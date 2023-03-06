CBSE Class 10 Home Science Exam Analysis 2023: Expert Review, Student Reaction, Question Paper & More

CBSE Class 10 Home Science Paper Analysis 2023: Check the students’ and experts’ exam review of CBSE Class 10 Home Science Question Paper 2023 here. Check detailed analysis and download the question paper PDF.

CBSE Class 10 Home Science Question Paper Analysis 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the CBSE Class 10 Home Science Paper today (March 6, 2023). Class 10 students who had opted for Home Science as an additional subject, wrote their paper from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. For the last few years, Home Science has emerged to be a popular subject not only among girls but now boys are also showing interest to pursue a graduate degree in it. And the trend can be attributed to the various job opportunities for graduates in Home Science.

Lakhs of candidates appeared for today’s Class 10 Home Science Board Exam. Right after the exam was over, our resources tried to talk to a few students to know their reviews of the Home Science paper. Most of the students said that the CBSE Class 10 Home Science Exam was moderately easy and everything in the paper was from the syllabus. Check out this full article to know more details on the difficulty level of the CBS Class 10 Home Science Exam 2023 by experts and students. Also, download the question paper in PDF.

CBSE Class 10 Home Science Exam 2023 Key Highlights

Board Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Official website cbse.gov.in Class 10th Subject Home Science Date March 6, 2023 Time 10.30 AM to 01.30 PM Difficulty level Easy

Paper Pattern of CBSE Class 10 Home Science Question Paper 2023

CBSE Class 10 Home Science Question Paper 2023 had total 35 questions for 70 marks. Remaining 30 marks are to be counted from practical exams that had already been conducted in Jan-Feb.

The question paper was divided into three sections: A, B and C.

1. Section A had multiple choice questions from 1 to 18. These were for 1 mark each.

2. Section B had two types of questions:

Very short answer questions 19 to 25 of 2 marks each

Short answer questions from 26 to 29 of 3 marks each.

3. Section C also had mixed questions as follows:

Long answer questions (I) from 30 to 33 of 4 marks each.

Long answer questions (II) from 34-35 of 5 marks each.

All questions in paper were compulsory. However, internal choices were given in some questions.

Time allowed to complete the paper was 3 hours.

CBSE Class 10 Home Science Paper Analysis 2023

How students’ reacted to the difficulty level of the Home Science paper?

CBSE Class 10 Home Science Paper 2023 has been reviewed easily by most students. A student of a DAV Public School in Delhi NCR region said that the Home Science paper was easy as all questions were simple and syllabus based. Nothing in the paper was unexpected. Though, questions in section-c were a bit time taking but manageable. “The paper was balanced and scoring. I am expecting about 80% marks in it”, said one more student who wrote the CBSE Class 10 Home Science Paper today.

A general feedback of students is as follows:

CBSE Class 10 Home Science Paper was “easy”.

No questions were from outside the syllabus.

Paper pattern was similar to the latest CBSE sample paper.

MCQ section was the easiest one.

Section - C was a bit lengthy.

Expert review of CBSE Class 10 Home Science Paper 2023: - H3 tag

When asked about the difficulty level of the paper, a teacher from a CBSE school marked it very easy and scored for all students. The paper had questions from the revised CBSE syllabus and all questions were fairly easy. Thus, it can be expected that the paper would have gone well for all students and this would be a chance to increase their overall marks in CBSE Board Exam 2023.

CBSE Class 10 Home Science Question Paper

CBSE Class 10 Result Date 2023

CBSE Class 10 Board Exam Results are expected to be declared in May 2023.

