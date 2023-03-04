CBSE Class 10 Science Question Paper 2023: Download PDF, Check Answer Key by Expert

CBSE Class 10 Science Question Paper 2023: Check the CBSE 10th Board Science Question Paper here. Download the CBSE Class 10 Science Question Paper PDF. Also, check the answer key by experts.

CBSE Class 10 Science Question Paper 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted one of the most papers for Class 10 today, which is on March 3, 2023. The board organized the CBSE Class 10 Science Exam at all its exam centres located across the country. The exam started at 10:30 AM and concluded at 1:30 PM. Lakhs of students appeared for the CBSE Class 10 Science Exam 2023. Science being one of the most important subjects in class 10, students were fearing the exam. But as per the after-exam analysis, the CBSE Class 10 Science exam went well for most of the students, except for a few who said the paper was unexpectedly difficult and several questions were too tricky to be solved.

The CBSE board will release the board exam question papers later on, however, we managed to source the CBSE Class 10 Science Question Paper that can be downloaded from the direct link provided here in this article. You can also check the detailed analysis of the CBSE Class 10 Science Exam 2023 to check the student and expert reactions on the difficulty level of the CBSE Class 10 Science Paper 2023. Answer key of the paper can also be accessed from the link provided below:

CBSE Class 10 Science Question Paper 2023

The question paper consists of 39 questions in five sections.

All questions are compulsory. However, an internal choice is provided in some questions. A student is expected to attempt only one of these questions.

Section A consists of 20 objective-type questions carrying one mark each.

Section B consists of 6 Very Short questions carrying two marks each. Answers to these questions should be in the range of 30 to 50 words.

Section C consists of 7 Short Answer type questions carrying three marks each. Answers to these questions should be in the range of 50 to 80 words

Section D consists of 3 Long Answer type questions carrying five marks each. Answers to these questions should be in the range of 80 to 120 words.

Section E consists of 3 source-based/case-based units of assessment of four marks each with sub-parts

Related| CBSE Class 10 English Question Paper 2023 with Answer Key

A preview of the CBSE Class 10 Science Question Paper 2023 is as follows:

Download the complete question paper from the following link:

Now, for CBSE Class 10 students, Hindi, Social Science and Mathematics are the major exams that are left to be held. In order to prepare for these exams, students can take help of the important resources provided below:

CBSE Class 10 Result Date 2023

CBSE Class 10 Board Exam Results 2023 are expected to be declared in June 2023.

You will be able to check your CBSE Class 10 Results by clicking on the links below:

CBSE Board Result 2023