CBSE Date Sheet 2023 Class 10: Check Class 10th Date Sheet, Time Table & Download Admit Card @www.cbse.nic.in

CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2023 : The annual board examination date sheet of CBSE class 10th board examination for 2022-23 academic session will be out anytime now on CBSE's website. Check the date sheet directly from this article and get the direct link to download CBSE Class 10 date sheet in PDF from here.

CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education has already released the official practical exam schedule for CBSE class 10th on its official website. CBSE board is now likely to release the official theory exam date sheet for class 10th on cbse.gov.in and its academic website cbse.nic.in.

In this article, we are providing the dates and guidelines of the CBSE practical examinations along with the details required to download the date sheet for CBSE Class 10th from the board's website.

How to download CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2023 ?

To download the date sheet of CBSE classes 10th and 12th from CBSE's website:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in or the academic website of the board cbse.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link available to download the Date Sheet of class 10th.

Step 3: Download the PDF/ word file that opens up.

CBSE Class 10 Date sheet 2022-23

As soon as the CBSE date sheet for Class 10 board examinations is out, you will be able to download the PDF easily by clicking on the link given below: Download CBSE Class 10 Date sheet 2022-23 PDF

CBSE Class 10 Time table 2023: Exam Day Important Instructions

CBSE will also release the set of guidelines to be followed by the candidates appearing in the board examinations. The date sheet released by the board will contain these guidelines for the academic year 2022-23.

CBSE Board Practical Exam Dates 2022-23

Check below the dates that CBSE Board has announced for Practical exams for class 10th.

CBSE Practical Exam 2023 for Class 10

Dates Commencement of practical examination, project, internal assessment January 2, 2023 Last date for completion of practical examination, project, internal assessment February 14, 2023 Commencement of uploading of marks, internal grades January 2, 2023 Last date for uploading of marks, internal grades February 14, 2023

Along with the practical exam date sheet, CBSE has also released the set of guidelines to be followed in the board examinations for the academic year 2022-23.

Candidates need to appear for the Practical assessment strictly according to the schedule published by the board.

If a candidate misses an exam for any reason, their exam can be rescheduled within this schedule itself and not beyond it.

Students can check the complete guidelines below:

Important resources to help you in preparing for CBSE Class 10 Board examination 2022-23

In the table below, we are providing the direct link to access some very important resources that will not only boost your preparation for CBSE board exams of class 10th but also help you ace your examination.

CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2022 - 2023 Check the link attached above to access the syllabus of all the subjects in CBSE class 10. It is very important for the students to study only using the latest and updated syllabus published by CBSE board, expecially for the 2022-23 board exams. CBSE Class 10 DELETED Syllabus 2022-23 In the rationalised syllabus of 2022-23, CBSE board has made many changes which includes the removal of certain topics and chapters from the syllabus. This means that some of the topics and chapters will not be evaluated in the CBSE Class 10 Board exam 2022-23. Check the link attached above to see the complete list of chapters or topics which have been removed and will not come in exam for CBSE class 10. CBSE classes 10 Sample Paper and Marking Scheme 2022-23 Also check the sample question paper and marking scheme of CBSE class 10 subjects to understand the revised exam pattern and marking scheme for 2022-23 CBSE Class 10 Previous Year Question Papers for 2022-23 The previous question papers are no less than a hidden treasure for the students appearing in the board examinations. Here, we have provided the previous year question papers by CBSE board so that students are able to see for themesleves what students in the previoys years have been evaluated on. CBSE Class 10 Important Questions and Answers for 2022-23 of ALL Chapters Check the important questions and download the answers to these questions in PDF from the link given above. These important questions and answers have been curated and compiled subject-wise for each chapter by subject experts specifically for 2022-23. This is a jackpot for the candidates of CBSE Class 10 board exmas 2022-23.

All the best!