CBSE 10th Admit Card 2023 Soon: Latest News, Date, Download CBSE Class 10 Hall Ticket Link & Roll Number

CBSE Class 10 Admit Card 2023: CBSE Board exams 2023 for class 10 are scheduled to commence from February 15th, 2023. There are about 25 days left. Preparing vigorously for board exams, students are eagerly awaiting CBSE Admit Card 2023 Class 10. Class 10 CBSE students must have their CBSE Admit Cards to appear for examinations. Check here the CBSE Admit Card 2023 details for Class 10.

CBSE Class 10th Admit Card 2023 and Roll Number: CBSE board class 10 examinations will begin on Wednesday, February 15th, 2023. The CBSE Admit Card 2023 Class 10 is expected to be released in the first week of February, 2023 i.e. about two weeks before the examination. In this article, candidates who are planning to appear for the upcoming 10th class board exam 2023 can check CBSE Admit Card 2023 Class 10 download details along with all other relevant information.

CBSE Admit Card 2023 Class 10 Overview

Board Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Official website cbse.gov.in Official portal Pariksha Sangam Class 10th Name of the Exam All India Secondary School Examination (AISSE) Document CBSE Class 10 Admit Card 2023 Exam start Date February 15, 2023 Exam end Date March 21, 2023 Expected Release of admit card First week of February, 2023

Importance of CBSE Admit Card 2023 Class 10

Admit cards are also commonly known as Hall Tickets. CBSE Admit Card 2023 Class 10 or CBSE Hall Ticket 2023 Class 10 is an important document for students to carry with them on the day of the examination. The CBSE Hall Ticket 2023 for Class 10 will contain many important information such as the student’s name, roll number, exam center details, etc. Besides, students will not be allowed to attempt the examination or even enter the exam hall without a valid CBSE Admit card 2023.

CBSE 10th Admit Card Download 2023: Where to download the CBSE Admit card for class 10?

CBSE 10th Admit Card Download 2023 is fairly simple. Although the ways to access the Hall Ticket or Admit Card is different for regular and private candidates. Check below how the regular candidates of CBSE Class 10 and how the private candidates appearing for CBSE Class 10 board exams can access the Admit Card 2023.

The schools of the regular CBSE 10th class students will provide CBSE Admit Card 2023 Class 10 to its registered students. In other words, CBSE Class 10 regular candidates can get their CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2023 Admit cards from their own school..

Meanwhile CBSE Class 10 Admit Card for Private candidates of CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2023 will be able to get it directly through CBSE’s official websites.

CBSE 10th Admit Card download 2023: Steps to download the CBSE Admit card for class 10?

Step 1: Visit cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Visit the Pariksha Sangam Portal

Step 3: Click on “Continue” option

Step 4: Click on “Schools” (Ganga) option

Step 5: Go to “Pre-Exam Activities” option

Step 6: Go to the “Admit Card/Centre Material” option

Step 7: Enter the required login credentials in the new web page.

Step 8: Select the “Continue” option

Details Mentioned on the CBSE Class 10 Admit Card 2023

Candidates can check details for the following fields on their CBSE admit card 2023 for Class 10:

Candidate Name

Candidate Photo

Candidate’s signature

Candidate’s Roll number

Candidate’s Registration number

Candidate’s Admit Card number

Candidate’s Date of birth

Examination Centre number

Examination Centre name and address

Candidate’s Examination subjects

Candidate’s exam dates

Important instructions to be followed

CBSE Board Exam Class 10 2023: Roll Number Finder

CBSE Roll Number finder feature helps students to find their CBSE Board exam roll number.

CBSE board exam candidates have the accessibility to check their board exam results online using their roll numbers provided by CBSE Board. This procedure of giving out students roll numbers has been simplified by CBSE with the help of CBSE roll number finder.

CBSE Roll number finder feature for Class 10 students will be soon made available at CBSE's official portals. The CBSE Roll number finder tool will be made available on the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Exam Time Table 2023 - Important Dates Board Name Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10th Stream All subjects of class 10th Exam Name All India Secondary School Examination (AISSE) Academic Year 2022-2023 Official Website cbse.gov.in CBSE Board Practical Exam 2023 January 2, 2023 to February 14, 2023 Date sheet release date December 29, 2022 CBSE Board exam 2023 start date February 15, 2023 CBSE Board exam 2023 end date March 21, 2023

CBSE Exam Time Table 2023

Check here the examinations day, date, time, and subject codes of some of the major subjects from the date CBSE Class 10th

Day, Date and Time Subject Code Subject Name Monday 27th, February, 2023 10.30 AM to 01.30 PM 184 English (Language and Literature) Saturday 4th March, 2023 10.30 AM to 01.30 PM 086 Science Wednesday 15th March, 2023 10.30 AM to 01.30 PM 087 Social Science Friday 17th March, 2023 10.30 AM to 01.30 PM 002 Hindi Course A 085 Hindi Course B Tuesday 21st March, 2023 10.30 AM to 01.30 PM 041 Mathematics Standard 241 Mathematics Basic

Also go to: CBSE Admit Card 2023 Soon: Latest News, Date, Download CBSE Hall Ticket Link & Roll Number