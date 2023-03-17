CBSE Class 10 Hindi Exam Analysis 2023: Expert Review, Student Feedback, Question Paper, Answer Key & More

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Paper Analysis 2023: CBSE Class 10 Hindi Board Exam 2023 was conducted today, March 17, 2023. As per the initial analysis, the Hindi exam was easy and not lengthy. Check the detailed paper analysis by students and experts here. Also, get question paper PDF with answer key.

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Exam Analysis 2023:The Central Board of Secondary Education conducted the Class 10 Hindi paper today, March 17, 2023. Both Hindi A and Hindi B papers were conducted across various centres on the same day. The paper began at 10:30 am and continued for 3 hours. Apart from this, 15 minutes were given to the candidates to read the question paper. As per the initial inputs, the Hindi paper of CBSE class 10 was moderately easy and not lengthy. Check out this complete article to know the detailed Hindi paper analysis by teachers and experts along with the students’ feedback that will help to know the level of the paper and students’ feedback.

You can also get the CBSE Class 10 Hindi Question Paper PDF here and check answer key to know correct answers for all questions given in Hindi paper.

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Exam 2023 Overview

Board Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Official website cbse.gov.in Class 10th Subject Hindi (Hindi A and Hindi B) Date March 17, 2023 Time 10.30 AM to 01.30 PM Difficulty level Easy

CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Question Paper Structure

The pattern of the Hindi (Course A) paper was as per the following scheme:

Number of Questions 17 Number of Sections in Paper Two Sections - A & B Section A - Objective type questions (1-10) Section B - Subjective type questions (11-17) Total Marks 80 Time Allotted 3 Hours

CBSE Class 10 Hindi B Question Paper Structure

The question paper design for Hindi (Course B) was as follows:

Number of Questions 18 Number of Sections in Paper Two Sections - A & B Section A - Objective type questions (1-10) Section B - Subjective type questions (11-18) Total Marks 80 Time Allotted 3 Hours

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Paper Analysis 2023: Students’ Reaction

Class 10 students of CBSE board who appeared for the Hindi exam today, found the paper simple and easy. Section A was composed of MCQ type questions and Section B comprised the writing part of the paper. Questions in Hindi literature section were direct and based on NCERT.

A general review of students is as follows:

All questions were simple and easy

Paper pattern was similar to CBSE sample paper

Paper was NCERT based only

Paper was not lengthy

Questions in writing section were easy

Average range of marks expected is 85-90%

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Paper Analysis 2023: Expert Review

Hindi teacher from a CBSE school, while sharing her opinion on the difficulty level of the paper, said that the paper did not include anything unpredictable and it was a moderately easy paper. Another teacher said, "The question paper adhered to the pattern followed in the CBSE sample paper. Questions in the writing section were based on critical thinking.”

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Question Paper & Answer Key 2023

Students can find below the link to download the CBSE Class 10 Hindi Question Paper 2023 in PDF format. Along with the question paper, you can also get the CBSE Class 10 Hindi Answer Key 2023 wherein you can check correct answers to the questions asked in the CBSE Class 10 Hindi Question Paper 2023. Check the links below:

CBSE Class 10 Result Date 2023

CBSE Class 10 Board Exam Results are expected to be declared in May/June 2023.

You will be able to check your CBSE Class 10 Results by clicking on the link below:

CBSE Board Result 2023

CBSE Class 10 Result 2023

Check below some other important resources to help you prepare for the CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2023: