CBSE Class 10 Science Practical Syllabus 2022-23: Check List of Experiments & Weightage for Annual Exam

CBSE Class 10 Science Practical Syllabus 2022-2023 can be downloaded in PDF here. This syllabus mentions the list of experiments to be performed throughout the session along with their weightage for the annual assessment.

CBSE Class 10 Science Practical Syllabus 2022-2023: Practicals are a prominent part of the CBSE Class 10 Science curriculum. They are important for subject enrichment and help students gain the concept clarity. CBSE Class 10 Science Practical Syllabus includes experiments from four out of the five units given in the Science syllabus which are: Chemical Substances-Nature and Behaviour, World of Living, Natural Phenomena and Effects of Current.

There are total 14 experiments mentioned in the syllabus.

CBSE Class 10 Science Practicals carry 5 marks for the annual assessment

Students must learn to perform all these experiments accurately so that they can score full marks in this part of the examination.

CBSE Class 10 Science Practicals 2022-2023 - Check List of Experiments Below:

1. A.Finding the pH of the following samples by using pH paper/universal indicator: (Unit-I)

(i) Dilute Hydrochloric Acid

(ii) Dilute NaOH solution

(iii) Dilute Ethanoic Acid solution

(iv) Lemon juice

(v) Water

(vi) Dilute Hydrogen Carbonate solution

B. Studying the properties of acids and bases (HCl & NaOH) on the basis of their reaction with: (Unit-I)

a) Litmus solution (Blue/Red)

b) Zinc metal

c) Solid sodium carbonate

2. Performing and observing the following reactions and classifying them into: (Unit-I)

A. Combination reaction

B. Decomposition reaction

C. Displacement reaction

D. Double displacement reaction

(i) Action of water on quicklime

(ii) Action of heat on ferrous sulphate crystals

(iii) Iron nails kept in copper sulphate solution

(iv) Reaction between sodium sulphate and barium chloride solutions

3. Observing the action of Zn, Fe, Cu and Al metals on the following salt solutions: (Unit-I)

i) ZnSO 4 (aq)

ii) FeSO 4 (aq)

iii) CuSO 4 (aq)

iv) Al 2 (SO 4 ) 3 (aq)

Arranging Zn, Fe, Cu and Al (metals) in the decreasing order of reactivity based on the above result.

4. Studying the dependence of potential difference (V) across a resistor on the current (I) passing through it and determine its resistance. Also plotting a graph between V and I. (Unit-IV)

5. Determination of the equivalent resistance of two resistors when connected in series and parallel. (Unit-IV)

6. Preparing a temporary mount of a leaf peel to show stomata. (Unit- II)

7. Experimentally show that carbon dioxide is given out during respiration. (Unit-II)

8. Study of the following properties of acetic acid (ethanoic acid): (Unit- I)

i) Odour

ii) solubility in water

iii) effect on litmus

iv) reaction with Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate

9. Study of the comparative cleaning capacity of a sample of soap in soft and hard water. (Unit- I)

10. Determination of the focal length of: (Unit-III)

i) Concave mirror

ii) Convex lens by obtaining the image of a distant object.

11. Tracing the path of a ray of light passing through a rectangular glass slab for different angles of incidence. Measure the angle of incidence, angle of refraction, angle of emergence and interpret the result. (Unit - III)

12. Studying (a) binary fission in Amoeba, and (b) budding in yeast and Hydra with the help of prepared slides. (Unit-II)

13. Tracing the path of the rays of light through a glass prism. (Unit-III)

14. Identification of the different parts of an embryo of a dicot seed (Pea, gram or red kidney bean).

Prescribed Books for CBSE Class 10 Science Practicals:

Assessment of Practical Skills in Science- Class X- CBSE Publication

Laboratory Manual-Science-Class X, NCERT Publication

