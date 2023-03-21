CBSE Class 10 Maths (Basic) Paper Answer Key 2023: Check Best Answers By Experts Here

CBSE Class 10 Basic Maths Paper Answer Key 2023: Get here answer key for the CBSE Class 10 Maths (Basic) Question Paper 2023. Check accurate answers curated by subject experts.

CBSE Class 10 Maths (Basic) Paper Answer Key 2023: The CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam was held today, March 21, 2023, for both Maths (Standard) and Maths (Basic) papers. The exam was conducted from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. This was an important exam for class 10 students and also the last one in CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2023. After the exam, it’s the time when all students must be finding out the reliable solutions to the CBSE Class 10 Maths Question Paper 2023. Though, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the answer key later on, students can check the unofficial answer key here at Jagran Josh. Our in-house experts have created answers after discussing questions asked in the CBSE Class 10 Maths Question Paper 2023. You can also check the CBSE Class 10 Maths paper analysis and download the CBSE Class 10 Question Paper 2023 PDF below:

CBSE Class 10 Maths (Basic) Paper Answer Key 2023

1.Let E be an event such that P(not E)=1/5 then P(E) is equal to:

(a) ⅕

(b) ⅖

(c) 0

(d) ⅘

Answer: (d) ⅘

2. If p (x)=x²+5x+6, then p (-2) is:

(a) 20

(b) 0

(c) -8

(d) 8

Answer: (b) 0

3. The mode of the numbers 2, 3, 3, 4, 5, 4, 4, 5, 3, 4, 2, 6, 7 is:

(a) 2

(b) 3

(c) 4

(d) 5

Answer: (b) 3

4.How many tangents can be drawn to a circle from a point on it?

(a) One

(b) Two

(c) Infinite

(d) Zero

Answer: (c) Infinite

5.A quadratic equation whose one root is 2 and the sum of whose roots is zero, is:

(a) x2+4=0

(b) x²-2=0

(c) 4x2-1=0

(d) x²-4=0

Answer: (b) x²-2=0

