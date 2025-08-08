UPPSC Staff Nurse Result 2025 Out at dgme.up.gov.in; Here's Download PDF Link

UPPSC Staff Nurse Result 2025: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the list of the candidates qualified for the post of Staff Nurse Result 2025. On the basis of performance of candidates in different rounds of the selection process, a total of 2,719 candidates have been selected. Those who have attended UPPSC Staff Nurse Exam can download UPPSC Result from the official website of the commission (uppsc.up.nic.in).

You can also check UPPSC Staff Nurse Result Link on this page and check your result by clicking on the provided link.

UPPSC Staff Nurse Result 2025 Download

The pdf of the result for Staff Nurse is available on the official website. However, the Staff Nurse Result 2025 can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-

UPPSC Staff Nurse Result 2025 Download Link