CBSE Class 10 Hindi Exam Analysis 2023: Expert Review, Student Feedback, Question Paper, Answer Key & More

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Exam Analysis 2023:The Central Board of Secondary Education conducted the Class 10 Hindi paper today, March 17, 2023. Both Hindi A and Hindi B papers were conducted across various centres on the same day. The paper began at 10:30 am and continued for 3 hours. Apart from this, 15 minutes were given to the candidates to read the question paper. As per the initial inputs, the Hindi paper of CBSE class 10 was moderately easy and not lengthy. Check out this complete article to know the detailed Hindi paper analysis by teachers and experts along with the students’ feedback that will help to know the level of the paper and students’ feedback.
You can also get the CBSE Class 10 Hindi Question Paper PDF here and check answer key to know correct answers for all questions given in Hindi paper.
CBSE Class 10 Hindi Exam 2023 Overview
|
Board
|
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)
|
Official website
|
cbse.gov.in
|
Class
|
10th
|
Subject
|
Hindi (Hindi A and Hindi B)
|
Date
|
March 17, 2023
|
Time
|
10.30 AM to 01.30 PM
|
Difficulty level
|
Easy
CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Question Paper Structure
The pattern of the Hindi (Course A) paper was as per the following scheme:
|
Number of Questions
|
17
|
Number of Sections in Paper
|
Two Sections - A & B
|
Section A - Objective type questions (1-10)
|
Section B - Subjective type questions (11-17)
|
Total Marks
|
80
|
Time Allotted
|
3 Hours
CBSE Class 10 Hindi B Question Paper Structure
The question paper design for Hindi (Course B) was as follows:
|
Number of Questions
|
18
|
Number of Sections in Paper
|
Two Sections - A & B
|
Section A - Objective type questions (1-10)
|
Section B - Subjective type questions (11-18)
|
Total Marks
|
80
|
Time Allotted
|
3 Hours
CBSE Class 10 Hindi Paper Analysis 2023: Students’ Reaction
Class 10 students of CBSE board who appeared for the Hindi exam today, found the paper simple and easy. Section A was composed of MCQ type questions and Section B comprised the writing part of the paper. Questions in Hindi literature section were direct and based on NCERT.
A general review of students is as follows:
- All questions were simple and easy
- Paper pattern was similar to CBSE sample paper
- Paper was NCERT based only
- Paper was not lengthy
- Questions in writing section were easy
- Average range of marks expected is 85-90%
CBSE Class 10 Hindi Paper Analysis 2023: Expert Review
Hindi teacher from a CBSE school, while sharing her opinion on the difficulty level of the paper, said that the paper did not include anything unpredictable and it was a moderately easy paper. Another teacher said, "The question paper adhered to the pattern followed in the CBSE sample paper. Questions in the writing section were based on critical thinking.”
CBSE Class 10 Hindi Question Paper & Answer Key 2023
Students can find below the link to download the CBSE Class 10 Hindi Question Paper 2023 in PDF format. Along with the question paper, you can also get the CBSE Class 10 Hindi Answer Key 2023 wherein you can check correct answers to the questions asked in the CBSE Class 10 Hindi Question Paper 2023. Check the links below:
|
CBSE Class 10 Hindi Question Paper 2023 PDF
|
CBSE Class 10 Hindi Answer Key 2023 (by Experts)
CBSE Class 10 Result Date 2023
CBSE Class 10 Board Exam Results are expected to be declared in May/June 2023.
You will be able to check your CBSE Class 10 Results by clicking on the link below:
Check below some other important resources to help you prepare for the CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2023: