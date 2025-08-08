Jagran brings “Good Cinema For Everyone” with the 13th Edition of Jagran Film Festival

The 13th Edition of the Jagran Film Festival (JFF), a flagship initiative of Jagran Prakashan Ltd., is scheduled to commence on September 4, 2025, in Delhi. The festival will subsequently tour 14 cities across 8 states, with the objective of celebrating cinematic excellence and engaging with diverse audiences nationwide.

JFF 2025 Key Highlights

The Jagran Film Festival (JFF) presenting sponsor is Rajnigandha (except Mumbai), where cheers are on highest mode, celebrating centenary of Guru Dutt, 50 years of Shabana Azmi, and 50 years Sholey. The event also pays homage to Shaym Benegal, Manoj Kumar, Shaji N Karun, and Pritish Nandy. The event will also feature ‘JFF Untitled,’ a Film Contest of JFF 2025.