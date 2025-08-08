Test Your Football IQ: GK Quiz on Ballon d'or Awards with Answers.

Do you know that the Ballon d'Or is the most prestigious individual award in football? This year, 2025, marks the 69th year of the award, which was first given in 1956. This powerful award celebrates the best football player in the world, recognizing outstanding performance on and off the field. The Ballon d'Or was created by French sports magazine France Football. Initially, it was given only to European players. The award was expanded in 1995 to include non-European players playing in Europe and again in 2007 to include all players worldwide. We've created a fun and educational quiz to test your knowledge of the Ballon d'Or. Can you answer all the questions? The Ballon d'Or is a typical topic in quizzes and exams, especially those focused on sports history or cultural studies. Read About- If You Are A Visual Genius, Spot Three Hidden Words In This Rainy Scene In 24 Seconds!

Test Your Football Knowledge: GK Quiz on Ballon d'or Awards with Answers Here are 10 questions to test your knowledge of the Ballon d’or Awards. Attempt the questions and find out how many questions you get correct. Question 1: Who was the first-ever winner of the Ballon d'Or in 1956? a) Alfredo Di Stéfano b) Ferenc Puskás c) Raymond Kopa d) Stanley Matthews Correct Answer: d) Stanley Matthews. Explanation: The English winger won the inaugural award while playing for Blackpool, becoming the oldest winner ever. His longevity in the sport was a key factor in his historic win. Question 2: Which player holds the record for the most Ballon d'Or awards won? a) Cristiano Ronaldo b) Lionel Messi c) Johan Cruyff d) Michel Platini Correct Answer: b) Lionel Messi. Explanation: The Argentine superstar has won the award a record eight times, with his most recent victory coming in 2023. His consistent top-tier performance has cemented his legacy.

Question 3: Who is the only goalkeeper to have ever won the Ballon d'Or? a) Gianluigi Buffon b) Iker Casillas c) Lev Yashin d) Manuel Neuer Correct Answer: c) Lev Yashin. Explanation: The legendary Soviet goalkeeper, nicknamed the "Black Spider," won the award in 1963 for his impressive performances and revolutionary approach to the position. Question 4: Who was the first African player to win the Ballon d'Or? a) Didier Drogba b) George Weah c) Samuel Eto'o d) Yaya Touré Correct Answer: b) George Weah. Explanation: The Liberian forward won the award in 1995 while playing for AC Milan, becoming a historic winner and a trailblazer for African players in European football. Question 5: Which player has won the women's Ballon d'Or Féminin the most times? a) Alexia Putellas b) Megan Rapinoe c) Ada Hegerberg d) Sam Kerr

Correct Answer: a) Alexia Putellas. Explanation: The Spanish midfielder has won the award a record two times in a row, in both 2021 and 2022. Her talent and leadership were key to her success. Question 6: Excluding Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, which player won the Ballon d'Or in the 2000s? a) Ronaldinho b) Thierry Henry c) Kaká d) Pavel Nedvěd Correct Answer: c) Kaká. Explanation: The Brazilian attacking midfielder won the award in 2007, just before the dominance of Messi and Ronaldo began. His brilliant season with AC Milan earned him the honor. Question 7: Who was the first woman to win the Ballon d'Or Féminin in 2018? a) Ada Hegerberg b) Marta c) Christine Sinclair d) Lucy Bronze Correct Answer: a) Ada Hegerberg. Explanation: The Norwegian forward won the inaugural women's award in 2018, marking a new milestone for the sport. Her goal-scoring prowess was widely recognized.

Question 8: What is the Kopa Trophy awarded for? a) Best defender b) Best club c) Best young player d) Best coach Correct Answer: c) Best young player. Explanation: The Kopa Trophy, named after Raymond Kopa, is given to the best-performing player under the age of 21. It celebrates emerging talent. Question 9: Which nation has produced the most Ballon d'Or winners (men's)? a) Germany b) Argentina c) Portugal d) France Correct Answer: d) France. Explanation: With seven different French players winning the award a total of eight times, France has produced the most winners in the award's history. Question 10: Which Ballon d'Or winner is also an Oscar-winning filmmaker? a) Diego Maradona b) Zinedine Zidane c) Alfredo Di Stéfano d) George Best Correct Answer: b) Zinedine Zidane. Explanation: Zidane won an Oscar for Best Original Song with his musical documentary "Zizou," which highlighted his life and incredible career.