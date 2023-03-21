CBSE Class 10 Maths Question Paper 2023: Download PDF & Check Answer Key By Experts

CBSE Class 10 Maths Question Paper 2023: Central Board of Secondary Education has successfully conducted the last board exam of the 2022-23 session today, on Tuesday, March 21st, 2023 from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. The 10th class Maths Standard and Basic board examination were the last papers scheduled for the current academic session. With this, the 2023 board exams for 10th-class CBSE students have come to an end. However, since Maths is one of the most important and major papers for the students, the post-exam rush to check the question paper and discuss questions has not yet come to rest. In addition, the CBSE Class 10 Maths exam question paper PDF is also of utmost importance for the students preparing to attempt their board exams in the upcoming academic years. In this article, we have provided the complete question paper PDFs of CBSE 10th Maths 2023. Students can even check the exam analysis and answer key here.
Class 10 Maths Question Paper and Answer Key: Key Highlights
|
Board
|
CBSE
|
Subject
|
Maths Standard
|
Exam Date
|
21 March 2023
|
Marking Scheme Status
|
Not Released
|
Official Website
|
cbse.gov.in
Class 10 CBSE Maths Question Paper 2023 Preview
CBSE Class 10 Maths Unit-wise Weightage in 2023
|
Unit Name
|
Marks
|
I. NUMBER SYSTEMS
|
06
|
II. ALGEBRA
|
20
|
III. COORDINATE GEOMETRY
|
06
|
IV. GEOMETRY
|
15
|
V. TRIGONOMETRY
|
12
|
VI. MENSURATION
|
10
|
VII. STATISTICS & PROBABILITY
|
11
|
Total
|
80
CBSE Class 10 Maths Standard Question Paper 2023: Pattern
- CBSE Class 10 Maths Standard Question Paper was divided into five sections – A, B, C, D, E.
- Section A had 20 multiple choice questions of 1 mark each.
- Section B had 5 questions of 2 marks each.
- Section C had 6 questions of 3 marks each.
- Section D had 4 questions of 5 marks each.
- Section E had 3 case-based questions of 5 marks each.
- Internal choice in 2 Qs of 5 marks, 2 Qs of 3 marks, 2 Questions of 2 marks and 2 marks questions of Section E was provided.
CBSE Class 10 Maths Question Paper 2023
CBSE will release the official question papers and answer keys of Class 10 later on.
Also check: CBSE Class 10 Maths Basic Question Paper 2023
CBSE Class 10 Maths Question Paper 2023 PDF
Before the official question papers are released by CBSE, you can check the question paper and answer key available at Jagran Josh. Download the PDF of the CBSE Class 10 Maths Question Paper 2023 below:
|
Download CBSE Class 10 Maths Standard Question Paper 2023 PDF
