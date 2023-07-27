CBSE Date Sheet 2024: CBSE Board Exam Dates, Time Table Soon

CBSE Date Sheet 2024 Board Exam: The exam dates of CBSE classes 10th and 12th board examination 2023-24 session is out. Candidates can check the exam dates, timetable and other date-sheet-related details and updates directly from this article.

CBSE Date Sheet 2024 Board Exam: CBSE 2024 board exam dates for classes 10th and 12th are announced. Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that the 10th and 12th class board exams would begin in the month of February 2024 and last for 55 days, tentatively. Last year, the board examinations started on February 15, 2023. However, the exam timetable was announced on December 29th, 2023. This year, the detailed exam timetable and date sheet are expected to be published in December 2023. Once announced, the datesheet PDF will be available on the official website of CBSE cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in.

CBSE Datesheet 2024

According to the official announcement by CBSE regarding the CBSE 10, 12 exam dates, the board exams are scheduled to commence in February 2024. Starting on February 15, the papers will finally come to an end on April 10, 2024 tentatively. Last year, the board exams began on February 15, 2023. However, the exam timetable was disclosed in December 2023 itself.

CBSE Date Sheet 2023-24 Overview Board Central Board of Secondary Education Official Website cbse.gov.in Exam All India Secondary School Examination (AISSE) All India Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (AISSCE) Class 10 12 Item CBSE Class 10 Board Exam Time Table 2024 CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Time Table 2024 CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2024 Release Date December 2023 (expected) CBSE Class 10, 12 Practical Exam Date January-February mid, 2024 (expected) CBSE Class 10, 12 Exam 2024 Start Date February 15, 2024 CBSE Class 10, 12 Exam 2024 End Date April 10, 2024

Details Mentioned on Classes 10, 12 CBSE Time Table 2024

The following details are expected to be found in the CBSE date sheet 2023-24 for classes 10th & 12th:

CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2024

CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2024

