to read the question paper. Most of the students found the Science paper a little more difficult than the CBSE sample paper, all questions were from the prescribed syllabus though. Check out this article for a detailed paper analysis that includes student feedback, expert review, and difficulty level of the CBSE Class 10 Science Paper 2023. Also, download CBSE Class 10 Science Question Paper 2023 in PDF here and check the answer key by subject experts.
CBSE Class 10 Science Exam 2023 Key Highlights
|
Board
|
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)
|
Official website
|
cbse.gov.in
|
Class
|
10th
|
Subject
|
Science
|
Date
|
March 4, 2023
|
Time
|
10.30 AM to 01.30 PM
|
Difficulty level
|
Moderately Difficult
Paper Pattern of CBSE Class 10 Science Question Paper 2023
The CBSE Class 10 Science Paper consisted of 39 questions for 80 marks. All questions were compulsory. However, internal choices were provided in some questions of all sections except section A. Students had to write the paper in 3 hours.
The paper was divided into five sections:
|
Section
|
Type of Questions
|
Marks per Question
|
A
|
MCQs (1-20)
|
1 mark
|
B
|
Very Short Answer Questions (21-26)
|
2 marks
|
C
|
Short Answer Questions (27-33)
|
3 marks
|
D
|
Long Answer Questions (34-36)
|
5 marks
|
E
|
Case Based Questions (37-39)
|
4 marks
CBSE Class 10 Science Exam Review 2023: Students’ Reactions
Class 10 students of the CBSE board found the Science exam not so easy. Most of the students said that the paper had a few tricky questions in sections C and D. “Numerical questions from chapter Electricity were a little complex”, said a class 10 student. According to general feedback from class 10 students, the difficulty level of the CBSE Class 10 Science Paper 2023 was moderate to difficult.
Expert Analysis of CBSE Class 10 Science Exam 2023
Like class 10 students, experts also found the CBSE Class 10 Science paper moderately difficult with having a few Higher Order Thinking Skill type questions. However, experts also mentioned that one having a clear conceptual understanding and thorough knowledge of NCERT would have easily managed to solve all questions. On the good side, nothing in the paper was asked outside the prescribed syllabus and 95% of questions were simple and direct. The paper could have troubled only those who had not read the NCERT book thoroughly.
CBSE Class 10 Science Question Paper & Answer Key 2023
We have provided the question paper link below along with the answer key for the CBSE Class 10 Science Board Exam 2023. Students who appeared in the CBSE Class 10 Science Exam 2023 can check their answers with the help of the answer key provided here to gauge their expected marks in the CBSE Class 10 Science Exam.
|
CBSE Class 10 Science Question Paper 2023 PDF
|
CBSE Class 10 Science Answer Key 2023 (by Experts) - To be updated soon
CBSE Class 10 Result Date 2023
CBSE Class 10 Board Exam Results are expected to be declared in May 2023.
You will be able to check your CBSE Class 10 Results by clicking on the link below:
