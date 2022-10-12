CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Sample Question Paper 2022-23: Download Sample Paper PDF 

CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Sample Paper 2022-23: The latest sample question paper and marking scheme of CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit can now be downloaded in pdf format from Jagran Josh.

CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Sample Question Paper 2022-23: Class 10 students in CBSE schools can now access the Sanskrit sample question paper and marking scheme of 2022-23 CBSE’s website i.e cbseacademic.nic.in.

In CBSE Class 10, Sanskrit is a popular language choice among students. A good number of students appear for the CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Board Examinations each year because of its scoring potential.

The question paper of CBSE class 10 Sanskrit for annual evaluation would be divided into four sections:

S No Division Marks Time period 1 Unseen passage 10 marks 25 periods 2 Creative Writing 15 marks 40 periods 3 Applied grammar 25 marks 55 periods 4 Seen passage 30 marks 80 periods

CBSE class 10 Sanskrit Sample Question Paper is conducted for maximum 80 marks and the students are given a total of 3 hours to complete it.

The general instructions in the sample question paper include:

The question paper has a total of 11 printed pages. The total number of questions are 18. The question paper is divided into 4 sections. All questions of a unit should be answered together in a sequence. Make sure to write the question numbers before writing answers. Question number should be written according to the question paper. All questions should be answered in Sanskrit language. Ensure that you read all instructions carefully before attempting the questions.





Download CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Sample Paper 2022-23 in pdf, if you wish to download and print it.

CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Sample Question Paper 2022-23

The marking scheme of the CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Sample Paper 2022-23 in pdf format is given here.

CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Marking scheme 2022-23

