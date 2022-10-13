CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Syllabus 2022-23: Download Full PDF 

CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Syllabus 2022-23: Get access to the syllabus issued by CBSE for students of Sanskrit in Class 10 2022-23 batch. Available on cbseacademic.nic.in and also at Jagran Josh.

CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Syllabus 2022-23: The syllabus issued by CBSE for students of Sanskrit in Class 10 2022-23 batch is on CBSE’s website i.e cbseacademic.nic.in and also at Jagran Josh.

The marking scheme for the same is also available. The syllabus contains the background, objectives, teaching methodologies, language skills, unit-wise topics and weightage, question paper design, prescribed textbooks and details of internal assessments.

In CBSE Class 10, Sanskrit attracts a vast number of eager students due to its simple pattern. In fact, students might even find Sanskrit easier because it’s closer to the Indian languages when compared to foreign languages.

The question paper for annual evaluation would be divided into four sections:

Section Marks Unseen passage 10 marks Creative Writing 15 marks Applied grammar 25 marks Seen passage 30 marks

Let us now check the syllabus in details:



