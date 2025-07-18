Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

From Prisoner to President: Test Your Knowledge of Nelson Mandela’s Journey with This Quiz

Step through the pages of history with this quiz focusing on Nelson Mandela’s remarkable transformation from a political prisoner to a unifying president. This journey isn’t just about one man—it’s about a nation’s fight for justice, dignity, and equality. Each question in this quiz takes you closer to the critical moments that defined Mandela’s life—his years in prison, the choices he made in the face of hardship, and his deep commitment to peace and reconciliation. By the end, you won’t just be testing your knowledge; you’ll be revisiting powerful events that shaped modern South Africa and inspired the world.

Nikhil Batra
ByNikhil Batra
Jul 18, 2025, 13:42 IST
GK Quiz Question and Answers on Nelson Mandela
GK Quiz Question and Answers on Nelson Mandela

Nelson Mandela is known to be one of the most respected leaders in modern history. He spent his life fighting for justice, equality, and freedom in South Africa. He was born in a time when people were treated differently based on the colour of their skin. That is why Mandela stood up against unfair rules and laws and worked to abolish discrimination. 

However, his journey was not easy. Mandela faced many struggles which includes spending many years in prison and other problems as well. However, he never gave up on his dream of a better country where everyone is treated equally. When Nelson was finally released he chose peace and started working for the betterment of the society. His ideas and efforts were successful and it brought people closer together. 

That is why today we bring you a quiz on his life. This quiz is a way to learn more about Nelson Mandela’s beliefs, and the impact he had on the world. Each question will help you understand who he was, what he stood for, and why so many people around the world admire him. Whether you know a little about him or are learning for the first time, this quiz will take you through some important moments in his life and teach you why he is remembered as a symbol of courage and hope.

1. What is Nelson Mandela’s full name?

A) Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela

B) Nelson Matiba Mandela

C) Rolihlahla Nelson Tambo

D) Nelson Jacob Mandela

Answer: A) Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela

Explanation: “Rolihlahla” was Mandela’s given name in Xhosa, which means “pulling the branch of a tree” or “troublemaker.” This name was given to him by his father. The Nelson Mandela Organisation mentions: “This was Mr Mandela’s birth name: it is an isiXhosa name that means “pulling the branch of a tree”, but colloquially it means “troublemaker”. His father gave him this name.”

2. For how many years was Nelson Mandela imprisoned? 

A) 18 years

B) 27 years

C) 30 years

D) 25 years

Answer: B) 27 years

Explanation: Mandela spent 27 years in prison, most of them on Robben Island, for his role in fighting apartheid in South Africa.

READ| Nelson Mandela Quotes

3. In which year did Nelson Mandela become the President of South Africa?

A) 1989

B) 1992

C) 1994

D) 1996

Answer: C) 1994

Explanation: Mandela became South Africa’s first Black President in 1994, after the country’s first democratic elections. Britannica mentions: “In April 1994 the Mandela-led ANC won South Africa’s first elections by universal suffrage, and on May 10 Mandela was sworn in as president of the country’s first multiethnic government.”

4. What was the name of Nelson Mandela’s autobiography?

A) Freedom Journey

B) A Long Road

C) Walk to Justice

D) Long Walk to Freedom

Answer: D) Long Walk to Freedom

Explanation: “Long Walk to Freedom” is Mandela’s famous autobiography that tells the story of his life, struggles, and victory over apartheid.

5. Which political party was Nelson Mandela a part of?

A) Democratic Alliance

B) African National Congress (ANC)

C) South African Communist Party

D) United People’s Party

Answer: B) African National Congress (ANC)

Explanation: Mandela was a key leader of the ANC, the political party that led the struggle against apartheid in South Africa.

6. Nelson Mandela received the Nobel Peace Prize in which year?

A) 1980

B) 1993

C) 1995

D) 1999

Answer: B) 1993

Explanation: Mandela shared the Nobel Peace Prize with President F.W. de Klerk in 1993 for their efforts in peacefully ending apartheid. The Nobel Peace Prize Organisation mentions: “The Nobel Peace Prize 1993 was awarded jointly to Nelson Mandela and Frederik Willem de Klerk for their work for the peaceful termination of the apartheid regime, and for laying the foundations for a new democratic South Africa"

7. Which day is celebrated as Nelson Mandela International Day?

A) 5 May

B) 18 July

C) 27 April

D) 6 December

Answer: B) 18 July

READ| Know All about Nelson Mandela in Quick Summary

Explanation: Mandela’s birthday, 18 July, is celebrated as Nelson Mandela International Day to honor his legacy and encourage people to make a difference.

8. What was the main system of racial segregation Mandela fought against?

A) Colonialism

B) Apartheid

C) Slavery

D) Racism in Europe

Answer: B) Apartheid

Explanation: Apartheid was a legal system in South Africa that kept Black and white people separated. Mandela devoted his life to ending it.

9. What profession did Nelson Mandela have before entering politics?

A) Doctor

B) Journalist

C) Lawyer

D) Teacher

Answer: C) Lawyer

Explanation: Mandela trained and worked as a lawyer and co-founded South Africa’s first Black law firm with Oliver Tambo.

10. Where did Nelson Mandela deliver his famous “I am prepared to die” speech?

A) Pretoria

B) Johannesburg

C) Robben Island

D) Rivonia Trial

Answer: D) Rivonia Trial

Explanation: In 1964, during the Rivonia Trial, Mandela delivered a powerful speech from the dock, stating he was prepared to die for the ideal of equality.

READ| Juneteenth Quiz

 

 

Nikhil Batra
Nikhil Batra

Content Writer

Nikhil comes from a commerce background, but his love for writing led him on a different path. With more than two years of experience as a content writer, he aspires to breathe life into words. He completed his B.Com. from DU and finds joy in traveling and exploring new and hidden places. Do drop your feedback for him at nikhil.batra@jagrannewmedia.com and let him know if you love his work

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News