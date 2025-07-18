Nelson Mandela is known to be one of the most respected leaders in modern history. He spent his life fighting for justice, equality, and freedom in South Africa. He was born in a time when people were treated differently based on the colour of their skin. That is why Mandela stood up against unfair rules and laws and worked to abolish discrimination.
However, his journey was not easy. Mandela faced many struggles which includes spending many years in prison and other problems as well. However, he never gave up on his dream of a better country where everyone is treated equally. When Nelson was finally released he chose peace and started working for the betterment of the society. His ideas and efforts were successful and it brought people closer together.
That is why today we bring you a quiz on his life. This quiz is a way to learn more about Nelson Mandela’s beliefs, and the impact he had on the world. Each question will help you understand who he was, what he stood for, and why so many people around the world admire him. Whether you know a little about him or are learning for the first time, this quiz will take you through some important moments in his life and teach you why he is remembered as a symbol of courage and hope.
1. What is Nelson Mandela’s full name?
A) Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela
B) Nelson Matiba Mandela
C) Rolihlahla Nelson Tambo
D) Nelson Jacob Mandela
Answer: A) Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela
Explanation: “Rolihlahla” was Mandela’s given name in Xhosa, which means “pulling the branch of a tree” or “troublemaker.” This name was given to him by his father. The Nelson Mandela Organisation mentions: “This was Mr Mandela’s birth name: it is an isiXhosa name that means “pulling the branch of a tree”, but colloquially it means “troublemaker”. His father gave him this name.”
2. For how many years was Nelson Mandela imprisoned?
A) 18 years
B) 27 years
C) 30 years
D) 25 years
Answer: B) 27 years
Explanation: Mandela spent 27 years in prison, most of them on Robben Island, for his role in fighting apartheid in South Africa.
3. In which year did Nelson Mandela become the President of South Africa?
A) 1989
B) 1992
C) 1994
D) 1996
Answer: C) 1994
Explanation: Mandela became South Africa’s first Black President in 1994, after the country’s first democratic elections. Britannica mentions: “In April 1994 the Mandela-led ANC won South Africa’s first elections by universal suffrage, and on May 10 Mandela was sworn in as president of the country’s first multiethnic government.”
4. What was the name of Nelson Mandela’s autobiography?
A) Freedom Journey
B) A Long Road
C) Walk to Justice
D) Long Walk to Freedom
Answer: D) Long Walk to Freedom
Explanation: “Long Walk to Freedom” is Mandela’s famous autobiography that tells the story of his life, struggles, and victory over apartheid.
5. Which political party was Nelson Mandela a part of?
A) Democratic Alliance
B) African National Congress (ANC)
C) South African Communist Party
D) United People’s Party
Answer: B) African National Congress (ANC)
Explanation: Mandela was a key leader of the ANC, the political party that led the struggle against apartheid in South Africa.
6. Nelson Mandela received the Nobel Peace Prize in which year?
A) 1980
B) 1993
C) 1995
D) 1999
Answer: B) 1993
Explanation: Mandela shared the Nobel Peace Prize with President F.W. de Klerk in 1993 for their efforts in peacefully ending apartheid. The Nobel Peace Prize Organisation mentions: “The Nobel Peace Prize 1993 was awarded jointly to Nelson Mandela and Frederik Willem de Klerk for their work for the peaceful termination of the apartheid regime, and for laying the foundations for a new democratic South Africa"
7. Which day is celebrated as Nelson Mandela International Day?
A) 5 May
B) 18 July
C) 27 April
D) 6 December
Answer: B) 18 July
Explanation: Mandela’s birthday, 18 July, is celebrated as Nelson Mandela International Day to honor his legacy and encourage people to make a difference.
8. What was the main system of racial segregation Mandela fought against?
A) Colonialism
B) Apartheid
C) Slavery
D) Racism in Europe
Answer: B) Apartheid
Explanation: Apartheid was a legal system in South Africa that kept Black and white people separated. Mandela devoted his life to ending it.
9. What profession did Nelson Mandela have before entering politics?
A) Doctor
B) Journalist
C) Lawyer
D) Teacher
Answer: C) Lawyer
Explanation: Mandela trained and worked as a lawyer and co-founded South Africa’s first Black law firm with Oliver Tambo.
10. Where did Nelson Mandela deliver his famous “I am prepared to die” speech?
A) Pretoria
B) Johannesburg
C) Robben Island
D) Rivonia Trial
Answer: D) Rivonia Trial
Explanation: In 1964, during the Rivonia Trial, Mandela delivered a powerful speech from the dock, stating he was prepared to die for the ideal of equality.
