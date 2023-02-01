What Happens When Caught Cheating in CBSE Board Exam?

Cheating in CBSE Board Exam 2023: CBSE Board exams 2023 are about to start in two weeks and the stress amongst the students is rising. It is an important examination for students and the results, often, determine the course of higher education. So what happens when students fall into the temptation of cheating to score good marks? Check here the consequences of getting caught while cheating in CBSE Board Exams.

Cheating in CBSE Board Exam 2023: CBSE Board exam 2023 is going to commence soon from February 15th, 2023 for both classes 10, 12. CBSE Class 10 exam is one of the first major examinations in a student's life. This causes the students to feel a lot of pressure and stress.On the other hand, CBSE Class 12 examinations play an important role, often one of the deciding factors, in which institute or course specialisation a student will pursue at the university level. Thus, CBSE Board exams are an event of stress and anxiety for all candidates.

The aspirations to score good marks, family expectations and the consequences of not scoring well enough is very scary. In such a situation, students often panic and worry about covering the vast syllabus. This might lead to the students falling into the trap of depending upon unfair means and practises in order to score good marks. In this article, we will be going through the result of using unfair means to score well in CBSE Board Exams. In other words, we will discuss what happens if a student is caught cheating in CBSE board exam 2023.

Consequences of cheating in CBSE Board Exam 2023

CBSE board is strictly against the practise of using any unfair means during the examinations. The board is actively working to prevent and discourage any malpractice during board examinations every year.

It could be possible that students plan very smartly to prevent being caught while cheating but the consequences of getting caught while cheating in CBSE Board exam can prove fatal for your career.

The consequences of cheating in CBSE Board examination are listed below:

(i) The results of all such candidates who have been caught cheating during any CBSE exam shall be declared as 'Unfair Means (U.F.M.)'.

(ii) All such cases of 'Unfair Means (U.F.M.)' will be decided after the declaration of the result for other students.

(iii) Unfair Means cases are reported to the CBSE Board Result Committee and the committee will release the results of such students.

(iv) Before any penalty is imposed, such students will also get a chance to appear personally before the Result Committee and explain their conduct for consideration by the Result Committee. In case such students do not do so, the ex-parte decision taken by the Result Committee will be final.

(v) The result of all candidates of an examination centre, in the subjects concerned or even the entire examination at the centre might get cancelled in case CBSE Board feels that cheating has been done all across in that particular centre.

(vi) Most importantly, the names of all such candidates who are punished for Cheating in CBSE Board exams will be communicated to all Universities, Boards and other Organisations which conduct Secondary School, Senior School Certificate Examination, Intermediate or equivalent examinations and also to the various State Governments and different Public Service Commissions in the country.

As you can see above, the risk of cheating in CBSE Board exams is not worth taking!

Hence we suggest all candidates going to appear in CBSE Class 10, 12 board examinations 2023 to work hard and perform their best.

All the best!

