CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Syllabus 2022-23: Download Full PDF 

CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Syllabus 2022-23: The syllabus issued by CBSE for students of Sanskrit in Class 10 2022-23 batch is on CBSE’s website i.e cbseacademic.nic.in and also at Jagran Josh.
The marking scheme for the same is also available. The syllabus contains the background, objectives, teaching methodologies, language skills, unit-wise topics and weightage, question paper design, prescribed textbooks and details of internal assessments.
In CBSE Class 10, Sanskrit attracts a vast number of eager students due to its simple pattern. In fact, students might even find Sanskrit easier because it’s closer to the Indian languages when compared to foreign languages.
The question paper for annual evaluation would be divided into four sections:
|Section
|Marks
|Unseen passage
|10 marks
|Creative Writing
|15 marks
|Applied grammar
|25 marks
|Seen passage
|30 marks
Let us now check the syllabus in details:
Best of luck to all the candidates.
ALSO CHECK:
|CBSE Class 12 subject-wise syllabus in PDF format
CBSE Class 12 subject-wise sample paper in PDF format