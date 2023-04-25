CBSE Class 10 Science Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: Chapter-wise topics not to be prepared for Board Exam 2024

CBSE Class 10 Science Deleted Syllabus: Check here the names of chapters and topics that will not be assessed in CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2023-24. Detailed CBSE Class 10 Deleted Syllabus of Science is discussed in the article below.

CBSE Class 10 Science Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: CBSE students who have entered Class 10 in the new session, 2023-24, must have a look at the deleted part of the CBSE syllabus of all subjects. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has removed a certain part of the old syllabus to make it more informative and optimize the learning experience for students. The syllabus has been reduced by 30%.

Here, in this article, we have discussed the deleted syllabus of CBSE Class 10 Science. We have mentioned the chapter-wise list of topics which have been eliminated from the CBSE Class 10 Science Syllabus for the AY 2023-24. Students can also check the exercise-wise Class 10 Science Deleted Syllabus which has been implemented by NCERT while revising the Science textbook for Class 10.

All the Class 10 students must carefully note the eliminated portions of Class 10 Science Syllabus so that they do not read irrelevant content while preparing for their CBSE Class 10 Science Exam 2023-24.

CBSE Class 10 Science Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: Check the list of chapter-wise topics removed from syllabus below:

Chapter Name Topics Deleted Periodic Classification (Full Chapter Deleted) Need for classification, early attempts at classification of elements (Dobereiner’s Triads, Newland’s Law of Octaves, Mendeleev’s Periodic Table), Modern periodic table, gradation in properties, valency, atomic number, metallic and non-metallic properties. Heredity and Evolution Basic concepts of evolution: evolution; evolution and classification and evolution should not be equated with progress The Human Eye and the Colourful World Application of scattering in explaining colour change of the sun at sunrise and sunset Magnetic Effects of Current Electric Motor, Electromagnetic induction. Induced potential difference, Induced current. Fleming’s Right Hand Rule, Electric Generator, Sources of Energy (Full Chapter Deleted) Different forms of energy, conventional and non-conventional sources of energy: Fossil fuels, solar energy; biogas; wind, water and tidal energy; Nuclear energy. Renewable versus non-renewable sources of Energy. Management of Natural Resources (This chapter will not be assessed in the year-end examination. It needs to be prepared only for Internal Assessment.) Conservation and judicious use of natural resources. Forest and wild life; Coal and Petroleum conservation. Examples of people’s participation for conservation of natural resources. Big dams: advantages and limitations; alternatives, if any. Water harvesting. Sustainability of natural resources.

CBSE Class 10 Science Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: Check deleted exercises from NCERT Class 10 Science Book below:

Chapter Name Page No. Dropped Topics/Chapter Chapter 5: Periodic Classification of Elements 79–92 Full chapter Chapter: 9 Heredity and Evolution (Chapter name replaced with: Heredity) 147-158 Box item: Charles Robert Darwin Box item: Origin of life on earth Box item: How do fossils form layer by layer Box item: Molecular phylogeny 9.3 Evolution 9.3.1 An Illustration 9.3.2 Acquired and Inherited Traits 9.4 Speciation 9.5 Evolution and Classification 9.5.1 Tracing Evolutionary Relationships 9.5.2 Fossils 9.5.3 Evolution by Stages 9.6 Evolution Should Not Be Equated With ‘Progress’ 9.6.1 Human Evolution Chapter: 11 The Human Eye and the Colourful World 188, 189, 196 and 197 Two box items: • Damage to or malfunction of any part of the visual system... • Why do we have two eyes for vision and not just one? 11.6.3 Colour of the Sun at Sunrise and Sunset Chapter: 12 Electricity 201 Box item: ‘Flow’ of charges inside a wire Chapter: 13 Magnetic Effects of Electric Current 232–237 Box item: Michael Faraday 3.4 Electric Motor 3.5 Electromagnetic Induction 3.6 Electric Generator Chapter: 14 Sources of Energy 242–255 Full chapter Chapter: 16 Sustainable Management of Natural Resources 266–280 Full chapter

CBSE Class 10 students must follow the new CBSE syllabus of Class 10 Science that has been published for the current academic year 2023-24. The link to check and download the REDUCED CBSE Class 10 Science Syllabus is provided below:

