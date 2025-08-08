UPPSC Staff Nurse Result 2025 Out at dgme.up.gov.in; Here's Download PDF Link

UPPSC Staff Nurse Result 2025: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the list of the candidates qualified for the post of Staff Nurse Result 2025. On the basis of performance of candidates in different rounds of the selection process, a total of 2,719 candidates have been selected. Those who have attended UPPSC Staff Nurse Exam can download UPPSC Result from the official website of the commission (uppsc.up.nic.in).
You can also check UPPSC Staff Nurse Result Link on this page and check your result by clicking on the provided link.
UPPSC Staff Nurse Result 2025 Download
The pdf of the result for Staff Nurse is available on the official website. However, the Staff Nurse Result 2025 can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-
UPPSC Staff Nurse Result 2025 Download Link
How to Download UPPSC Staff Nurse Result 2025?
Step 1: Visit the official website of UPPSC -uppsc.up.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link given at the right corner of the homepage ‘Staff Nurse Result 2025’
Step 3: Download UPPSC Staff Nurse Result PDF
Step 4: Check roll numbers of selected candidates
Step 5: Take a print of the result for future use
How to Check Roll Number in UPPSC Staff Nurse Result 2025?
If you have appeared in the UPPSC Staff Nurse various round exams, you can check your result status with the UPPSC Staff Nurse Result 2025 PDF. To check your roll number in the result pdf, you can check your roll number easily by following the steps given below. First of all, download the result pdf, open the result on your laptop or computer and just the “Ctrl+F” shortcut, type your roll number/registration number, which is mentioned on your call letter. You can check your result easily without wondering how to search your roll number in a long pdf.
