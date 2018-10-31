UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
HARTON Recruitment 2018: Walk-In for 75 Call Centre Agent Posts

HARTON Jobs Notification: Haryana State Electronics Dev. Corpn. Ltd. (HARTON) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Call Centre Agent. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 29 to 31 October, 5 to 6 November and 12 to 14 November 2018.

HARTON Recruitment 2018
Important Dates

  • Walk-In-Interview Date-29 to 31 October, 5 to 6 November and 12 to 14 November 2018

HARTON Vacancy Details

  • Call Centre Agent – 75 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Call Centre Agent Posts

Educational Qualification: Graduate with proficiency in Hindi.

Age Limit - 35 years

Salary - Rs.15,000/- per month (Consolidated)

How to apply for HARTON Jobs 2018

Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 29 to 31 October, 5 to 6 November and 12 to 14 November 2018 along with the documents at Haryana State Electronics Dev. Corpn. Ltd. Bays No.73-76, Hartron Bhawan, Sector-2, Panchkula. Candidates can check the below link of notification for more details.

