CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Syllabus 2022-23: Download Full PDF 

CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Syllabus 2022-23: Get access to the syllabus issued by CBSE for students of Sanskrit in Class 10 2022-23 batch. Available on cbseacademic.nic.in and also at Jagran Josh.

The marking scheme for the same is also available. The syllabus contains the background, objectives, teaching methodologies, language skills, unit-wise topics and weightage, question paper design, prescribed textbooks and details of internal assessments.

In CBSE Class 10, Sanskrit attracts a vast number of eager students due to its simple pattern. In fact, students might even find Sanskrit easier because it’s closer to the Indian languages when compared to foreign languages.

The question paper for annual evaluation would be divided into four sections:

Section Marks
Unseen passage 10 marks
Creative Writing 15 marks
Applied grammar 25 marks
Seen passage 30 marks

Let us now check the syllabus in details:

Best of luck to all the candidates.

FAQ

Where can I get cbse class 10 Sanskrit chapter-wise syllabus 2022-23?

Get the complete syllabus and curriculum of CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit in this article by Jagran Josh.

Does CBSE 10th have Sanskrit?

Yes. View the complete curriculum of CBSE Class 10th in this article.
