Jagran brings “Good Cinema For Everyone” with the 13th Edition of Jagran Film Festival

The 13th Edition of the Jagran Film Festival (JFF), a flagship initiative of Jagran Prakashan Ltd., is scheduled to commence on September 4, 2025, in Delhi. The festival will subsequently tour 14 cities across 8 states, with the objective of celebrating cinematic excellence and engaging with diverse audiences nationwide.
JFF 2025 Key Highlights
The Jagran Film Festival (JFF) presenting sponsor is Rajnigandha (except Mumbai), where cheers are on highest mode, celebrating centenary of Guru Dutt, 50 years of Shabana Azmi, and 50 years Sholey. The event also pays homage to Shaym Benegal, Manoj Kumar, Shaji N Karun, and Pritish Nandy. The event will also feature ‘JFF Untitled,’ a Film Contest of JFF 2025.
JFF Untitled by Jagran Film Festival (JFF)
The Jagran Film Festival (JFF) has launched the JFF Untitled, an initiative to identify, appreciate, and present emerging filmmaking talent. This program provides aspiring directors, writers, actors, editors, and cinematographers with the opportunity to assemble teams, conceive, and produce an original short film, facilitated by the JFF Grant.
Beyond a mere competition, JFF Untitled serves as a vital platform for showcasing talent and vision. The motto as mentioned below encapsulates its essence:
"My First Film @ JFF – More Than a Debut. A Beginning.
Dream. Create. Shine"
Further information is available jff.co.in/film-contest.
JFF 2025 List of Cinema Mentors
The following celebrities and repeat personalities of cinema will enlighten the night of JFF 2025 from different chapters:
Mentors of JFF’25
- Subhash Ghai, Director, Producer, Writer and Actor
- Khusboo Sundar, Producer, Actor and Writer
- A. Sreekar Prasad, Editor and Producer
- Adil Hussain, Actor and Producer
Celebrities
- Delhi:
|
Name
|
Date
|
Shilpa Shetty
|
September 4, 2025
|
Shabana Azmi
|
September 5, 2025
|
R Balki (centenary of Guru Dutt)
|
September 5, 2025
|
Jaideep Ahlawat
|
September 6, 2025
|
Shruti Mahajan
|
September 7, 2025
- Varanasi & Prayagraj: Vineet Kumar Singh
- Hisar: Amit Sadh
JFF 2025 Schedule
The Jagran Film Festival 2025 will be coming to your city on the following dates:
|
Sr. No.
|
City
|
Days
|
1
|
Delhi
|
September 4 - 7, 2025
|
2
|
Kanpur
|
September 19 - 21, 2025
|
3
|
Lucknow
|
September 19 - 21, 2025
|
4
|
Varanasi
|
September 26 - 28, 2025
|
5
|
Prayagraj
|
September 26 - 28, 2025
|
6
|
Meerut
|
October 3 - 5, 2025
|
7
|
Agra
|
October 3 - 5, 2025
|
8
|
Ranchi
|
October 10 - 12, 2025
|
9
|
Patna
|
October 10 - 12, 2025
|
10
|
Hissar
|
October 24 - 26, 2025
|
11
|
Ludhiana
|
October 24 - 26, 2025
|
12
|
Gorakhpur
|
October 31 - November 2, 2025
|
13
|
Dehradun
|
October 31 - November 2, 2025
|
14
|
Mumbai
|
November 13 - 16, 2025
Note: The mentioned markets and dates are subject to change
JFF’25 - 13th Edition Delhi Chapter booking link: https://in.bookmyshow.com/events/jagran-film-festival/ET00454118
