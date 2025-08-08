Jagran brings “Good Cinema For Everyone” with the 13th Edition of Jagran Film Festival

UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
The 13th Jagran Film Festival (JFF) begins on September 4, 2025, in Delhi. This flagship initiative of Jagran Prakashan Ltd. will then travel to 14 cities across 8 states, bringing "Good Cinema For Everyone.”

Jagran Film Festival 2025
Jagran Film Festival 2025

The 13th Edition of the Jagran Film Festival (JFF), a flagship initiative of Jagran Prakashan Ltd., is scheduled to commence on September 4, 2025, in Delhi. The festival will subsequently tour 14 cities across 8 states, with the objective of celebrating cinematic excellence and engaging with diverse audiences nationwide.

The festival's schedule starts on September 4, 2025, in Delhi, with 12 cities in the itinerary, concluding in Mumbai with a prestigious awards ceremony. This season, JFF will cover 14 cities across 8 states, bringing "Good Cinema For Everyone" to a broader viewership.

JFF 2025 Key Highlights

The Jagran Film Festival (JFF) presenting sponsor is Rajnigandha (except Mumbai), where cheers are on highest mode, celebrating centenary of Guru Dutt, 50 years of Shabana Azmi, and 50 years Sholey. The event also pays homage to Shaym Benegal, Manoj Kumar, Shaji N Karun, and Pritish Nandy. The event will also feature ‘JFF Untitled,’ a Film Contest of JFF 2025.

JFF Untitled by Jagran Film Festival (JFF)

The Jagran Film Festival (JFF) has launched the JFF Untitled, an initiative to identify, appreciate, and present emerging filmmaking talent. This program provides aspiring directors, writers, actors, editors, and cinematographers with the opportunity to assemble teams, conceive, and produce an original short film, facilitated by the JFF Grant. 

Beyond a mere competition, JFF Untitled serves as a vital platform for showcasing talent and vision. The motto as mentioned below encapsulates its essence:

"My First Film @ JFF – More Than a Debut. A Beginning.

Dream. Create. Shine

Further information is available jff.co.in/film-contest.

JFF 2025 List of Cinema Mentors

The following celebrities and repeat personalities of cinema will enlighten the night of JFF 2025 from different chapters: 

Mentors of JFF’25

  • Subhash Ghai, Director, Producer, Writer and Actor
  • Khusboo Sundar, Producer, Actor and Writer
  • A. Sreekar Prasad, Editor and Producer
  • Adil Hussain, Actor and Producer

Celebrities 

  • Delhi:

Name

Date

Shilpa Shetty

September 4, 2025

Shabana Azmi

September 5, 2025

R Balki (centenary of Guru Dutt)

September 5, 2025

Jaideep Ahlawat

September 6, 2025

Shruti Mahajan

September 7, 2025

  • Varanasi & Prayagraj: Vineet Kumar Singh
  • Hisar: Amit Sadh

JFF 2025 Schedule

The Jagran Film Festival 2025 will be coming to your city on the following dates:

Sr. No.

City

Days

1

Delhi

September 4 - 7, 2025

2

Kanpur

September 19 - 21, 2025

3

Lucknow

September 19 - 21, 2025

4

Varanasi

September 26 - 28, 2025

5

Prayagraj

September 26 - 28, 2025

6

Meerut

October 3 - 5, 2025

7

Agra

October 3 - 5, 2025

8

Ranchi

October 10 - 12, 2025

9

Patna

October 10 - 12, 2025

10

Hissar

October 24 - 26, 2025

11

Ludhiana

October 24 - 26, 2025

12

Gorakhpur

October 31 - November 2, 2025

13

Dehradun

October 31 - November 2, 2025

14

Mumbai

November 13 - 16, 2025

Note: The mentioned markets and dates are subject to change

Grab your seats for the Jagran Film Festival now!

JFF’25 - 13th Edition Delhi Chapter booking link: https://in.bookmyshow.com/events/jagran-film-festival/ET00454118 

