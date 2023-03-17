CBSE Class 10 Hindi Question Paper 2023 (PDF) with Answer Key, Download Now!

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Question Paper 2023: The CBSE Class 10 Hindi Exam was conducted today, March 17, 2023. Download the CBSE Class 10 Hindi Question Paper 2023 here in PDF and also check answer key for the same.

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Question Paper 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 Hindi Exam 2023 was conducted today, March 17 all across the country. The exam was held from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. Examination for both Hindi (Course A) and Hindi (Course B) papers was conducted today. We have provided here the question papers of Hindi A and Hindi B for students to download in PDF. Apart from this, students can also get the CBSE Class 10 Hindi Answer Key 2023 here to know correct answers to all questions asked in today’s exam. Paper analysis by students and teachers is also presented here which helps to know the difficulty level of the CBSE Class 10 Hindi Board Exam 2023. Check the respective links below:

CBSE Class 10 Hindi (Course A) Question Paper 2023: Pattern

The Hindi A paper of class 10th was for 80 marks.

The paper had total 17 questions divided into two sections: A and B

Section A had 49 objective-type questions out of which 45 were to be attempted.

Section B had descriptive questions from literature and grammar part.

Time allotted to attempt the paper was 3 hours.

CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Question Paper 2023

Download the full CBSE Class 10 Hindi Question paper 2023 below:

CBSE Class 10 Hindi (Course B) Question Paper 2023: Pattern

The Hindi B paper was also conducted for 80 marks.

The total number of questions asked in paper were 18.

There were two sections in the paper: A and B.

Section A had a total of 45 objective-type questions.

Section B was composed of descriptive questions only.

Students had to attempt the paper in 3 hours

CBSE Class 10 Hindi B Question Paper 2023

We will provide all sets of the CBSE Class 10 Hindi B Question Paper 2023 here very soon. You will be able to download all sets of question papers in PDF from the direct links that will be provided in this article.

CBSE Class 10 Hindi B Question Paper 2023 (To Be Updated)

