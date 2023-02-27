CBSE Class 10 English Answer Key 2023 and Question Paper, Download PDF

CBSE Class 10 English Answer Key 2023: The English paper of CBSE Class 10 Board Examination 2023 was held today, February 27, 2023. Students can check the CBSE Class 10 English Answer Key here to check correct answers prepared by subject experts.

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE conducted the CBSE Class 10 English Exam at various exam centres across the country. Millions of students appeared for the exam that was held from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM.

CBSE Class 10 English Paper Answer Key 2023 (Set - 1)

Question-1 Based on your understanding of the passage, answer the questions below:

(i)To go out for a walking tour

(a)To stroll

(b) to ramble

(c) to hike

(d) to saunter

Answer: (c) to hike

(ii)Why does the writer say that the mind is at ease when you hike?

(a)because hiking is an inexpensive activity.

(b) because it brings families together.

(c) because of intolerable noise of traffic.

(d) because the depressing daily routine is forgotten.

Answer: (d) because the depressing daily routine is forgotten.

(iii)Complete the following with a phrase

The various sounds of nature acquire …………..

Answer: a new meaning and significance to us.

(iv) Infer one reason for the following based on information in paragraph 2.

A contact is established between us and nature.

Answer: Due to the sight of waterfalls, flowers, streams, trees and bushes along with the various sounds of nature, a contact is established between us and nature.

(v) Complete the following analogy correctly with a word from paragraph 2.

aroma:cooking:fragrance:……………..

Answer: flower

(vi) Give one reason why it is a pleasure to hike in the mountains than in the plains.

(a) because observation is sharpened.

(b) because of the excitement of climbing up and adventure of coming down.

(c) because it is leisure to stand, to walk.

(d) because there are no worries.

Answer: (b) because of the excitement of climbing up and adventure of coming down.

(vii) Hiking gives the brain, the rest it needs because

(a) it is a short time activity.

(b) it is one of the healthiest sports.

(c) it makes us sleep peacefully.

(d) it is an escape from our busy schedule.

Answer: (d )It is an escape from our busy schedule.

Question-2 Based on your understanding of the extract, answer the questions below:

(i) Infer one reason for the following, based on the information in paragraph 1.

Areas in and around Leh began to experience water shortage but life didn’t grind to a halt.

Answer: Because a retired civil engineer in the Jammu & Kashmir government came up with the idea of artificial glaciers.

(ii) Select from the passage the appropriate option to fill in the blanks:

Agriculture is completely dependent on ___ unlike the rest of river/monsoon-fed India.

(a) Rainfall pattern

(b) Climate change

(c) Glaciers melt

(d) Extreme winter conditions

Answer: (c) Glaciers Melt

(iii) Complete the following analogy correctly with a word/phrase from paragraph 3:

Icing : Cake :: Layers : ___

Answer: Glaciers

(iv) Select the correct option to complete the following sentence:

At the start of winter, the diverted water is made to flow ___

(a) On sloping hills facing distribution channels.

(b) On high altitude

(c) On ice-cold water level

(d) On mountain range

Answer: (a) On sloping hills facing distribution channels.

(v) From the chart select the months of water surplus.

(a) January, February

(b) November, December

(c) July, August, September

(d) March, April

Answer: (c) July, August, September

